Biden says he is preparing for debates by studying what Trump has and hasn’t said
Biden said late Tuesday that he has begun preparing for his debates with Trump by trying to gain a better understanding of what Trump has said and hasn’t said on key issues.
“I’ve begun preparing, yes,” Biden told reporters before departing Florida, where he sought to bolster support Tuesday among Latino voters. “I haven’t been doing mock debates very much, but I’ve been just making sure that I understand all that he has said and hasn’t said.”
Biden declined to say who might play the role of Trump in mock debates ahead of the real ones.
The first debate between Trump and Biden is set to take place Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and there are two more set for Oct. 15 and 22. A debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is slated for Oct. 7.
Trump advisers say he is likely to participate in more town hall events, as he did Tuesday, in advance of his debates with Biden.
The president and a number of his advisers and allies are highlighting that the president is willing to take so many questions from voters, in a bid to attack Biden for his more limited travel schedule and his fewer public appearances.
“The energy, substantive responses, ability to effectively answer rapid fire Q&A of @realDonaldTrump is in STARK contrast to the endless teleprompter scripting of Joe Biden who hasn’t answered any tough questions from anyone in months!” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night.
Biden is scheduled to take part in a town hall event Thursday hosted by CNN.
Trump shares manipulated video of Biden, replacing ‘Despacito’ with N.W.A.’s anti-police anthem
On his first visit to Florida as a presidential nominee on Tuesday, Biden whipped out his cellphone to play “Despacito,” as a tribute to its singer, Luis Fonsi, who introduced the former vice president at the event. The moment exploded on social media, inspiring jokes, memes and a surprise resurgence of the 2017 single onto Twitter’s trending topics.
Early on Wednesday morning, Trump joined the fray — but in the video he tweeted, it wasn’t “Despacito” playing from Biden’s phone. It was N.W.A.’s notorious 1988 single “F--- tha Police.”
“What is this all about?” Trump asked over the manipulated video.