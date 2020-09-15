In some ways, Trump admitted that his gambit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has not gone as well as he hoped. “We’re getting along with him. I get along with Kim Jong Un. That was supposed to be a war,” he said. But Trump has not been able to get the dictator to give up his nuclear weapons, even after several high-profile summits, and after what Trump described as “love letters” were exchanged between the two men.

Josh Dawsey , Reporter covering the White House