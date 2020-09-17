Biden turned one of the president’s favorite attacks against him: “He may be really losing it,” Biden said of the president, suggesting Trump has lost a step mentally because he recently seemed to indicate Biden could mandate masks but had not. Trump, too, has been driving a narrative that Biden doesn’t have the mental capacity for the job, retweeting memes and leveling baseless attacks that he’s using some kind of medication to be mentally sharp.

Annie Linskey , National political reporter focused on the 2020 presidential campaign