President Trump said in an interview published Monday that he did not think he was subject to an order by Nevada’s Democratic governor limiting gatherings to 50 people when he addressed a crowd of thousands an indoor rally in Henderson, Nev., on Sunday night.

“No,” Trump said when asked by a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter if he believed he was subject to the order of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), whom he blamed for having to move his rally to an indoor warehouse, which Trump described as “a friend’s place.”

“They canceled six different sites because the governor wouldn’t let it happen, all external sites,” Trump claimed. His assertion could not be immediately confirmed.

Sisolak has castigated Trump for having “blatantly disregarded the emergency directives and tough choices made to fight this pandemic and begin reopening our economy by hosting an indoor gathering that’s categorized as ‘high risk,’ according to his own CDC.”

During Trump’s interview, he called Sisolak a “political hack” and took issue with Nevada’s plan to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

Trump, meanwhile, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was “not at all concerned” about catching the coronavirus at a rally filled with many people not wearing masks.

“I’m on a stage, and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”