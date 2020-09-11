As Biden visited Ground Zero and Trump spoke in Shanksville, Pa., Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris addressed a small group of first responders and onlookers at a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Fairfax, Va., on Friday morning.

Joined by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Harris (Calif.) stood for a moment of silence and a bagpiper’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” before offering brief remarks.

Harris told the few dozen service members and an accumulation of onlookers from nearby buildings that she was at the gym, working out in the early morning in California when she saw planes hit the World Trade Center 19 years ago.

“Everyone stopped, got off their equipment, and we all just watched in utter disbelief,” Harris said. “Strangers were hugging each other. People who had never spoken to each other before were holding each other.”

Harris said that Americans’ first instinct was “to hug and hold each other — perfect strangers — understanding at our core, without reflection, without thinking about it, that we’re all in this together.”

“Honoring them is also about reminding us who we are as Americans,” she said. “In times of tragedy, in times of despair, in times of suffering and pain, we, by our very nature of who we are, we stand together.”

Harris told first responders in attendance that her brother-in-law is a firefighter in California, and that her background as district attorney and state attorney general means it has been “part of my career to stand with each of you.” Six first responders who responded to the plane crash at the Pentagon were in attendance at the ceremony, according to Fairfax Fire Chief John S. Butler.