Trump sought Wednesday night to downplay Biden’s fundraising advantage last month, arguing during a Fox News interview that his campaign is better positioned than it was heading into the final stretch of the election in 2016.

“We have about three times more cash now than we had then, and that’s without me putting up any,” said Trump, who earlier this week confirmed reports that he is willing to spend some of his own money this year if necessary, a step that would be unprecedented for an incumbent seeking reelection.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and two affiliated fundraising committees on Wednesday announced raising $210 million in August — a sizable sum that still lags behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s record-breaking haul last month.

The Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their affiliated fundraising committees announced a staggering $364.5 million haul for August alone, which shattered monthly presidential fundraising records.

Speaking to host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump asserted that he was deliberately not leaning on “big donors” to raise money for him.