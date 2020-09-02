A pair of new polls suggest Joe Biden has emerged from the back-to-back weeks of party conventions with a lead over Trump in the high single digits.

Nationally, Biden leads Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent, in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll released Wednesday. The seven-point advantage has narrowed from a 12-point lead the same poll found in June.

Meanwhile, Biden leads Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent, in a national poll released Wednesday by Grinnell College and the polling firm Selzer & Company.

The USA Today poll was conducted from Friday through Monday, in the days after the Republican National Convention. The Grinnell poll was conducted starting last Wednesday, midway through the convention, and was completed Sunday.

In the Grinnell poll, Biden, the Democratic nominee, holds a large lead among women (56 percent to 34 percent), and an even larger lead among suburban women (64 percent to 31 percent). The former vice president also holds a large lead among non-White voters (64 percent to 23 percent). He also leads among city dwellers (58 percent to 35 percent) and suburban voters (58 percent to 35 percent).

According to that poll, Trump, the Republican incumbent, runs strongly among White men without a college degree (64 percent to 31 percent) and is ahead among White women without a college degree, though by a smaller margin (52 percent to 43 percent). Trump also leads among rural voters (58 percent to 36 percent) and evangelicals (63 percent to 27 percent).

The USA Today poll suggests the race is in large part a referendum on Trump.