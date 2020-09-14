“I get along very well with Erdogan, even though you’re not supposed to because everyone says, ‘What a horrible guy,” Trump told journalist Bob Woodward. “But you know, for me it works out good. It’s funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and the meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You’ll explain that to me someday, okay? But maybe it’s not a bad thing. … The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much or don’t get along with so much.”