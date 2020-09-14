Analysis: Western wildfires have finally become 2020 campaign issue between Trump and Biden
The historically destructive wildfires on the West Coast are finally bursting into the race between Trump and Biden – presenting an urgent crisis that’s impossible to ignore even amidst a once-in-a-generation pandemic and economic recession.
With more than two dozen major fires in California alone last week during an unprecedented wildfire season, they're no longer an afterthought for campaigns that – seven weeks from Election Day – would typically be hyper-focused on engaging voters in swing states such as Florida, Michigan and Ohio rather than addressing disasters in California, Oregon and Washington, three states solidly in the Democratic column.
For Trump, the crisis is a chance to marshal federal powers to provide aid to people during a race in which his self-inflicted wounds have made it hard for him to leverage the advantages of incumbency.
For Biden, the fires are an opportunity to accuse his opponent of not doing enough to help battle the blazes – or to curb the rise in global temperature that climate scientists say is fueling the fires, an issue Biden has made central to his candidacy.
‘The tougher and the meaner they are, the better I get along with them,’ Trump says in new audiotape
Audiotape aired Monday of Trump reflecting on how well he gets along with autocratic leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“I get along very well with Erdogan, even though you’re not supposed to because everyone says, ‘What a horrible guy,” Trump told journalist Bob Woodward. “But you know, for me it works out good. It’s funny, the relationships I have, the tougher and the meaner they are, the better I get along with them. You’ll explain that to me someday, okay? But maybe it’s not a bad thing. … The easy ones are the ones I maybe don’t like as much or don’t get along with so much.”
The audio was aired for the first time on NBC’s “Today” show as part of an interview with Woodward, who is promoting his forthcoming book, “Rage.”
Some of Trump’s comments about autocrats had been previously reported by The Washington Post and others, but Woodward’s book has had added impact from the airing of portions of the 18 interviews he conducted with Trump.
Last week, that included audio of Trump acknowledging he had deliberately downplayed the threat of the coronavirus.
Hillary Clinton co-hosting Democratic fundraiser with Harris
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, plans to join Kamala D. Harris, the party’s 2020 vice-presidential nominee, for a virtual “grassroots” fundraiser Monday night.
The event signals that Clinton does not plan to sit on the sidelines in the closing weeks of this year’s race.
In an email solicitation last week, Clinton said she and Harris are “teaming up for this grassroots fundraiser to discuss exactly what’s at stake in this race and our party’s plan to fight and win over these next few weeks.”
Proceeds from the event, which costs $7, are to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, a joint venture of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties.
Biden, Trump both holding events on West Coast wildfires
The wildfires ravaging the West Coast will be a focal point of the presidential campaigns on Monday, with both Biden and Trump holding events that will draw attention to the more than two dozen lives lost and the destruction of millions of acres of land in California, Oregon and Washington.
Trump, who is wrapping up a West Coast swing, plans to meet privately with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and receive a briefing with state fire and emergency officials on Monday. Later, according to the White House, he will deliver remarks at McClellan Park, a former air base that serves as a home for state firefighting planes.
Meanwhile, Biden plans to deliver afternoon remarks from Wilmington, Del., “on the ongoing wildfires and urgent need to address the climate crisis,” according to his campaign. Trump has faced criticism for largely remaining silent about the crisis.
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is also preparing to focus on the wildfires. She is traveling to California on Monday with plans to meet with emergency personnel on Tuesday.
On Monday, Trump plans to stage a Latinos for Trump event in Phoenix before returning late in the day to the White House.
Biden’s agenda for Monday also includes voting in Delaware’s primary elections and remarks later in the day to a Poor People’s Campaign virtual event, “Voting Is Power Unleashed.”
Pence to campaign in Wisconsin, Montana
Vice President Pence is heading to two key states Monday, seeking to shore up President Trump’s support in Wisconsin and rallying Republicans in Montana.
In Wisconsin, Pence will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Janesville, according to the White House. Trump narrowly beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin four years ago, and both he and Biden have been heavily targeting the state this year.
Later Monday, Pence will deliver remarks at a Montana Republican Party rally in Bozeman. Trump easily won Montana in 2016. The state has voted for a Republican for president since 1992, but this year Democrats are seeking to flip the seat of Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.). The Democratic nominee is the state’s popular governor, Steve Bullock, who polls show is locked in a tight race against Daines.
Nevada governor lashes out at Trump for indoor rally that violated state rules
Shortly before Trump took the stage on Sunday night in Henderson, Nev., for his first indoor rally in months, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak blasted the president for flouting the state’s coronavirus restrictions by packing hundreds of supporters, many without masks, into a building.
The Democratic governor noted that Trump and his campaign were violating Nevada’s ban on gatherings of 50 people or more, tweeting that the president’s rally at Xtreme Manufacturing was “shameful, dangerous and irresponsible.”
“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” the governor said. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”
The indoor rally, which featured maskless supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside the industrial facility, came as the United States surpassed 190,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus. In Nevada, where Trump held multiple events over the weekend, there have been more than 73,500 cases and more than 1,450 deaths related to the virus.
In the battle for the suburbs, polling shows Trump’s ‘law and order’ rhetoric falling flat
Trump’s aggressive play for suburbanites is intensifying as the campaign enters a crucial 50-day stretch and national polls persistently show him trailing Biden.
Trump narrowly won this key territory in 2016, but a revolt by suburban voters — especially women — helped Democrats recapture the House in the 2018 midterms. Now, the president is ramping up his increasingly explicit and fear-based appeals to “suburban housewives” in critical states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. That’s what’s behind his emphasis on “law and order” and denunciation of the “anarchists,” “rioters” and “looters” he argues are threatening America’s suburbs.
Trump’s appeals, however, appear to have their limits, according to polling released over the weekend.
Fact Checker: Biden oversimplifies the 1993 debate over NAFTA side agreements
Biden is under attack by President Trump for supporting the North American Free Trade Agreement when it was approved in 1993.
During a recent CNN interview, he conceded that he thought the revision signed by Trump, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), was an improvement. (Biden mostly credited House Democrats for insisting on stronger environmental and labor provisions before voting to approve it.)
But he suggests he was against NAFTA before he was for it, and faults a President Bush for failing to live up to commitments he made. What’s going on here?