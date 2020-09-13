Trump’s speech Sunday night in Henderson, Nev., will mark his first indoor campaign rally since June 20, when he addressed a smaller-than-expected crowd of supporters in Tulsa — even as local officials were warning about the risks of the novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The Trump campaign contended with weeks of fallout after the Tulsa rally, where many attendees did not wear masks. Several Trump staff members, including two Secret Service employees, tested positive before and after the event; dozens of Secret Service agents on the trip were ordered to self-quarantine at home; and coronavirus cases in Tulsa climbed in the days after the rally, although local health officials said it was not clear whether the gathering contributed to the problem.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh on Sunday defended the campaign’s decision not to enforce social distancing or the use of face masks at the Nevada event.

“If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States,” Murtaugh said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 190,000 people in the United States since February, and public health experts cite the use of face coverings as one of the most effective ways of slowing the virus’s spread.

According to a Trump campaign official, attendees at Sunday night’s rally will receive a temperature check before entering the venue and will have access to “plenty” of hand sanitizer. Attendees will also be given face masks and will be encouraged to wear them, said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the campaign’s plans.

According to CNN, the city of Henderson has warned Xtreme Manufacturing, the site of Sunday’s rally, that the planned event is in violation of state regulations prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people.

“The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives,” Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in a statement to CNN.