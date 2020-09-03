Biden plans to travel Thursday to Kenosha, Wis., to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by a police officer, and to hold what his campaign is billing as a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

Biden’s trip, on which he will be accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, comes two days after Trump toured the wreckage from looting after protests there in the wake of Blake’s shooting, and it follows efforts by a number of Biden’s supporters to press his campaign to more aggressively respond to Trump’s “law and order” message, particularly in the Upper Midwest.

“There’s been overwhelming requests that I do come,” Biden said Wednesday. “I have gotten advice from sitting members of Congress, in the Senate as well, to go — and that I should go. I’m not going to do anything other than meet with community leaders as well as business people, other folks in law enforcement, and to see — to start to talk about what has to be done.”

Biden has previously spoken by phone with Blake’s parents. Trump did not meet with members of Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha, and he has not spoken with them.