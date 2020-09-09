Benjamin L. Ginsberg, a leading Republican elections attorney, is taking issue with Trump’s warnings of election fraud and argues in an op-ed that there is no proof of rigged elections.

“The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud,” Ginsberg wrote in the op-ed published by The Washington Post. “At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged. Absentee ballots use the same process as mail-in ballots — different states use different labels for the same process.”

In his piece, Ginsberg is particularly critical of Trump’s recent calls for voters who use mail-in ballots to show up again in person on Election Day. What Trump has done, Ginsberg said, amounts to “urging his followers to commit an illegal act and seeking to undermine confidence in the credibility of election results.”

“The president’s rhetoric has put my party in the position of a firefighter who deliberately sets fires to look like a hero putting them out,” Ginsberg wrote. “Republicans need to take a hard look before advocating laws that actually do limit the franchise of otherwise qualified voters. Calling elections ‘fraudulent’ and results ‘rigged’ with almost nonexistent evidence is antithetical to being the ‘rule of law’ party.”