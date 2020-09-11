Trump again sought to paint a dark image of America under a Biden presidency, warning Thursday night that the former vice president would open the country to terrorists and invite members of antifa to live in suburban neighborhoods.

The president, who has spent the week defending himself against new reporting that showed he downplayed the coronavirus because he did not want to incite panic, gave a campaign rally speech in Michigan that focused on sowing fear.

“He’s promised to flood your state with refugees. And you know that as well as I do. And you see it all the time, from terrorist hot spots around the world, including Syria, Somalia and Yemen,” Trump said. He added that Biden wants a “700 percent increase in the flow of refugees.”

Biden has pledged to increase the number of refugees allowed to resettle in America, but he has said his goal is to bring admissions close to the levels under President Barack Obama after Trump slashed them from 130,000 refugees a year to just 18,000. Biden would seek to lift the cap to 125,000.

Trump went on to charge, as he often does, that Biden and Democrats want to ruin the suburbs by mandating more low-income housing. Trump has conflated fair-housing rules with angry mobs descending on peaceful, mostly White neighborhoods.

“Does anybody want to have somebody from antifa as a member and as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so,” Trump said, referring to the loosely knit group of far-left activists.

Then, mimicking his idea of a suburban housewife talking to her husband, Trump said, “ ‘Say, darling, who moved in next door? Oh, it’s a resident of antifa. No, thank you, let’s get out of here. Let’s get the hell out of here, darling. Let’s leave our suburbs. I wish Trump were president. He wouldn’t have allowed that to happen.’ ”