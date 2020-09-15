Trump blamed cities and states run by Democrats for any problems with the response to coronavirus, as well as for any crime or violence in the country, not accepting responsibility for problems that he sees as happening under political rivals.
He also promised sweeping health-care and immigration plans, after four years of not introducing a comprehensive plan on either despite promises to do so.
Earlier in the day, Trump showcased diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East with a White House signing ceremony in which Israel established formal ties with two Arab states.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spent the day in Florida with hopes of bolstering his standing among Latino voters, a group with which polls show the Republican incumbent making inroads.
Trump says he couldn’t have slowed coronavirus, though experts have said he could
Trump said at the Tuesday night town hall that he could not have done more to slow the coronavirus — a claim that has been rebutted by a number of epidemiologists and even privately among some in his own administration, with almost 200,000 deaths in the United States.
“I don’t think so. I think what I did by closing up the country, I think I saved two, maybe two and a half, maybe more than that, lives. I really don’t think so. I think we did a very good job,” Trump said.
The president has been regularly reluctant to accept any blame for the handling of the pandemic — even as voters see it otherwise — and instead argues that his administration has done far more than he has been credited for.
Trump may do more town halls
The president and a number of his advisers and allies are highlighting that the president is willing to take so many questions from voters, in a bid to attack Biden for his more limited travel schedule and his fewer public appearances.
Advisers say he is likely to do more town halls in upcoming weeks as he seeks to close a polling gap with Biden.
“The energy, substantive responses, ability to effectively answer rapid fire Q&A of @realDonaldTrump is in STARK contrast to the endless teleprompter scripting of Joe Biden who hasn’t answered any tough questions from anyone in months!” Rep. Elise Stefanik wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.
Biden and his campaign say they have been careful to avoid such large settings because of the coronavirus, and critics note that Trump made a number of false statements or promises on Tuesday night that are unlikely to come to fruition.
Trump again promises major plans that he has so far not delivered
Trump has promised both sweeping health-care and immigration plans at this town hall tonight, after four years of being unable to pass a systematic measure on either front.
The president told a voter he would offer an immigration plan soon.
“We’re working on something very hard right now. And in a very short time we’re going to be announcing it,” he said.
The president, GOP senators and his advisers have been riven over what to offer in terms of immigration throughout his presidency.
When he told a voter earlier in the night that he had a health-care plan ready to go, Stephanopoulos noted it had been “three and a half years” without one passing.
The president has previously promised plans on both fronts that did not seem to immediately materialize.
QAnon believer wins Delaware GOP Senate primary
Lauren Witzke won the GOP Senate primary in Delaware with 57 percent of the vote, making her the latest QAnon-supporting candidate to advance to the general election.
While dozens who have directly espoused or at least flirted with the fringe right-wing conspiracy group’s beliefs have been on the ballot this year, only a handful have won their primaries, and just a few are expected to win their race in November. She is the second, along with Oregon’s Jo Rae Perkins, to be the Republican’s nominee for Senate.
Witzke has been photographed wearing a QAnon shirt that said “We Are Q” and has tweeted using hashtags affiliated with the conspiracy theorists. Delaware Republicans backed Jim DeMartino, an attorney, but Witzke prevailed.
Unlike some other QAnon supporters who won House primaries in conservative districts, Witzke is unlikely to make it to the Senate. She’ll be up against incumbent Democratic Sen. Christopher A. Coons in a blue state that happens to be the home of the presidential candidate at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Trump blames ‘Democratic states and Democratic cities’ for problems
Trump said “Democratic states and Democratic cities” are the problem for much of the coronavirus negotiations, with Democrats wanting financial help.
Stephanopoulos pressed the president: “Why do you keep talking about Democrat states, Democrat states? They’re American states.”
But Trump reiterated that “Democrat-run states are the ones that are doing badly.”
Trump has privately viewed running against Democratic-run cities and states as a key electoral strategy, advisers said. Observers have long noted that Trump seems to prefer Republican-run cities and states.
Trump returned to blaming Democratic cities when talking about violence — even when pressed by the moderator again about why he was referring to American cities as Democratic or Republican cities.
“Where ever you have a Democrat city — not in all cases, but if you look at the really troubled cities in our country, they’re Democrat-run and that’s Biden. They’re weak, they’re in effective,” Trump said.
Trump struggles to explain how ‘Make America Great Again’ applies to Black Americans
A Black voter asked Trump how the president’s slogan “Make America Great Again” relates to the Black experience because “that pushes us back to a time in which we cannot identify with such greatness.”
The voter asked Trump if he knew how “tone deaf” his slogan comes off to the African American community. Trump claimed that before the coronavirus hit “that was the best single moment in the history of the African-American people in this country, I think — I would say.”
The man told the president that he has yet “to address or acknowledge there’s a race problem in America.”
“I hope there’s not a race problem. I can tell you there’s none with me because I have great respect for all races — this country is great because of it,” Trump said.
Trump touted how low the unemployment rate among African Americans was under his presidency until the pandemic hit. The voter challenged Trump on the distinction between having a job and a job that pays a livable wage.
Trump claimed income inequality was worse under President Barack Obama; told that it’s actually worse now, Trump again blamed the coronavirus.
Fact Checker: Trump’s traffic jam of false claims on preexisting conditions
President Trump has falsely claimed many times that he has sought to protect patients with preexisting conditions through his various efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.
Before the ACA, insurance companies could consider a person’s health status when determining premiums, sometimes making coverage unaffordable or even unavailable if a person was already sick with a problem that required expensive treatment. The ACA prohibited that.
Coons wins Democratic Senate primary in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Sen. Christopher A. Coons fended off a left-wing challenge on Tuesday, defeating activist Jessica Scarane to win the Democratic nomination for a second full term.
Coons, elected in 2010 to the seat once held by former vice president Joe Biden, has cut a moderate profile in Washington — one that Scarane, a digital strategist and member of Democratic Socialists of America, ran hard against. She endorsed Medicare-for-all and a Green New Deal, suggesting that a suburb-heavy state that has trended toward Democrats could have more liberal representation in Washington.