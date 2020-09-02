Sen. Markey wins Massachusetts primary, defeating Rep. Joe Kennedy
Sen. Edward J. Markey, recast as the insurgent liberal after more than four decades in Congress, made history Tuesday as the first politician to beat a Kennedy in a statewide election in Massachusetts.
Markey secured the Democratic nomination for the Senate, turning back a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, a scion of the political dynasty long seen as a rising star. With 43 percent of precincts reporting, Markey led 55 to 45 percent when the Associated Press projected the incumbent as the winner.
The outcome was a coup for the liberal wing of the party, which rallied its resources behind Markey, even as some establishment Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), endorsed Kennedy.
The win for Markey, who is now heavily favored to hold his seat in November, is the latest victory this year for the increasingly powerful liberals in the party.
House Ways and Means chairman pulls off primary victory after tough race
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal survived the sharpest challenge to his three-decade career in office on Tuesday, soundly defeating a primary challenge that had turned the race into yet another proxy war between establishment Democrats and liberals.
Voters in western Massachusetts’s 1st Congressional District backed Neal, who touted the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), over Alex B. Morse, the mayor of Holyoke, who boasted the support of liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Associated Press projected his victory with 41 percent of votes counted.
The race was the latest faceoff between far-left and establishment Democrats, as an internal war over the future of the party is fought in primaries across the nation.