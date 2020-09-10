Family members of both tickets being dispatched to battleground states
Thursday is shaping up as a busy day on the campaign trail for family members of both the Democratic and Republican tickets.
Jill Biden, the wife of the Democratic presidential nominee and a longtime educator, is scheduled to continue her schools tour with virtual appearances in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two battleground states. And later Thursday, she is scheduled to virtually join parents in Arizona whose children are participating in online learning.
Doug Emhoff, the husband of the Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala D. Harris, is slated to host a “community conversation” in Aventura, Fla., with rabbis, while his wife also campaigns in Florida.
Meanwhile, Trump’s two eldest sons are being dispatched to other battleground states. Eric Trump is scheduled to make the case for his father in Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump Jr. will be in North Carolina. And Lara Trump, a presidential daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, plans an appearance in Minnesota.
As NFL reopens amid altered landscape, Trump resumes attacks on players who demonstrate for racial justice
Trump’s attempt to show that the nation is recovering from the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic will clash head-on Thursday with his denunciations of social justice demonstrations when the National Football League kicks off its season in prime time.
Trump has lobbied heavily for sports leagues to restart despite the threat of the virus, but his demands have been incongruous when it comes to the NFL, an $8.8 billion juggernaut whose television ratings dwarf those of all competitors.
Ahead of the season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans, the president and his allies have resumed their long-standing bashing of NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality affecting communities of color.
Trump downplays Biden’s fundraising advantage
Trump sought Wednesday night to downplay Biden’s fundraising advantage last month, arguing during a Fox News interview that his campaign is better positioned than it was heading into the final stretch of the election in 2016.
“We have about three times more cash now than we had then, and that’s without me putting up any,” said Trump, who earlier this week confirmed reports that he is willing to spend some of his own money this year if necessary, a step that would be unprecedented for an incumbent seeking reelection.
Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and two affiliated fundraising committees on Wednesday announced raising $210 million in August — a sizable sum that still lags behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s record-breaking haul last month.
The Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their affiliated fundraising committees announced a staggering $364.5 million haul for August alone, which shattered monthly presidential fundraising records.
Speaking to host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Trump asserted that he was deliberately not leaning on “big donors” to raise money for him.
“I haven’t been heavy on big numbers because … you know when you go big donors … you sort of put yourself in a very compromising position,” he said. “When somebody puts up a lot of money, you’re in a compromised position. … We have substantially more, two to three times more than we had four years ago at this time, and four years ago we won.”
Fact Checker: Trump keeps bragging about imaginary auto plants in swing states
We have documented before the president’s “swing-state spin,” in which he claims he has achieved great economic success for states that, coincidentally, are necessary for him to achieve an electoral college victory.
According to our database of Trump’s false and misleading claims, the president has mentioned Michigan in 120 false claims, Ohio in 94 claims and North Carolina in 68 claims. South Carolina is not a swing state, but it may have a competitive Senate race, so that may be why it slipped into his spiel on Labor Day.
It’s been a while since we have reviewed these claims in a full fact check. So has anything happened to lend any truth to Trump’s falsehoods?