Biden campaign touts backing of Nobel laureates
Biden’s campaign on Wednesday touted the backing of 81 Nobel laureates, which it said was the highest number ever to back a candidate for public office.
The Nobel laureates in physics, chemistry and medicine “wholeheartedly” endorsed the Democratic nominee in an open letter released Wednesday. “At no time in our nation’s history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy,” they said.
“Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research, and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country,” the group said.
Seventy Nobel laureates endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and 76 endorsed Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 election, the Biden campaign noted.
Pair of new polls show Biden with a lead in the high single digits
A pair of new polls suggest Joe Biden has emerged from the back-to-back weeks of party conventions with a lead over Trump in the high single digits.
Nationally, Biden leads Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent, in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll released Wednesday. The seven-point advantage has narrowed from a 12-point lead the same poll found in June.
Meanwhile, Biden leads Trump, 49 percent to 41 percent, in a national poll released Wednesday by Grinnell College and the polling firm Selzer & Company.
The USA Today poll was conducted from Friday through Monday, in the days after the Republican National Convention. The Grinnell poll was conducted starting last Wednesday, midway through the convention, and was completed Sunday.
In the Grinnell poll, Biden, the Democratic nominee, holds a large lead among women (56 percent to 34 percent), and an even larger lead among suburban women (64 percent to 31 percent). The former vice president also holds a large lead among non-White voters (64 percent to 23 percent). He also leads among city dwellers (58 percent to 35 percent) and suburban voters (58 percent to 35 percent).
According to that poll, Trump, the Republican incumbent, runs strongly among White men without a college degree (64 percent to 31 percent) and is ahead among White women without a college degree, though by a smaller margin (52 percent to 43 percent). Trump also leads among rural voters (58 percent to 36 percent) and evangelicals (63 percent to 27 percent).
The USA Today poll suggests the race is in large part a referendum on Trump.
Among the president’s supporters, 83 percent say they are voting for him, while just 11 percent are voting against Biden. Among Biden backers, 59 percent say they are voting for him but 33 percent say they are voting against Trump.
Trump headed to North Carolina for World War II event
President Trump on Wednesday is headed to the battleground state of North Carolina, where he plans to designate Wilmington as the nation’s first World War II Heritage City.
According to the White House, the president, who frequently touts his support for the military and its veterans, plans to stage the event at the site of the Battleship North Carolina. The battleship was heavily utilized in World War II and now serves a war memorial on Wilmington’s waterfront.
Legislation signed by Trump in 2019 mandated at least one city per year be declared a World War II Heritage City.
Trump narrowly won North Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The state, which is represented by a Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, was last won by a Democrat in a presidential election in 2008, when Barack Obama carried it over Republican John McCain.
Recent polls from the state have showed a tight race this year between Trump and Biden.
Vice President Pence will visit Raleigh on Thursday for antiabortion events and to accept an endorsement from a law enforcement organization.
Biden, Harris to focus on schools and the pandemic
Joe Biden plans a focus Wednesday on reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic nominee and his wife, Jill Biden, a longtime teacher, are scheduled to receive a morning briefing from education experts in Wilmington, Del., where the couple resides.
Biden then plans to deliver afternoon remarks on “how Trump’s failure to address COVID-19 is impacting students, educators, and children, and his plan to safely and effectively reopen schools,” according to his campaign.
Jill Biden has launched a tour of schools in battleground states to tout her husband’s plans and receive feedback from educators.
Biden’s running mate, Kamala D. Harris, plans a similar focus during a “virtual roundtable event” in Minnesota on Wednesday, according to the campaign.
Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried Minnesota over Trump in 2016. The Trump campaign sees it as competitive this year.
Fact Checker: White House social media director tweets manipulated video of Biden
White House social media director Dan Scavino is no stranger to sharing manipulated video online. In March 2020, Twitter applied its “manipulated media” label for the first time to a deceptively edited video of Biden that was posted by Scavino and retweeted by Trump. The video was cut short to make it sound as though Biden inadvertently endorsed Trump for reelection.
On Sunday, Scavino shared another altered video targeting Biden. Let’s dig in.
Sen. Joni Ernst echoes conspiracy theory questioning coronavirus death count
When a man in the crowd of her Iowa campaign stop told Sen. Joni Ernst (R) on Monday that he believed U.S. coronavirus deaths have been overcounted, Ernst replied that she, too, was “so skeptical.”
“These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if covid is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” she said to the crowd outside Waterloo, Iowa, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
Ernst’s comments echoed conspiracy theories pushed by QAnon followers that have been debunked by doctors and public health experts. According to fact-checking site PolitiFact, public health experts actually believe the number of coronavirus deaths is probably undercounted, because many of the hardest-hit cities lacked the resources to effectively document every death early in the pandemic.
Sen. Markey wins Massachusetts primary, defeating Rep. Joe Kennedy
Sen. Edward J. Markey, recast as the insurgent liberal after more than four decades in Congress, made history Tuesday as the first politician to beat a Kennedy in a statewide election in Massachusetts.
Markey secured the Democratic nomination for the Senate, turning back a challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, a scion of the political dynasty long seen as a rising star. With 43 percent of precincts reporting, Markey led 55 to 45 percent when the Associated Press projected the incumbent as the winner.
The outcome was a coup for the liberal wing of the party, which rallied its resources behind Markey, even as some establishment Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), endorsed Kennedy.
The win for Markey, who is now heavily favored to hold his seat in November, is the latest victory this year for the increasingly powerful liberals in the party.
House Ways and Means chairman pulls off primary victory after tough race
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal survived the sharpest challenge to his three-decade career in office on Tuesday, soundly defeating a primary challenge that had turned the race into yet another proxy war between establishment Democrats and liberals.
Voters in western Massachusetts’s 1st Congressional District backed Neal, who touted the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), over Alex B. Morse, the mayor of Holyoke, who boasted the support of liberal Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Associated Press projected his victory with 41 percent of votes counted.
The race was the latest faceoff between far-left and establishment Democrats, as an internal war over the future of the party is fought in primaries across the nation.