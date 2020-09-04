A majority of Americans believe that Trump’s rhetoric on protests around the country over racial injustice has made matters worse, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday.

In the poll, 55 percent say Trump is aggravating matters, while 13 percent say he is making things better. Another 29 percent say Trump’s remarks have had no effect on the protests.

Republicans are more evenly divided on the question, with 30 percent saying the president is improving the situation and 26 percent saying Trump is making matters worse.

Meanwhile, 79 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents say Trump is having a negative effect.

Trump has sought to frame the race against Biden on law-and-order issues.

The poll finds that Americans see Biden as a more neutral figure, with 49 percent saying he is not having much of an effect either way. Another 22 percent say Biden is improving the situation, while 26 percent say he is making matters worse.