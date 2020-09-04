Most Americans say Trump’s rhetoric on protests is making matters worse, poll finds
A majority of Americans believe that Trump’s rhetoric on protests around the country over racial injustice has made matters worse, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday.
In the poll, 55 percent say Trump is aggravating matters, while 13 percent say he is making things better. Another 29 percent say Trump’s remarks have had no effect on the protests.
Republicans are more evenly divided on the question, with 30 percent saying the president is improving the situation and 26 percent saying Trump is making matters worse.
Meanwhile, 79 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents say Trump is having a negative effect.
Trump has sought to frame the race against Biden on law-and-order issues.
The poll finds that Americans see Biden as a more neutral figure, with 49 percent saying he is not having much of an effect either way. Another 22 percent say Biden is improving the situation, while 26 percent say he is making matters worse.
In a separate CNN-SSRS poll released Friday, 34 percent of Americans say they approve of the way Trump is handling race relations, while 57 percent disapprove.
Biden to deliver remarks on economic fallout from pandemic
Biden is seeking Friday to return the focus of the race to Trump’s stewardship of the coronavirus pandemic, with remarks planned in Delaware on the economic fallout.
According to his campaign, Biden will deliver remarks “on the economic crisis that has been worsened by Trump’s failure to get the virus under control.”
Biden also plans multiple virtual fundraisers.
Friday’s speech comes a day after Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., where he participated in an emotional meeting in a church not far from buildings that were looted amid unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Trump to host leaders of Kosovo and Serbia
Trump is seeking to showcase diplomatic skills on Friday as he hosts Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti for talks on economic normalization.
The president is scheduled to participate in a signing ceremony with the two leaders at the White House and host a trilateral meeting afterward.
Vuvic and Hoti met with other administration officials on Thursday. Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the two sides made “real progress."
Kosovo’s parliament declared independence from Serbia in 2008. While most Western nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.
Veterans scorn Trump over report that he calls fallen soldiers ‘losers’
In 2016, Army veteran David Weissman was an “unapologetic, red-hat wearing” Trump supporter. The Palm Bay, Fla., resident would regularly join social media mobs attacking liberals, he later wrote, seeking to defend a candidate who he said rightfully prioritized the armed forces.
Four years later, Weissman — who served two tours in Afghanistan — has now sparked a Twitter campaign of former service members against President Trump, over reports that he derided fallen U.S. soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.”
“I recommend all veterans to use their Military pics as a profile pic,” Weissman wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening, “to let Trump know how many people he has offended.”
Weissman’s online call to arms underscored the outpouring of anger that erupted from military veterans and their families overnight against Trump, following a bombshell article in the Atlantic that Trump and several top aides have vehemently denied.
Fact Checker: Attorney General Barr’s false claims about voting by mail
Attorney General William P. Barr said in a television interview this week that “substantial fraud and coercion” have been found in elections held by mail and claimed that a person who collected 1,700 ballots from eligible voters and voted for them has been indicted in Texas.
Both statements are false. No one was indicted on a charge of casting 1,700 fraudulent ballots, and voter fraud is so rare in the United States that researchers describe it as a statistical blip, whether the ballots are cast in-person or by mail.
Trump has warned for months that malign forces could corrupt the November election by exploiting mail-in ballots. The president falsely portrays some states’ voting procedures during the coronavirus pandemic as an urgent security breach.