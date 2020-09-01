Trump on Monday compared police officers who made split-second decisions about using deadly force to golfers who miss short putts under pressure.

The president made the comparison during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham in which he cited the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.

“It’s more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think than it has been a long time?” Ingraham asked Trump.

“The police are under siege,” Trump replied. “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a joker — they choke.”

“You mean, they, they panic,” Ingraham said.

“Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, ‘Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?' ” Trump then said. “You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot put.”

“You’re not comparing it to golf,” Ingraham said, jumping in. “Because of course that’s what the media would say.”