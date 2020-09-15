Trump on Tuesday dismissed the new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward — in which he acknowledged having played down the deadliness of the coronavirus — as “very boring” and touted the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day.

Trump’s comments came during a 47-minute interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” in which he also predicted that he would benefit from a strong jobs report released two days before the November election against Biden — a sign, he suggested, of his strong stewardship of the economy during the pandemic.

“I read it very quickly, and it was very boring,” Trump said of Woodward’s book, reiterating his defense that he didn’t want to “create panic” in the early days of the pandemic.

“We’re rounding the turn on the pandemic,” Trump now says.

Asked about critics who say he is rushing a vaccine for political purposes, Trump pushed back but also credited himself for the swiftness with which pharmaceutical companies and government regulators are moving.

“We’re going to have a vaccine in a matter of weeks,” he said. “It could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks, but we’re going to have it. … It’s going to be soon. Now will it be before the election? It could be. … We’re very close to getting a vaccine.”

Trump also said he welcomed the upcoming release of the nation’s third-quarter jobs report “literally two days before the election,” predicting it will be “a record-setter.”

“Watch how good it’s going to be,” Trump said.

Trump said at the outset of the interview and again at its conclusion that he expects to do long interviews on “Fox & Friends” once a week until the election, mostly on Mondays.

That seemed to take the hosts by surprise.