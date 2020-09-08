On Capitol Hill, House Democrats are launching an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following accusations that he reimbursed employees for campaign contributions they made to his preferred GOP politicians, an arrangement that would be unlawful.
Biden promises a ‘fresh start’ in new 60-second ad airing in battleground states
The Biden campaign on Tuesday debuted a new 60-second ad in battleground states that seeks to frame the presidential race, now entering its post-Labor Day stretch, as a choice between the “darkness” of Trump’s tenure and the prospect of a “fresh start.”
“This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us, to end the anger, the insults, the division, the violence and start fresh in America,” the narrator says as the ad opens. “We can stop focusing on a president who thinks it’s all about him and start focusing on what’s best for us.”
The ad opens with ominous music and rapid-fire images that include scenes of the 2017 gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville and Trump holding up a Bible in June in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington after protesters were cleared from near the White House.
The Biden ad ticks off a number of priorities for the coming four years, including getting control of the coronavirus, lowering health-care premiums and addressing climate change.
According to the campaign, it is part of a $47 million buy this week on broadcast and digital in battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
A separate 30-second ad announced by the campaign Tuesday is aimed at seniors and highlights Biden’s promises to protect Social Security and Medicare.
Trump to stump in Florida, North Carolina
Trump plans to stage events Tuesday in Florida and North Carolina, two battleground states in which he prevailed four years ago.
According to Trump’s schedule, he will deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, Fla., on “environmental accomplishments for the people of Florida."
He will then fly to Winston-Salem, N.C., for a campaign event on Tuesday night before returning to the White House, according to an advisory provided by the White House.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 2 percentage points and North Carolina by less than 3 percentage points.
Ahead of Trump’s departure for Florida, Biden released a pair of statements knocking him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and citing its impact on the two states he is visiting Tuesday.
“President Trump’s mismanagement has cost too many North Carolinians their lives and livelihoods, with communities of color bearing the brunt of the devastation” Biden said in the statement aimed at the Tar Heel State. “He has looked away from North Carolinians in need of a lifeline, even as his wealthy corporate donors get ahead. As President, I will fight for your family like it’s my own.”
Vaccine CEOs issue safety pledge amid Trump’s quest for pre-election approval
The chief executives of nine drug companies pledged Tuesday not to seek regulatory approval before the safety and efficacy of their experimental coronavirus vaccines have been established in Phase 3 clinical trials, an extraordinary effort to bolster public faith amid Trump’s rush to introduce a vaccine before Election Day.
“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” the executives wrote in their joint statement. The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday that a statement from the companies would be forthcoming.
The statement included a vow that the companies would “only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA.”
Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘a cult leader’ as he seeks publicity for new book
Trump’s longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, refers to the president as “a cult leader” in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday night, as Cohen ramps up efforts to garner publicity for a new book that paints Trump in a very unflattering light.
“While I was in the cult, I was really refusing to acknowledge that the actions that I was performing for my boss were morally wrong,” Cohen says in a clip distributed by NBC ahead of the scheduled airing of the interview on “NBC Nightly News.”
[In new book, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen describes alleged episodes of racism and says president likes how Putin runs Russia]
Cohen alleges in the new book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” which hits stores Tuesday, that Trump made “overt and covert attempts to get Russia to interfere in the 2016 election” and that the future commander in chief was also well aware of Cohen’s hush-money payoff to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during that campaign.
In the book, Cohen also discusses his felony convictions for lying to Congress and violating campaign laws in service to Trump. Cohen, who now advocates Trump’s defeat in November, is still serving a three-year federal prison sentence for those crimes and for personal financial offenses.
House Oversight Committee will investigate Louis DeJoy following claims he pressured employees to make campaign donations
House Democrats are launching an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and called for his immediate suspension following accusations that he reimbursed employees for campaign contributions they made to his preferred GOP politicians, an arrangement that would be unlawful.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement late Monday that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which she chairs, would begin an investigation. She said DeJoy may have lied to her committee under oath.
Maloney also urged the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service to immediately suspend DeJoy, whom she said “they never should have hired in the first place.”
Kamala Harris visits Milwaukee for her first in-person campaign event item
Sen. Kamala D. Harris visited Milwaukee on Monday for her first in-person campaign stop since being named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, highlighting the campaigns’ continued convergence on Wisconsin, the scene of ongoing protests against police violence and a state President Trump won by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2016.
Hours after Vice President Pence toured an energy facility in La Crosse — and just days after Biden himself visited Kenosha and Milwaukee — Harris toured an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility and held a roundtable with Black business owners in Milwaukee. President Trump also visited Kenosha last week.
Former vice president Joe Biden spent Monday in Harrisburg, Pa., the first of two Pennsylvania visits on his schedule this week. Recent polls have shown the race tightening in that state, which Trump took by fewer than 70,000 votes in 2016.