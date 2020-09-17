The Biden campaign Thursday launched two new ads, including one that features a western Pennsylvania farmer who voted for Trump in 2016 and now says he made a mistake.

The minute-long ads will run on TV and digital platforms, according to the Biden campaign. Both spots are aimed at voters in the battleground states of Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; the ad featuring the Trump-to-Biden voter will additionally run in Minnesota.

“Yeah, I voted for Trump in ’16. And I’d be the first to tell you, I made a mistake,” “Rick,” a third-generation farmer in Lawrence County, Pa. says in one of the ads. “The pandemic, it’s been tough on everybody. You know, President Trump, he’s not responsible for this virus. Nobody was going to be able to stop that. But he is totally negligent in how he informed the people. I mean, the guy gets the blame for what’s happening.”

He praises Biden’s “compassion” and says the Democratic presidential nominee has “a real plan to get things going, turned around.”

Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly in 2016, and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s performance was particularly weak in the western part of the state, which includes Lawrence County, where she trailed Trump by 240,000 votes — compared with the 110,000 votes by which Barack Obama trailed Mitt Romney in the region four years earlier.

The other ad focuses on manufacturing and includes snippets of Biden’s July speech in Dunmore, Pa., where he pledged to create “at least 5 million new, good-paying jobs in manufacturing and innovation, and create them right here in the United States of America.”

“When we spend taxpayers’ money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs,” Biden says in the ad. “We’ll invest $400 billion — that’s how much the federal government will spend — for products made by American workers.”