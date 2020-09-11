Biden says campaign has pulled advertising for 9/11
Biden told reporters that his campaign has pulled its advertising for Friday out of respect for what he called “a solemn day.”
“I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11," Biden said. "We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it.”
Biden, wearing a mask and black suit, made his comments after his motorcade rolled into the New Castle Airport in Delaware. He is en route to New York for the first of a pair of events commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted about 9/11 around the time his motorcade starting moving from the White House to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. He is headed to Shanksville, Pa.
“In 2001, our Nation, united under God, made an unbreakable promise never to forget the nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11th,” Trump tweeted. “On this sacred day — Patriot Day — we solemnly honor that commitment.”
Trump congratulates JPMorgan Chase for plans to return to offices
The morning after declaring at a packed rally in Michigan that “we are around the corner” on the coronavirus, Trump on Friday applauded one of Wall Street’s largest employers for summoning its trading staff back to their offices.
“Congratulations to JPMorgan Chase for ordering everyone BACK TO OFFICE on September 21st,” Trump tweeted. “Will always be better than working from home!”
His tweet followed reports Thursday that the bank is requiring its most senior sales and trading employees to return to their offices, with some exceptions.
Trump has spent much of the week on the defensive regarding the pandemic following revelations in a forthcoming Bob Woodward book that he deliberately played down the potential impact of the virus earlier this year.
Both tickets to participate in ceremonies marking 9/11 terrorist attacks
Both Trump and Biden and their respective running mates plan to spend a significant part of Friday marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with appearances in New York, the Washington area and Pennsylvania.
On Friday, Biden and Trump will both appear on a field in Shanksville, Pa., that memorializes the bravery of the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who attempted to retake the cockpit from terrorists aiming to strike the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
Trump is scheduled to attend a 9:45 a.m. ceremony, which is closed to the public but will be streamed online. Biden’s campaign announced Thursday evening that he would be in New York on Friday morning for a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum there, before traveling to Shanksville in the afternoon.
Vice President Pence plans to travel to New York to participate in a memorial ceremony for those who died in the attack on the World Trade Center. And Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), plans to attend a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, which was also struck by a hijacked plane.
‘Keep calm and carry on’: Trump compared himself to Brits in the Blitz. But that phrase was never used in WWII.
Facing a second day of fierce blowback over revelations that he deliberately misled the public about the risks of the novel coronavirus, Trump on Thursday reached for a historical analogy to explain himself.
“As the British government advised the British people in the face of World War II, ‘Keep calm and carry on.’ That’s what I did,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Freeland, Mich.
While some critics took Trump to task for comparing his decision to misinform the public about a virus that has now killed at least 188,000 Americans to the British government’s battle with the Nazis, others noted that he was the latest to fall for a common myth.
Fact Checker: Trump’s fusillade of falsehoods on mail voting
More than 100 times this year, Trump has peddled false claims or imaginary threats about voting by mail.
The president may believe this disinformation campaign helps his chances of being reelected. But he is sowing confusion as states prepare for the Nov. 3 general election and is falsely accusing state officials of trying to rig the outcome. Trump also has encouraged people to vote twice, which is illegal.
A mountain of evidence shows that mail voting has been almost entirely free of fraud through the decades, but Trump insists that it’s a recipe for disaster.
Trump says Biden will let terrorists into the country and antifa into the suburbs
Trump again sought to paint a dark image of America under a Biden presidency, warning Thursday night that the former vice president would open the country to terrorists and invite members of antifa to live in suburban neighborhoods.
The president, who has spent the week defending himself against new reporting that showed he downplayed the coronavirus because he did not want to incite panic, gave a campaign rally speech in Michigan that focused on sowing fear.
“He’s promised to flood your state with refugees. And you know that as well as I do. And you see it all the time, from terrorist hot spots around the world, including Syria, Somalia and Yemen,” Trump said. He added that Biden wants a “700 percent increase in the flow of refugees.”
Biden has pledged to increase the number of refugees allowed to resettle in America, but he has said his goal is to bring admissions close to the levels under President Barack Obama after Trump slashed them from 130,000 refugees a year to just 18,000. Biden would seek to lift the cap to 125,000.
Trump went on to charge, as he often does, that Biden and Democrats want to ruin the suburbs by mandating more low-income housing. Trump has conflated fair-housing rules with angry mobs descending on peaceful, mostly White neighborhoods.
“Does anybody want to have somebody from antifa as a member and as a resident of your suburb? I don’t think so,” Trump said, referring to the loosely knit group of far-left activists.
Then, mimicking his idea of a suburban housewife talking to her husband, Trump said, “ ‘Say, darling, who moved in next door? Oh, it’s a resident of antifa. No, thank you, let’s get out of here. Let’s get the hell out of here, darling. Let’s leave our suburbs. I wish Trump were president. He wouldn’t have allowed that to happen.’ ”
Trump warned ominously that under Biden, “you will have crime like you’ve never seen before.” He asserted that “no city, town or suburb will be safe,” telling his supporters that their “vote will save America.”