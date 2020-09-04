Fact Checker: Attorney General Barr’s false claims about voting by mail
Attorney General William P. Barr said in a television interview this week that “substantial fraud and coercion” have been found in elections held by mail and claimed that a person who collected 1,700 ballots from eligible voters and voted for them has been indicted in Texas.
Both statements are false. No one was indicted on a charge of casting 1,700 fraudulent ballots, and voter fraud is so rare in the United States that researchers describe it as a statistical blip, whether the ballots are cast in-person or by mail.
Trump has warned for months that malign forces could corrupt the November election by exploiting mail-in ballots. The president falsely portrays some states’ voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic as an urgent security breach.