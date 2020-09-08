Former president Barack Obama and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris swap stories about life on the campaign trail and a running mate that they now have in common — Biden — in a new video produced by the Biden campaign.

“So tell me about Joe and your relationship with Joe, and what do I need to know?” Harris (Calif.) asks in the video, in which she and Obama converse virtually about Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president. “Like, what’s the thing about the ice cream? He loves ice cream. Tell me about that,” Harris says.

“Well, listen, ice cream is big,” Obama responds. “Pasta with red sauce: He can go deep on that. He really does like those aviator glasses. He knows he looks good in ‘em.”

“But, look, the main thing to know about Joe is that Joe has never lost his sense of why we do this. And we do it because of, you know, for him, memories of his family back in Scranton and then the people of Delaware that he represented, the folks on the Amtrak train he met each and every day.” Obama adds: “His focus is going to be: How’s that going to help those people who sent him there?”

“I love that about him, too,” Harris says. She adds: “You know, folks want to be seen, and Joe sees people through those aviator glasses and without them. He really does see people. It’s a very special thing about him.”