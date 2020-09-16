Delaware Democrats resoundingly nominated Sen. Christopher A. Coons for a second full term Tuesday, in a primary that shattered turnout records and saw the left that struggled in the Senate contest oust some incumbents down the ballot.

As of Wednesday morning, with some ballots still left to count, 119,861 votes had been cast in the primary between Coons and activist Jessica Scarane. That’s 36,822 more ballots than were cast in the state’s 2018 primary, when activist Kerri Evelyn Harris challenged Sen. Thomas R. Carper, in the first major race that pitted the left against Delaware’s moderate Democratic establishment. Scarane ran more than 3,000 votes ahead of Harris, while Coons ran nearly 34,000 votes ahead of Carper.

That demolished Delaware’s record for Democratic primary turnout, set in 2008, when Barack Obama defeated Hillary Clinton in the race for the small state’s delegates. Republican turnout was also up over 2018, although lower than the party’s 2016 presidential primary, when Donald Trump swept the state.

Scarane’s campaign did not attract the national attention or investments of some other primaries this year, but it invigorated Delaware’s left, which saw some success in other races. The left-wing Working Families Party endorsed challengers in four legislative primaries, and all four of them were in the lead as of Wednesday morning.