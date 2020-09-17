A standoff between the Trump administration’s spy chief and Capitol Hill over election security briefings appears to be over, after the heads of the congressional intelligence committees announced Wednesday that they had agreed to schedule in-person briefings before the 2020 election.

The decision represents an apparent about-face from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which said last month that lawmakers would be informed of election threats in writing only, out of concern that sensitive information might be leaked to the public.

The decision sparked protests from Democrats and some Republicans on the Hill, who stressed that the congressional intelligence panels needed to be able to engage directly with the country’s top intelligence officials about threats to the 2020 presidential election, especially considering the stakes of the contest.

After consulting with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe last month, acting Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that briefings with his committee would continue. But whether Ratcliffe would also brief the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee remained unresolved.

The House committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), said in a statement Wednesday night that Ratcliffe had “committed to providing the cancelled in-person briefing to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees,” adding that they were working to confirm a date and time for those sessions.

Lawmakers are expected to be in Washington until the start of October, after which they are scheduled to return to their home districts for the last weeks of the campaign season.

In a joint statement, Rubio and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said Wednesday that their panel would “continue receiving briefings, including in-person, on all oversight topics.”