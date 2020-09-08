On Capitol Hill, House Democrats are launching an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following accusations that he reimbursed employees for campaign contributions they made to his preferred GOP politicians, an arrangement that would be unlawful.
Trump seeks to blunt reports about a campaign cash crunch
Trump sought Tuesday to blunt reports that his campaign is struggling to keep up financially with the Biden campaign and that he is considering spending some of his own money during the closing weeks of the race.
In a morning tweet, Trump acknowledged that his campaign spent heavily during earlier stages of the race but claimed it was necessary to counter media reports about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My Campaign spent a lot of money up front in order to compensate for the false reporting and Fake News concerning our handling of the China Virus,” Trump tweeted. “Now they see the GREAT job we have done, and we have 3 times more than we had 4 years ago - & are up in polls. Lots of $’s & ENERGY!”
Last week, Biden’s campaign said it raised $364.5 million in August along with the national party and affiliated fundraising committees, a record-breaking monthly fundraising haul.
Trump and the Republican National Committee have yet to release their fundraising numbers for August.
Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the Trump campaign is facing a cash crunch, while Bloomberg News reported that Trump has discussed spending as much as $100 million of his own money on his reelection campaign.
Trump to release list of potential Supreme Court picks in coming days, Meadows says
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that he is “optimistic” that Trump will release an updated list of potential Supreme Court nominees in coming days.
The release of an original list during the 2016 campaign helped rally conservative and evangelical voters around Trump, and he is seeking to hold together an important coalition heading into November.
In a June tweet, Trump promised to release his updated list by Sept. 1 and pledged that future picks would come only from the list.
“I don’t know that there’s been a delay as much as there has been a whole lot of other priorities that we’ve been working on,” Meadows told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday.
Meadows said he and Trump have been working closely with White House lawyers and getting input from others. He said he expects the list to be released soon.
“I’m excited about the list, and the president will be signing off on that in the coming days,” he said.
Trump employs violence as political fuel for reelection fight
President Trump has reverted to using graphic depictions of violence as a centerpiece of his campaign strategy, converting his Twitter account, stump speech and even the White House podium into platforms for amplifying domestic conflict.
His 2016 focus on Islamic radical terrorism and undocumented immigrant crime, which he credited with helping him win the Republican nomination, has been replaced by warnings of new threats, as he elevates gruesome images of Black-on-White crime, street fights involving his supporters and police misconduct riots around the country.
The pattern continued over the holiday weekend, when he tweeted video of a melee between protesters and security officers during a Texas event for a Trump-affiliated group and two celebratory videos of a Portland protester with his feet on fire, one of which was scored to the Kenny Loggins song “Footloose” and a second that featured mocking play-by-play commentary by a mixed martial arts announcer.
Obama and Harris swap stories about Biden in new campaign video
Former president Barack Obama and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris swap stories about life on the campaign trail and a running mate that they now have in common — Biden — in a new video produced by the Biden campaign.
“So tell me about Joe and your relationship with Joe, and what do I need to know?” Harris (Calif.) asks in the video, in which she and Obama converse virtually about Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president. “Like, what’s the thing about the ice cream? He loves ice cream. Tell me about that,” Harris says.
“Well, listen, ice cream is big,” Obama responds. “Pasta with red sauce: He can go deep on that. He really does like those aviator glasses. He knows he looks good in ‘em.”
“But, look, the main thing to know about Joe is that Joe has never lost his sense of why we do this. And we do it because of, you know, for him, memories of his family back in Scranton and then the people of Delaware that he represented, the folks on the Amtrak train he met each and every day.” Obama adds: “His focus is going to be: How’s that going to help those people who sent him there?”
“I love that about him, too,” Harris says. She adds: “You know, folks want to be seen, and Joe sees people through those aviator glasses and without them. He really does see people. It’s a very special thing about him.”
Obama shared the nearly five-minute video in a tweet on Tuesday morning. It was the latest signal that he plans to play a prominent role in the closing weeks of the campaign.
Trump seeks with no evidence to tie Biden to unruly protesters in Pittsburgh
Trump on Tuesday continued his efforts to tie Biden to unruly protesters while casting himself as the candidate of law and order, during a spate of morning tweets and retweets that touched on an array of topics related to the election.
In several tweets, Trump referred to reports of Black Lives Matter protesters interrupting outdoor diners in Pittsburgh over the weekend.
“BLM Protesters horribly harass elderly Pittsburgh diners, scaring them with loud taunts while taking their food right off their plate,” Trump tweeted. “These Anarchists, not protesters, are Biden voters, but he has no control and nothing to say. Disgraceful. Never seen anything like it. Thugs!”
Biden has supported the right to protest racial injustice but said in a speech last week that he doesn’t consider looting and violence to be protesting. He has accused Trump of fomenting violence and said the president is incapable of addressing it.
In other tweets on Tuesday morning, Trump continued to push back on an Atlantic story that said he called wounded service members “losers” and “suckers.” He also claimed again without evidence that the widespread use of mail-in ballots could lead to a “rigged” election.
Biden promises a ‘fresh start’ in new 60-second ad airing in battleground states
The Biden campaign on Tuesday debuted a new 60-second ad in battleground states that seeks to frame the presidential race, now entering its post-Labor Day stretch, as a choice between the “darkness” of Trump’s tenure and the prospect of a “fresh start.”
“This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us, to end the anger, the insults, the division, the violence and start fresh in America,” the narrator says as the ad opens. “We can stop focusing on a president who thinks it’s all about him and start focusing on what’s best for us.”
The ad opens with ominous music and rapid-fire images that include scenes of the 2017 gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville and Trump holding up a Bible in June in front of St. John’s Church in Washington after protesters were cleared from near the White House.
The Biden ad ticks off a number of priorities for the coming four years, including getting control of the coronavirus, lowering health-care premiums and addressing climate change.
According to the campaign, it is part of a $47 million buy this week on broadcast and digital in battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
A separate 30-second ad announced by the campaign Tuesday is aimed at seniors and highlights Biden’s promises to protect Social Security and Medicare.
Trump to stump in Florida, North Carolina
Trump plans to stage events Tuesday in Florida and North Carolina, two battleground states in which he prevailed four years ago.
According to Trump’s schedule, he will deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, Fla., on “environmental accomplishments for the people of Florida.”
He will then fly to Winston-Salem, N.C., for a campaign event on Tuesday night before returning to the White House, according to an advisory provided by the White House.
In 2016, Trump carried Florida over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points and North Carolina by less than three percentage points.
Ahead of Trump’s departure for Florida, Biden released a pair of statements knocking him for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and citing its impact on the two states he is visiting Tuesday.
“President Trump’s mismanagement has cost too many North Carolinians their lives and livelihoods, with communities of color bearing the brunt of the devastation,” Biden said in the statement aimed at the Tar Heel State. “He has looked away from North Carolinians in need of a lifeline, even as his wealthy corporate donors get ahead. As President, I will fight for your family like it’s my own.”
Vaccine CEOs issue safety pledge amid Trump’s quest for pre-election approval
The chief executives of nine drug companies pledged Tuesday not to seek regulatory approval before the safety and efficacy of their experimental coronavirus vaccines have been established in Phase 3 clinical trials, an extraordinary effort to bolster public faith amid President Trump’s rush to introduce a vaccine before Election Day.
“We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which covid-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved,” the executives wrote in their joint statement. The Wall Street Journal first reported Friday that a statement from the companies would be forthcoming.
The statement included a vow that the companies would “only submit for approval or emergency use authorization after demonstrating safety and efficacy through a Phase 3 clinical study that is designed and conducted to meet requirements of expert regulatory authorities such as FDA.”
Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘a cult leader’ as he seeks publicity for new book
Trump’s longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, refers to the president as “a cult leader” in an interview scheduled to air Tuesday night, as Cohen ramps up efforts to garner publicity for a new book that paints Trump in a very unflattering light.
“While I was in the cult, I was really refusing to acknowledge that the actions that I was performing for my boss were morally wrong,” Cohen says in a clip distributed by NBC ahead of the scheduled airing of the interview on “NBC Nightly News.”
[In new book, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen describes alleged episodes of racism and says president likes how Putin runs Russia]
Cohen alleges in the book, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” which hits stores Tuesday, that Trump made “overt and covert attempts to get Russia to interfere in the 2016 election” and that the future commander in chief was also well aware of Cohen’s hush-money payoff to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during that campaign.
In the book, Cohen also discusses his felony convictions for lying to Congress and violating campaign laws in service to Trump. Cohen, who advocates Trump’s defeat in November, is still serving a three-year federal prison sentence for those crimes and for personal financial offenses.
House Oversight Committee will investigate Louis DeJoy following claims he pressured employees to make campaign donations
House Democrats are launching an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and called for his immediate suspension following accusations he reimbursed employees for campaign contributions they made to his preferred GOP politicians, an arrangement that would be unlawful.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement late Monday that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which she chairs, would begin an investigation. She said DeJoy may have lied to her committee under oath.
Maloney also urged the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service to immediately suspend DeJoy, whom she said “they never should have hired in the first place.”
Kamala Harris visits Milwaukee for her first in-person campaign event
Sen. Kamala D. Harris visited Milwaukee on Monday for her first in-person campaign stop since being named the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, highlighting the campaigns’ continued convergence on Wisconsin, the scene of ongoing protests against police violence and a state President Trump won by fewer than 30,000 votes in 2016.
Hours after Vice President Pence toured an energy facility in La Crosse — and just days after Biden himself visited Kenosha and Milwaukee — Harris toured an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility and held a roundtable with Black business owners in Milwaukee. President Trump also visited Kenosha last week.
Former vice president Joe Biden spent Monday in Harrisburg, Pa., the first of two Pennsylvania visits on his schedule this week. Recent polls have shown the race tightening in that state, which Trump took by fewer than 70,000 votes in 2016.