Here are some significant developments:
- It’s a campaign of contrasts: Trump’s raucous crowds vs. Biden’s distanced gatherings.
- The Justice Department intervened on behalf of Trump in a defamation case brought by a woman who accused him of rape.
- The White House lawn and Rose Garden are being resodded after damage from GOP convention participants last month.
- How turnout and swing voters could get Trump or Biden to 270 electoral votes. Design your own scenario.
Biden leads by 9 percentage points in Pennsylvania, poll finds
Joe Biden leads President Trump by 9 percentage points among likely voters in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to a new NBC News-Marist poll.
In the survey, Biden, who was born in the state, draws the support of 53 percent of likely voters, compared to 44 percent who back Trump.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The NBC-Marist poll shows Biden getting a boost from suburban voters, who side with him by nearly 20 percentage points, 58 percent to 39 percent. In 2016, Trump won suburban voters in Pennsylvania by about 8 points, according to exit polls.
The state has been a frequent destination for both campaigns in recent weeks. Vice President Pence has events scheduled there on Wednesday.
Trump to remain in Washington today while Pence, other allies hit the trail
Trump, who has been a frequent visitor to presidential battleground states in recent weeks, plans to remain in Washington on Wednesday while Vice President Pence and other allies hit the campaign trail.
Pence has a full day scheduled in Pennsylvania, including antiabortion events in Murrysville, Pa., and a Workers for Trump rally in Freedom, Pa.
In 2016, Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton, but recent polls have showed Biden with a lead there this year.
Trump’s two eldest sons also plan to be on the campaign trail on Wednesday. Donald Trump Jr. is traveling to Minnesota, while Eric Trump has events planned in Florida and North Carolina.
Trump has no public events on his schedule distributed by the White House.
On Tuesday, he staged events in Florida and North Carolina.
Biden, in Michigan, to push tax proposals to benefit American workers
Joe Biden will travel to Michigan Wednesday for the first time since he secured the Democratic presidential nomination, visiting a crucial swing state where he plans to unveil tax proposals aimed at protecting American workers from the effects of globalization and cast President Trump as a disappointment to the working class.
Biden’s proposals include a 10 percent surtax penalizing American companies that move manufacturing and service jobs overseas and then sell their products back in the United States. He will also promote a 10 percent tax credit to spur businesses to invest in domestic job creation and boost the U.S. economy.
The move marks Biden’s latest attempt to appeal to working-class voters in the upper Midwest, where Hillary Clinton suffered stunning losses four years ago that handed the presidency to Trump. The plans come on top of Biden’s previously released “Build Back Better” economic blueprint, which was designed to counter Trump’s “America First” agenda.
Biden campaign pulls out all the stops to woo young voters
Joe Biden, upon first meeting his current campaign pollster John Della Volpe at a gala dinner in 2018, started taking notes from their conversation about the student debt crisis and gun violence on the back of a name placard at the table between speeches honoring former secretary of state Colin L. Powell.
Biden made clear the issues facing young people were deeply personal to him, well before he announced his run for president, said Della Volpe, the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics who started officially advising the Biden campaign on the youth vote last month. Biden spoke about helping pay off student loans taken on by his youngest daughter Ashley, now 39, as “the kinds of things you do for your kids,” Della Volpe said.
With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, the Biden campaign is making an urgent and final push to turn out the voting bloc that has proved to be his most elusive: young voters that he struggled to win over in the crowded Democratic primary.
Top GOP elections attorney says there’s ‘no proof’ of rigged elections
Benjamin L. Ginsberg, a leading Republican elections attorney, is taking issue with Trump’s warnings of election fraud and argues in an op-ed that there is no proof of rigged elections.
“The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud,” Ginsberg wrote in the op-ed published by The Washington Post. “At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged. Absentee ballots use the same process as mail-in ballots — different states use different labels for the same process.”
In his piece, Ginsberg is particularly critical of Trump’s recent calls for voters who use mail-in ballots to show up again in person on Election Day. What Trump has done, Ginsberg said, amounts to “urging his followers to commit an illegal act and seeking to undermine confidence in the credibility of election results.”
“The president’s rhetoric has put my party in the position of a firefighter who deliberately sets fires to look like a hero putting them out,” Ginsberg wrote. “Republicans need to take a hard look before advocating laws that actually do limit the franchise of otherwise qualified voters. Calling elections ‘fraudulent’ and results ‘rigged’ with almost nonexistent evidence is antithetical to being the ‘rule of law’ party.”
Ginsberg noted he has spent 38 years a Republican elections attorney. He played a role in the 2000 presidential recount in Florida, has served as counsel to Republican national party committees and represented four of the past six GOP presidential nominees.
A GOP county chairman asked Trump to wear a mask to his rally. Instead, Trump mocked pandemic restrictions.
Hours before Trump arrived in Winston-Salem, N.C., for a campaign rally Tuesday, the county’s top Republican official issued a warning: The president had better wear a mask.
“It’s been ordered by the governor,” David Plyler, a Trump supporter and GOP chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, told the Winston-Salem Journal. “When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina, do as the governor says.”
But when the president emerged Tuesday evening to address a cheering group of supporters, his face was fully exposed, a probable violation of the state’s coronavirus rules.
The same was true of many of the supporters behind his podium, especially those high up in the stands and out of view. In fact, the whole event appears to have defied restrictions from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who has limited outdoor mass gatherings to 50 people under the state’s current phase of reopening.
New Hampshire Democrats picking gubernatorial candidate
The Democratic race to take on New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) in November remained too close to call.
Dan Feltes, the young majority leader of the state Senate, 41, narrowly led Andru Volinsky, a 64-year-old member of the state’s five-seat Executive Council.
Most elected Democrats backed Feltes, while liberal groups and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) backed Volinsky and worked to build the kind of coalition that won two primaries for Sanders in the state.
House matchups set in New Hampshire
Voters in New Hampshire set up a congressional rematch with Tuesday’s primary vote, while a former aide to Chris Christie when he was the governor of New Jersey will be the GOP’s nominee for the Granite State’s most competitive district.
Matt Mowers, a 31-year-old Republican operative who moved to New Hampshire in 2013, won the party’s nomination to challenge Rep. Chris Pappas, a freshman Democrat who won the seat easily in the 2018 midterms. The 1st District, which stretches from the city of Manchester to the coast, voted narrowly for Donald Trump in 2016.
In the bluer 2nd District, former state legislator Steve Negron won the GOP’s nomination and will face Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster. Negron lost to Kuster in 2018, and a Republican PAC that works to elect conservative veterans came in to support his main opponent.
Voters in Rhode Island selected their congressional matchups, too, although Republicans are not seriously contesting either of the state’s seats. Rep. Jim Langevin, a moderate Democrat, was leading a lightly funded challenger by a 2-to-1 margin; the state will take several days to count all votes. Former state legislator Robert Lancia won the Republican nomination and will face Langevin.