White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted Thursday that Trump was not calling on voters to break the law when he suggested during a trip to North Carolina that those who vote by mail “then go and vote” in person as well.

Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony.

“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News. “What he said very clearly there is make sure your [mail-in] vote is tabulated, and if it is not, then vote.”

“Basically, when you get an absentee ballot and you send it in, there are poll books, and it is recorded that you have in fact voted, and if you show up at a polling site, they look at the poll book and say your vote’s been counted,” she continued. “He wants verification. Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting never tried before in American history, and what Democrats are saying to you is, ‘Trust us, but don’t verify.’ What this president is saying is verify your vote.”

Trump, who has claimed the 2020 election will be rife with fraud and rigged against him because of greater mail-in voting during the pandemic, was asked Wednesday by a local television reporter in North Carolina whether he had confidence in the system.