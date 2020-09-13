A new Fox News Channel poll is the latest national survey to show Biden maintaining a lead over Trump.

Fifty-one percent of likely voters in the Fox poll support Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), while 46 percent back Trump and Vice President Pence.

In a sign that Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail have made an impact on Republican voters, nearly three-quarters of those planning to vote by mail said they support Biden, while most of those planning to vote in person — 58 percent — support Trump.

Likely voters trust Biden over Trump to handle nearly every key issue, including the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequality, Supreme Court nominations, immigration and criminal justice. The two are virtually tied on “maintaining law and order,” while Trump leads Biden on only one metric: the economy.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes defended the president’s performance, arguing the election will be driven by one main issue — which candidate can deliver economic prosperity to Americans.

“This country is coming back with gusto right now,” Cortes said, even though the new survey shows that 70 percent of likely voters believe the coronavirus pandemic is either “somewhat” or “not at all” under control in the United States.