Trump’s Nevada visit comes as he continues to defend his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, after the release of an interview with Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward in which Trump acknowledged he played down the severity of the virus.
Biden leads Trump among likely voters in new national Fox poll
A new Fox News Channel poll is the latest national survey to show Biden maintaining a lead over Trump.
Fifty-one percent of likely voters in the Fox poll support Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), while 46 percent back Trump and Vice President Pence.
In a sign that Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail have made an impact on Republican voters, nearly three-quarters of those planning to vote by mail said they support Biden, while most of those planning to vote in person — 58 percent — support Trump.
Likely voters trust Biden over Trump to handle nearly every key issue, including the coronavirus pandemic, racial inequality, Supreme Court nominations, immigration and criminal justice. The two are virtually tied on “maintaining law and order,” while Trump leads Biden on only one metric: the economy.
In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Trump campaign senior adviser Steve Cortes defended the president’s performance, arguing the election will be driven by one main issue — which candidate can deliver economic prosperity to Americans.
“This country is coming back with gusto right now,” Cortes said, even though the new survey shows that 70 percent of likely voters believe the coronavirus pandemic is either “somewhat” or “not at all” under control in the United States.
The poll was conducted Sept. 7-10 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.
Mike Bloomberg to spend at least $100 million in Florida to benefit Joe Biden
Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million in Florida to help elect Biden, a massive late-stage infusion of cash that could reshape the presidential contest in a costly toss-up state central to Trump’s reelection hopes.
Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said.
Presented with several options on how to make good on an earlier promise to help elect Biden, Bloomberg decided that a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money.
They voted for him and now regret it. Why White women are turning away from Trump.
From her home in the Philadelphia suburbs, Nin Bell works for an answering service, taking calls from people trying to reach more than 10,000 funeral homes and end-of-life companies. As the coronavirus began to sweep the country earlier this year, the number of calls related to new deaths tripled.
Caller after caller told her about losing a loved one to covid-19, as well as to suicides and drug overdoses. They provided an overwhelmingly painful window into just how badly the country was suffering.
And then Bell would hear Trump — for whom she voted in 2016, helping him win Pennsylvania — downplay the severity of the pandemic.
Bernie Sanders expresses concerns about Biden campaign
Sanders is privately expressing concerns about Biden’s presidential campaign, according to three people with knowledge of the conversations, and is urging Biden’s team to intensify its focus on pocketbook issues and appeals to liberal voters.
Sanders, the runner-up to Biden in the Democratic primaries, has told associates that Biden is at serious risk of coming up short in the November election if he continues his vaguer, more centrist approach, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive talks.