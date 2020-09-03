McEnany says Trump wasn’t suggesting breaking the law by voting twice
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted Thursday that Trump was not calling on voters to break the law when he suggested during a trip to North Carolina that those who vote by mail “then go and vote” in person as well.
Intentionally voting twice is illegal, and in many states, including North Carolina, it is a felony.
“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” McEnany said during an appearance on Fox News. “What he said very clearly there is make sure your [mail-in] vote is tabulated, and if it is not, then vote.”
“Basically, when you get an absentee ballot and you send it in, there are poll books, and it is recorded that you have in fact voted, and if you show up at a polling site, they look at the poll book and say your vote’s been counted,” she continued. “He wants verification. Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting never tried before in American history, and what Democrats are saying to you is, ‘Trust us, but don’t verify.’ What this president is saying is verify your vote.”
Trump, who has claimed the 2020 election will be rife with fraud and rigged against him because of greater mail-in voting during the pandemic, was asked Wednesday by a local television reporter in North Carolina whether he had confidence in the system.
“Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said, adding: “So send it in early and then go and vote.”
Democratic senators ask Trump administration for sanctions over election interference from Russia, other countries
Democratic senators asked the Trump administration Thursday to immediately impose sanctions on individuals and agencies acting on behalf of Russia and other countries that are seeking to interfere with this year’s U.S. election.
In making the formal request to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, 11 senators cited a recent intelligence finding that Russia is using several measures “to denigrate former Vice President [Joe] Biden” and other Democrats in advance of the election.
“Congress has mandated a broad range of sanctions tools, and it is long past time for the administration to send a direct message to President [Vladimir] Putin: the U.S. will respond immediately and forcefully to continuing election interference,” said the letter, written by Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and co-signed by 10 others, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.).
Network of news sites must register as a political committee because of Democratic links, complaint alleges
A new complaint filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission alleges that a national network of local media websites must register as a political committee because of its ties to a Democratic-aligned group.
Courier Newsroom, which includes seven news sites concentrated in presidential swing states, is backed by Acronym, a politically active nonprofit organization run by Democratic strategist Tara McGowan.
Federal election laws and regulations do not apply to media outlets unless they are “owned or controlled by” a political party, committee or candidate and are acting as a media outlet rather than a political one.
Rick Snyder, Michigan’s former GOP governor, endorses Biden
Calling Trump “verbally abusive” and “a bully,” former Michigan governor Rick Snyder on Thursday announced his support for Biden, becoming one of the highest-profile Republicans to back the Democratic nominee.
“We will not continue to be the greatest nation in the world if we can’t get along among ourselves,” Snyder said in a USA Today op-ed in which he stressed the need for civility in politics. “We have only become more divided over the past four years. We need a leader who believes in civility and bringing Americans closer together. While I am endorsing Joe Biden for president, I am still a Republican who also will be publicly supporting Republican candidates at the local, state and federal level.”
Snyder served as governor of Michigan from 2011 to 2019.
Snyder is among a group of nearly 100 Republican and independent officeholders, government officials and political operatives who are backing Biden, according to Republicans and Independents for Biden. Former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman (R) is serving as chairwoman of the group’s steering committee.
Pentagon restarts projects defunded for Trump’s wall, helping campaigns of some GOP senators
Trump’s decision to use Pentagon money to pay for his border wall created problems on the campaign trail for Republican senators seeking reelection in states that lost military construction projects to the president’s effort.
But the Defense Department’s move in recent months to restart many of those domestic projects has provided political cover to several Republican incumbents facing tough reelections.
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper announced in April that funding would be restored to 22 of the 34 construction projects at domestic military bases that were defunded last year. In a memo, Esper indicated that the Pentagon would obtain the $545.5 million needed to revive the projects by diverting funds from projects overseas — many designed to shore up defenses against Russia.
Trump campaign manager claims Fox News battleground state polls are ‘a little askew’
Fox News polls showing Biden leading Trump in three battleground states that Trump won in 2016 — Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin — are “a little askew,” Trump’s campaign manager argued Thursday during an appearance on the network.
The Fox News polls, released Wednesday, showed Biden leading Trump in Arizona, 49 percent to 40 percent. In North Carolina, the Democratic challenger was up over the Republican incumbent, 50 percent to 46 percent. And in Wisconsin, Biden was leading 50 percent to 42 percent.
“I love Fox. I love Fox News. I love you guys. I don’t love your polls,” Bill Stepien said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”
Stepien suggested Fox has sampled too many Democrats and said the Trump campaign has “very different” polling. He did not relay what that showed.
Trump heading to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state
Trump is heading to Latrobe, Pa., on Thursday night for a campaign speech to be staged at the airport there, underscoring the importance of Pennsylvania to both the Republican and Democratic tickets.
Trump’s trip to the city in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area comes on the heels of Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh on Monday in which he accused Trump of fomenting violence in America’s cities and said the president is incapable of addressing it.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday showed a tight race this year, with Biden taking 49 percent among registered voters and Trump at 45 percent. That gap is narrower than in July, when the same survey showed Biden taking 53 percent to Trump’s 40 percent.
Biden to travel to Kenosha to meet with family of Jacob Blake, hold community meeting
Biden plans to travel Thursday to Kenosha, Wis., to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by a police officer, and to hold what his campaign is billing as a community meeting “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”
Biden’s trip, on which he will be accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, comes two days after Trump toured the wreckage from looting after protests there in the wake of Blake’s shooting, and it follows efforts by a number of Biden’s supporters to press his campaign to more aggressively respond to Trump’s “law and order” message, particularly in the Upper Midwest.
“There’s been overwhelming requests that I do come,” Biden said Wednesday. “I have gotten advice from sitting members of Congress, in the Senate as well, to go — and that I should go. I’m not going to do anything other than meet with community leaders as well as business people, other folks in law enforcement, and to see — to start to talk about what has to be done.”
Biden has previously spoken by phone with Blake’s parents. Trump did not meet with members of Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha, and he has not spoken with them.
Biden’s running mate, Kamala D. Harris, plans to hold virtual fundraisers on Thursday, according to the campaign.
Facebook will block new political advertising the week before Election Day
Facebook plans to block new advertising the week before the presidential election — the first time the company has taken action to limit political advertising in the United States, the company said Thursday.
The move to limit ads, part of a spate of election-related announcements, is an attempt to reduce misinformation that is expected to flood social networks as Election Day draws near.
The company also said it would label posts by any candidate or campaign that tries to declare victory before final results are in, directing people to the official results from Reuters. It will do the same for any posts that try to delegitimize the outcome of the election — for example, a claim that voting by mail could lead to fraud. It has also started to limit users’ ability to forward articles on its Messenger platform to large groups of people.
Seattle’s mayor calls the White House an ‘anarchy zone’
Trump’s threat late Wednesday to restrict federal funding to Democratic-led cities deemed to “anarchist jurisdictions” prompted a swift backlash from Democratic mayors, including Jenny Durkan, who said on Twitter that the White House is “the only anarchy zone in America.”
“This is the latest attempt to distract from the fact that COVID-19 has infected over 6 million Americans, killed 185,000 people, and destroyed the American economy,” Durkan said in one of a half-dozen tweets directed at Trump. “The only anarchy zone in America, where the rule of law is disregarded, is at the White House.”
Echoing other Democrats, Durkan said Trump’s threat was “unlawful.”
“Surely the Attorney General has advised the President of the United States that he does not have the power to decide who gets funding based on his political interests,” she added.
In a memo, Trump directed the Justice Department within 14 days to come up with a list of localities that qualify as “anarchist jurisdictions” and post it publicly.
Fact Checker: Kamala Harris tweeted support for a bail fund, but the money didn’t just assist protesters
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has claimed that Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), helped “violent rioters in Minnesota get out of jail,” and President Trump has said members of Biden’s staff donated to a bail fund there while Harris urged supporters to do the same.
Until the killing of George Floyd in police custody, the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) was a relatively small vehicle for assisting people who needed cash for bail.
MFF’s 2018 tax filing shows it raised only about $100,000 that year. Just weeks after Floyd’s death, it raised an astonishing $35 million, in part because of tweets such as the one by Harris, who is now the Democratic vice-presidential nominee. That influx has put a strain on an organization that at the time had only one full-time staff member.
In latest Trump-Bowser fight, Republicans accuse D.C. of wanting to relocate the Jefferson Memorial
In a summer when Trump has picked fights with liberal mayors of American cities, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser gave him ammunition Tuesday with a surprising gesture: publishing a sweeping list of historical figures whose names should be removed from public property or “contextualized.” Among the sites mentioned were the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.
The White House lashed out, calling the moderate Democrat a “radically liberal mayor.” Bowser quickly retreated, modifying the document to remove specific federal properties over which the District has no control.
Even those who support a public reconsideration of whom the nation honors were left wondering whether Bowser had harmed the city’s political standing or the status of a historic renaming project that many view as vitally important for this majority-minority city.
White House orders review aimed at blocking federal funding from places administration labels ‘anarchist jurisdictions’
Trump on Wednesday approved a memo that the White House said is intended to begin restricting federal funding from going to certain Democratic-led cities that the administration determines to be “anarchist jurisdictions,” aiming to levy an extraordinary attack on political opponents just months ahead of the 2020 election.
In a five-page memo, the president directs the White House Office of Management and Budget to give guidance to federal agencies on restricting funding to cities that “defund” their police departments. The memo also directs the Justice Department within 14 days to come up with a list of localities that qualify as “anarchist jurisdictions” and post that list publicly. Trump has said there is a wide-ranging Democratic plot to defund police departments, although most prominent Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, have adamantly rejected this approach.
“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” the president’s memo states. “It is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America’s cities.”