House GOP rolls out common agenda including more coronavirus testing, funding for police body cameras
As they face an uphill battle to retake control of their chamber, House Republicans on Tuesday rolled out a common agenda dubbed the “Commitment to America” that includes pledges to triple spending on coronavirus rapid testing and to increase funding for police body cameras.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other GOP leaders of the chamber unveiled the document during a news conference on the steps of the Capitol and launched a new website as well.
“We’re united and ready to lead,” McCarthy said as Republican members stood behind him.
The document, which fits on a single page, lists a series of promises under three categories: Restore Our Way of Life, Rebuild the Greatest Economy in History and Renew the American Dream.
Among the more specific priorities included: increasing funding by $1.75 billion for better police training; extending a $2,000 child tax credit; launching a five-year plan to fix the country’s infrastructure; and allowing students to go to the school that parents believe is best for them.
“America is facing truly unprecedented challenges,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at the news conference. “And the outcome of this election is going to determine how we face and address those challenges.”
Trump dismisses Woodward book as boring, touts possibility of coronavirus vaccine before election
Trump on Tuesday dismissed the new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward — in which he acknowledged having played down the deadliness of the coronavirus — as “very boring” and touted the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day.
Trump’s comments came during a 47-minute interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” in which he also predicted that he would benefit from a strong jobs report released two days before the November election against Biden — a sign, he suggested, of his strong stewardship of the economy during the pandemic.
“I read it very quickly, and it was very boring,” Trump said of Woodward’s book, reiterating his defense that he didn’t want to “create panic” in the early days of the pandemic.
“We’re rounding the turn on the pandemic,” Trump now says.
Asked about critics who say he is rushing a vaccine for political purposes, Trump pushed back but also credited himself for the swiftness with which pharmaceutical companies and government regulators are moving.
“We’re going to have a vaccine in a matter of weeks,” he said. “It could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks, but we’re going to have it. … It’s going to be soon. Now will it be before the election? It could be. … We’re very close to getting a vaccine.”
Trump also said he welcomed the upcoming release of the nation’s third-quarter jobs report “literally two days before the election,” predicting it will be “a record-setter.”
“Watch how good it’s going to be,” Trump said.
Trump said at the outset of the interview and again at its conclusion that he expects to do long interviews on “Fox & Friends” once a week until the election, mostly on Mondays.
That seemed to take the hosts by surprise.
“You may want to do it every week, but we’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” co-host Steve Doocy said, adding that Biden is also welcome to appear on the program.
Analysis: Voters may not let Trump change the subject from the coronavirus pandemic to economy
The Trump campaign and fellow Republicans are eager to turn the page from the president’s handling of the novel coronavirus to his economic stewardship. With the pandemic still raging, key voters may not be willing to change the subject.
President Trump’s camp Tuesday is rolling out a “mid-eight-figure ad buy” focused on the economy, aiming to make it the “defining issue” in the final seven weeks of the presidential race, after Trump’s law-and-order message seemed to fall flat.
That will be easier said than done.
“In order to get to a discussion about the economy, there has to be a sense that the pandemic is under control,” said David Winston, a pollster and strategist for congressional Republicans. “The challenge for Republicans is not so much that they need to be perceived as better than Democrats on health-care issues, which historically they haven’t been, but to put a belief in place that they can get the country to a transition point” on the pandemic.
Trump to showcase diplomatic breakthroughs in Middle East at White House event
Trump on Tuesday will showcase diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East as he hosts representatives of Israel and two Arab nations at the White House.
Hundreds of guests are expected to gather on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — an event that Trump aides are hoping will bolster his standing ahead of the November election.
On Friday, Bahrain and Israel announced that they have agreed to establish diplomatic relations, just weeks after the United Arab Emirates forged a similar deal with the Jewish state. The Trump administration heralded these developments as evidence that its diplomatic efforts in the Middle East are working.
Trump also plans to travel later Tuesday to Philadelphia, where he is scheduled to participate in a town hall hosted by ABC News.
Sen. Coons faces left-wing challenger, GOP picks its ticket in Delaware primary
WILMINGTON, Del. — Six months of partisan primaries come to an end Tuesday in Biden’s home state, where Democratic Sen. Christopher A. Coons is facing a left-wing challenger and Republicans will nominate their statewide ticket.
Coons, first elected in a 2010 special election to fill Biden’s expired Senate term after he became vice president, is defending his seat against Jessica Scarane, a digital strategist making her first run for office. Coons, who has derided Trump and also challenged the Democratic Party’s far left, has aired TV spots and distributed mail that emphasize his support from Biden.
Coons, who received a master’s degree in ethics from Yale Divinity School, spoke of Biden’s faith at the Democratic convention nominating the party’s presidential standard-bearer last month, saying, “I’ve known Joe about 30 years, and I’ve seen his faith in action.”
Biden heading to Florida to focus on Latino vote
Biden is heading to Florida on Tuesday with the aim of building enthusiasm among Latino voters, a group with which Trump has been making inroads, according to recent polling.
Biden will attend a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, according to a schedule released by his campaign.
Asked by a reporter on Monday what he planned to say during his trip, Biden said, “I will talk about how I am going to work like the devil to make sure I turn every Latino and Hispanic vote,” acknowledging that his numbers must “go higher.”
Recent polls showing Trump’s standing among Latinos up significantly from four years ago have set off a fresh round of frustration and finger-pointing among Democrats, confirming problems some say have simmered for months.
Many Latino activists and officials said Biden is now playing catch-up, particularly in the pivotal state of Florida, where he is campaigning in person Tuesday for the first time as the presidential nominee.
During Tuesday’s trip, Biden also plans to hold a roundtable with military veterans in Tampa, according to his campaign. Both Tampa and Kissimmee have large Puerto Rican populations.
Harris to continue focus on Western wildfires during trip to Fresno, Calif.
Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), is scheduled Tuesday to meet with emergency service personnel in Fresno, Calif., continuing the Democratic ticket’s focus on the wildfires ravaging Western states.
On Monday, Biden warned in a speech in Delaware that the “hellish” wildfires would become more frequent and more deadly if Trump wins a second term. He said Trump has “no interest in meeting this moment” on climate change.
Across the country in California, Trump also focused on the wildfires. But he sought to pin the blame on another culprit — forest management — while shrugging off warnings that human-caused climate warming will continue to make Western states a tinderbox, with annual fires that destroy communities.
Harris’s trip on Tuesday will include a visit a local fire station, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias (D) told the Fresno Bee.
Later Tuesday, according to the campaign, Harris will travel to Las Vegas, where she will focus on another issue high on the Democratic ticket’s agenda: the coronavirus. The senator is scheduled to host a “community conversation” on the impact of covid-19 on Latino families.
New Trump ads feature real people touting his economic record
Trump’s campaign announced Tuesday is starting to air ads featuring real people touting the president’s economic achievements as it seeks to bring a sharper focus on that issue to the closing weeks of the race.
In one such ad highlighted by the campaign, a small-business owner named Kim claims Biden would not handle the post-coronavirus economy as well as Trump.
“It would be a disaster,” she says. “As a small-business owner, President Trump has been the greatest president we have seen. He has increased jobs. I know there are more women who have been employed and minorities than ever before. It’s just been the greatest economic environment I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. Thank you, President Trump.”
The campaign said the ads will air in local markets in key states with early voting, including North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania. The campaign said the ads will also air in one congressional district apiece in Nebraska and Maine. Both are states that award some of their electoral college votes by congressional district.
Fact Checker: Trump says there are 25 ‘witnesses’ disputing the Atlantic. Nope.
Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic published an article Sept. 3 that was at once both surprising and not surprising: “Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers.’” The president had famously attacked the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), saying he wasn’t a war hero, because “I like people who weren’t captured.” But Goldberg provided what he said were new accounts of Trump’s private remarks disparaging troops who died in service of the United States.
The people who recounted these remarks were not identified. In trying to refute the article, the White House has focused on its first anecdote — that Trump canceled a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he did not believe it was important to honor American war dead.
It’s often a fool’s game to try to figure out a reporter’s anonymous sources. Sometimes, principals use cutouts — aides who speak to reporters — to give themselves plausible deniability. Or people may deny on the record speaking to a reporter when in fact he or she was a source.
The White House has collected the names of 25 people who claim to refute Goldberg’s reporting on the cemetery decision. Trump called them “witnesses,” but that’s wrong.