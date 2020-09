Biden is heading to Florida on Tuesday with the aim of building enthusiasm among Latino voters, a group with which Trump has been making inroads, according to recent polling.

Biden will attend a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, according to a schedule released by his campaign.

Asked by a reporter on Monday what he planned to say during his trip, Biden said, “I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” acknowledging that his numbers must “go higher.”

Recent polls showing Trump’s standing among Latinos up significantly from four years ago have set off a fresh round of frustration and finger-pointing among Democrats, confirming problems some say have simmered for months.

Many Latino activists and officials said Biden is now playing catch-up, particularly in the pivotal state of Florida, where he is campaigning in person Tuesday for the first time as the presidential nominee.