Poll underscores stark choice on U.S. engagement
Americans broadly support continued U.S. engagement with the rest of the world, but Republicans and Democrats now differ sharply over how that engagement should take place and what the nation’s foreign policy priorities should be, according to a survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
In the past, foreign policy differences between the parties were often at the margins. Today they are wider than at any time in recent memory, a gap that has reached new levels under Trump. The council’s annual survey underscores the degree to which these conflicting views set up a stark choice in the November election between the nationalistic doctrine favored by Trump and the more traditional, collaborative strategy espoused by Biden.
“In November,” the council report notes, “voters will not only decide who will become the next U.S. president, but also they will help determine the path U.S. foreign policy takes — either working in partnership with the international community or moving toward a greater degree of national self-reliance.”
Trump says election results may never be determined because of mail-in ballots
Trump continued his attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, asserting that the “massive” number of ballots being sent to voters could result in an unresolved election.
“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want,” Trump tweeted. “Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”
Under the Constitution, the terms of both Trump and Vice President Pence are set to end at noon on Jan. 20.
Trump has railed for weeks about states that are sending mail-in ballots to all voters amid the pandemic, often making unsubstantiated claims.
“The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE,” he said in a subsequent tweet on Thursday. “Otherwise, MAYHEM!!!”
Trump returning to Wisconsin for campaign rally
Trump is scheduled to return to Wisconsin for a rally on Thursday, underscoring the importance of the Rust Belt states that proved key to his election four years ago.
According to the White House, Trump plans to stage a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wis.
In 2016, Trump carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Wednesday showed Biden with a narrow edge in the battleground state, where protests erupted after last month’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The poll shows Biden with 52 percent to 46 percent for Trump among likely voters.
That is roughly in line with a Post average of recent polls from the state that put Biden’s advantage at seven points.
Vice President Pence appeared in Wisconsin earlier this week, staging a rally in Janesville where he echoed Trump’s law-and-order message and touted the administration’s response to the pandemic.
Earlier Thursday, Trump is scheduled to participate in a credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington and deliver remarks at the White House Conference on American History.
Biden to face live audience in Pa. town hall
Biden is scheduled to face voters Thursday night in a CNN town hall broadcast from Scranton, Pa., his childhood hometown and part of a key battleground state in the race against Trump.
According to CNN, the event will be hosted by Anderson Cooper and feature a socially distanced live audience. It will be Biden’s first prime-time town hall since accepting the Democratic nomination.
Earlier this week, Trump participated in a similar event hosted by ABC News.
Biden’s schedule on Thursday also includes a call with Senate Democrats and a virtual Rosh Hashanah event.
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), also plans to be in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the campaign.
Her schedule includes a “Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action” conversation and talks with Latino leaders and elected officials.
House poised to pass measure condemning Trump’s use of the term ‘China virus’
With just weeks until the election, the Democratic-led House is poised to pass a thinly veiled rebuke of Trump when it votes Thursday on a measure condemning “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment” related to the covid-19, including the use of terms such as the “China virus” and “Kung Flu.”
The resolution makes no mention of Trump, but its lead sponsor, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), made clear it targeted the president when she introduced it in March.
“The increased use of anti-Asian rhetoric, particularly from our nation’s leaders such as the president, and their use of terms like ‘Chinese virus,’ ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung-flu,’ is not only irresponsible, reckless and downright disgusting, it threatens the safety of the Asian American community,” Meng said at the time. “Such language demeans, disparages and scapegoats Asian Americans.”
The resolution cites a dramatic increase in reports of hate crimes against those of Asian descent since January and says anti-Asian rhetoric has resulted in Asian Americans being “harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated” for the pandemic.
Fact Checker: Trump’s most popular YouTube ad is a stew of manipulated video
Trump’s YouTube channel is a force of nature. There are more than 900 videos, with the top five all earning more than 12 million views. Biden’s YouTube channel has far fewer videos — and viewers. His most popular video has only 3 million views.
The tone of the videos is much different, too. Biden’s most popular videos are generally positive; Trump’s are apocalyptic.
Then president’s most popular video at the moment, with more than 21.5 million views, is a jumbled stew of allegations about Biden and China. It mixes images of closed factories, quotes from Biden and misleading claims about Biden’s son Hunter and his involvement with a Chinese investment fund.
In reversal, Congress will receive in-person intelligence briefings before the 2020 election
A standoff between the Trump administration’s spy chief and Capitol Hill over election security briefings appears to be over, after the heads of the congressional intelligence committees announced Wednesday that they had agreed to schedule in-person briefings before the 2020 election.
The decision represents an apparent about-face from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which said last month that lawmakers would be informed of election threats in writing only, out of concern that sensitive information might be leaked to the public.
The decision sparked protests from Democrats and some Republicans on the Hill, who stressed that the congressional intelligence panels needed to be able to engage directly with the country’s top intelligence officials about threats to the 2020 presidential election, especially considering the stakes of the contest.
After consulting with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe last month, acting Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that briefings with his committee would continue. But whether Ratcliffe would also brief the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee remained unresolved.
The House committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), said in a statement Wednesday night that Ratcliffe had “committed to providing the cancelled in-person briefing to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees,” adding that they were working to confirm a date and time for those sessions.
Lawmakers are expected to be in Washington until the start of October, after which they are scheduled to return to their home districts for the last weeks of the campaign season.
In a joint statement, Rubio and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said Wednesday that their panel would “continue receiving briefings, including in-person, on all oversight topics.”
The panels made their announcements Wednesday, after Ratcliffe met behind closed doors with the Gang of Eight, a group of the top Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as well as the chairs and ranking members of the two intelligence committees.