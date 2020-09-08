The Biden campaign on Tuesday debuted a new 60-second ad in battleground states that seeks to frame the presidential race, now entering its post-Labor Day stretch, as a choice between the “darkness” of Trump’s tenure and the prospect of a “fresh start.”

“This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us, to end the anger, the insults, the division, the violence and start fresh in America,” the narrator says as the ad opens. “We can stop focusing on a president who thinks it’s all about him and start focusing on what’s best for us.”

The ad opens with ominous music and rapid-fire images that include scenes of the 2017 gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville and Trump holding up a Bible in June in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington after protesters were cleared from near the White House.

The Biden ad ticks off a number of priorities for the coming four years, including getting control of the coronavirus, lowering health-care premiums and addressing climate change.

According to the campaign, it is part of a $47 million buy this week on broadcast and digital in battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.