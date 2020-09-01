Sen. Markey aims to do the politically unthinkable: Deny a Kennedy a win in Massachusetts
A long and often brutal primary contest is coming to an end Tuesday in Massachusetts, with Sen. Edward J. Markey trying to do what no politician ever has in the state: defeat a member of the Kennedy family.
Markey, 74, is facing Rep. Joe Kennedy, 39, who was not yet born when the senator began his political career, and who came into the race with a long list of endorsements. But Kennedy’s message of generational change, which helped power some primary challenges in other states, has not resonated as much as Markey’s focus on his long liberal record and his sponsorship of the Green New Deal.
“We have tremendous momentum,” Markey said in an interview before the campaign’s final push. “The energy level at our events is growing by the day. A lot of it is driven by the climate crisis, by the Sunrise Movement, by young people all across the state who are rallying to this campaign.”
Trump compares split-second bad decisions of police officers to golfers missing short putts
Trump on Monday compared police officers who made split-second decisions about using deadly force to golfers who miss short putts under pressure.
The president made the comparison during an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham in which he cited the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis.
“It’s more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think than it has been a long time?” Ingraham asked Trump.
[Trump blames people in ‘dark shadows’ for protest violence, cites mysterious plane full of ‘thugs’ in black]
“The police are under siege,” Trump replied. “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a joker — they choke.”
“You mean, they, they panic,” Ingraham said.
“Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, ‘Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?' ” Trump then said. “You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot put.”
“You’re not comparing it to golf,” Ingraham said, jumping in. “Because of course that’s what the media would say.”
“No, I’m saying people choke,” Trump replied. “And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people, and they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision.”
Biden, Harris plan virtual fundraisers Tuesday
As Trump makes a high-profile in-person visit to Kenosha, Wis., Biden and his running mate, Kamala D. Harris, are planing virtual fundraisers.
Neither Biden, the former vice president, nor Harris, a Democratic senator from California, plan any travel on Tuesday, according to their campaign.
On Monday, during a trip to Pennsylvania, Biden excoriated Trump as a threat to the safety of all Americans, saying he was a “toxic presence” who has encouraged violence in the nation’s streets even as he has faltered in handling the coronavirus pandemic.
Pence heading to Pennsylvania to rally ‘Workers for Trump'
As Trump heads to Wisconsin, Vice President Pence plans to touch down in Pennsylvania, underscoring the importance of that battleground state to the Republican ticket.
Pence is scheduled to stage a “Workers for Trump” event at Kuharchik Construction, an electrical contracting company in Exeter, Pa., in the northeastern part of the state.
Trump visited Pennsylvania during the week of the Democratic National Convention, taking aim at Biden ahead of his convention speech while in Old Forge.
Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Trump to view property damage, talk about community safety during trip to Kenosha, Wis.
Trump plans to view property damage and hold a roundtable on community safety during a controversial trip Tuesday to Kenosha, Wis., the site of sporadic protests and unrest in the wake of the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Trump does not plan to meet with Blake’s family. Trump said Monday that the family of Blake, who was shot seven times by police, wanted a lawyer present, which the president called “inappropriate.”
Trump’s campaign envisions the trip as a chance to support small-business owners and local law enforcement personnel who have been threatened by the protests, but Gov. Tony Evers (D) and local officials have said they want him to delay the visit.
During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that aired Monday night, Trump said he plans to travel to Wisconsin because he is “a tremendous fan of law enforcement.”
Asked by Ingraham why it is important that he be seen by the people of Wisconsin right now, Trump responded: “Because I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement, and I want to thank the law enforcement. They’ve done a good job.”
Twitter deletes claim minimizing coronavirus death toll, which Trump retweeted
After Trump retweeted a claim that discounted the coronavirus death toll in the United States over the weekend, Twitter took down the post that spread false information.
The tweet was originally posted by “Mel Q,” a follower of the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, which posits that the president is battling a cabal of Satan-worshiping child sex traffickers. It was copied from a Facebook post and claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had “quietly updated the Covid number to admit that only 6%” of reported deaths — or about 9,000 — “actually died from Covid.”
The rest were people who “had 2-3 other serious illnesses,” said the tweet, which has since been replaced with a message saying it “is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.” A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet violated the company’s coronavirus misinformation policy.
Citizenship applicants caught in backlog distraught over inability to vote this year
Ten months ago, Laura Muñoz applied to become an American citizen so she could cast her first vote this fall in the country she calls home. For Muñoz, who moved to Miami from Colombia at age 12, the opportunity to vote felt like an auspicious way to mark a new decade.
But the 26-year-old has not heard back about the next step in her naturalization process, even though she is in the final stages. With the early October voter registration deadline in Florida quickly approaching, she is no longer confident about her prospect of voting for the first time this year.
A backlog in naturalization applications at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is threatening to prevent an unknown number of immigrants like Muñoz from casting their first ballots this year. The delays have worsened amid budget shortfalls and policy changes by the Trump administration, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, which temporarily shuttered USCIS offices this year.