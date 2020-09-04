Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Friday on the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, while President Trump is hosting diplomatic talks at the White House between the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia.

With less than two months remaining until Election Day, both campaigns are also reacting to a bombshell report in the Atlantic that Trump called U.S. soldiers injured or killed in war “losers.” The White House has called the report “patently false.”

Here are some significant developments:
September 4, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT

Fact Checker: Attorney General Barr’s false claims about voting by mail

Attorney General William P. Barr said in a television interview this week that “substantial fraud and coercion” have been found in elections held by mail and claimed that a person who collected 1,700 ballots from eligible voters and voted for them has been indicted in Texas.

Both statements are false. No one was indicted on a charge of casting 1,700 fraudulent ballots, and voter fraud is so rare in the United States that researchers describe it as a statistical blip, whether the ballots are cast in-person or by mail.

Trump has warned for months that malign forces could corrupt the November election by exploiting mail-in ballots. The president falsely portrays some states’ voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic as an urgent security breach.

By Salvador Rizzo