Kamala D. Harris made a virtual trip to Arizona Saturday afternoon, her first foray into the Westernmost battleground state since being named to the Democratic ticket. Harris held a round table discussion with Latino small business owners from the state, which has a population that is roughly 32 percent Hispanic, according to the Bureau of the Census. Donald Trump won Arizona by roughly 3.5 points in 2016.

Harris has held multiple events with Latino voters in recent weeks. She held a similar virtual round table with Latino small business owners in Miami earlier this month and visited a Latino-owned small business in Doral when she traveled to Florida in-person last week.

In her brief remarks, Harris said she was visiting with small business owners in the area because “we know that you are the backbone of this state … and we know that when you speak, you speak with and for your community.”

“We will need to make sure you have a president in the White House who actually sees you, who understands your needs, who understands the dignity of your work, and who has your back,” Harris said, before telling attendees that the Biden-Harris administration plans to provide $100 billion in low interest loans and investments to minority business owners, as well as a $15,000 tax credit for first-time home buyers.

Harris also emphasized that she and Biden will do what they can to protect the Affordable Care Act, and she drew contrast with President Trump’s plans to gut it — something she said Arizona needs more than ever because it was hit so hard by covid-19 this summer.

“Now we know that Trump deliberately downplayed the seriousness of covid-19. What we heard on that tape earlier this week is, simply put, it’s a dereliction of his duty as our president,” Harris said in reference to recently released reporting from Bob Woodward’s new book that details Trump’s desire to downplay the severity of the virus.

Vanessa Cazarez, who owns an event venue, told Harris she felt the vice-presidential nominee was speaking right to her when Harris talked about her mother as she accepted the vice-presidential nomination.