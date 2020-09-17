New Trump ads tout his economic stewardship, trash Biden
The latest television ads debuted by the Trump campaign continue to focus on the economy and spend as much time seeking to tear down Biden as trying to build up Trump.
In one of two ads unveiled Thursday, participants in a roundtable discussion tout Trump’s stewardship of the economy, with one woman describing him as “the only barrier between us and socialism.” Others voice fear that their taxes would be raised under Biden.
The other ad features a carwash owner named Chad who credits Trump for the expansion of his business. The business owner claims that Biden has done nothing but “work against the American people.”
The Trump campaign said the first ad is airing on cable stations in battleground states while the second is airing in Arizona.
Analysis: Why House Democrats have good reason to be anxious about no coronavirus relief deal
When negotiations fell through this summer on a coronavirus relief package, House Democrats were more or less sanguine about how this would affect them politically, saying they had passed a bill in their chamber in May, and it was Republicans who weren’t coming to the table.
But as summer turns to fall and the pandemic shows no signs of slowing, anxiety is spiking among House Democrats to provide some kind of tangible government assistance to their constituents. And with good reason, say some strategists on both sides.
Vulnerable House Democrats have to go home to conservative-leaning districts — in states such as Oklahoma, New Mexico and South Carolina — and they won’t be bearing unemployment help, another stimulus payment or funding to help small businesses, schools and community hospitals. What they passed in May doesn’t put money in their constituents’ hands.
Swing voters tend to be younger, hold more moderate views, polling finds
New polling in three battleground states in the Sun Belt finds that swing voters there tend to be younger than average, have more moderate views and give higher approval ratings to Biden than Trump.
Interviews were conducted in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina as part of a joint project by the Kaiser Family Foundation and Cook Political Report.
In all three states, the polling finds nearly one-fourth of voters are swing voters.
That includes about the same number who say they are truly “undecided” and who say they are “probably” going to vote for one candidate but haven’t made up their minds.
Few of those who say they are “probably” going to vote for one candidate say there is a “chance” they would vote for the other candidate, suggesting that some of these “swing” voters may not vote on Election Day, the pollsters said.
The poll also finds that a larger share of swing voters than decided voters are Hispanic voters.
Moreover, more swing voters prefer Biden’s leadership style to that of Trump, but fewer than half see either candidate as a “strong leader.”
Democrat Jaime Harrison, vying to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham, raises $1 million in one day
Former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison announced Thursday that his campaign had raised more than $1 million in the past day, after a poll showed him tied with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who is running for a fourth term in the Senate.
Harrison said in a tweet that the fundraising haul had left him “speechless.”
“We have raised over $1 MILLION in the last 24 hours,” Harrison said. “This campaign is powered by you. It is funded by you. It is inspired by you. Together, we are going to make history in 47 days. We are going to beat @LindseyGrahamSC.”
Also, Harrison released his tax returns earlier in the week, the State newspaper reported, after Graham — who has released 11 years of his returns — had repeatedly called on Harrison to do the same.
“Done. Now do President Trump,” Harrison tweeted Tuesday, taking aim at Graham for frequently defending the president’s decision not to release his returns.
A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Graham and Harrison each winning the backing of 48 percent of likely voters in the state. The poll was conducted Sept. 10-14 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Graham, 65, has long won his Senate races by double digits. But now, he is facing a tight race against Harrison, 44, who has energized the Black community and suburban voters amid significant changes in South Carolina’s population.
‘I made a mistake’: Pennsylvania farmer who voted for Trump features in new Biden ad
The Biden campaign Thursday launched two new ads, including one that features a western Pennsylvania farmer who voted for Trump in 2016 and now says he made a mistake.
The minute-long ads will run on TV and digital platforms, according to the Biden campaign. Both spots are aimed at voters in the battleground states of Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; the ad featuring the Trump-to-Biden voter will additionally run in Minnesota.
“Yeah, I voted for Trump in ’16. And I’d be the first to tell you, I made a mistake,” “Rick,” a third-generation farmer in Lawrence County, Pa. says in one of the ads. “The pandemic, it’s been tough on everybody. You know, President Trump, he’s not responsible for this virus. Nobody was going to be able to stop that. But he is totally negligent in how he informed the people. I mean, the guy gets the blame for what’s happening.”
He praises Biden’s “compassion” and says the Democratic presidential nominee has “a real plan to get things going, turned around.”
Trump won Pennsylvania narrowly in 2016, and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s performance was particularly weak in the western part of the state, which includes Lawrence County, where she trailed Trump by 240,000 votes — compared with the 110,000 votes by which Barack Obama trailed Mitt Romney in the region four years earlier.
The other ad focuses on manufacturing and includes snippets of Biden’s July speech in Dunmore, Pa., where he pledged to create “at least 5 million new, good-paying jobs in manufacturing and innovation, and create them right here in the United States of America.”
“When we spend taxpayers’ money, we should use it to buy American products and support American jobs,” Biden says in the ad. “We’ll invest $400 billion — that’s how much the federal government will spend — for products made by American workers.”
The new buys come as the Biden campaign is spending a total of $65 million this week on broadcast and digital ads. The campaign said it is running ads in 10 states: Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
Trump says Democrats are ‘petrified’ coronavirus vaccine will arrive before election
Trump said Thursday that Democrats are “petrified” that a coronavirus vaccine will emerge before Election Day and reiterated his view that one could be ready “right in that vicinity."
Trump made his comments during a wide-ranging call-in interview with Fox Sports Radio in which he lamented that he was facing criticism for the swift pace of development of vaccines. In a speech Wednesday, Biden questioned whether a vaccine approved by the Trump administration would be safe given the rush to make one available.
“The vaccine is way ahead of schedule,” Trump said. “Now I’m being criticized on the vaccine because they’re petrified that the vaccine comes in, you know, before the election.”
“I view it differently,” he added. “I view it like we’re going to save lives. I think it’s going to be a great vaccine, and we’re going to save lives. … But I’m being criticized for bringing it back too fast.”
Asked by host Clay Travis if he expects a vaccine to be ready by Election Day, Trump said, “It could be.”
“It will be right there,” he said. “It’s right in that vicinity either before or just shortly after, which is years ahead of schedule.”
Trump took credit for the timing, saying he “energized” regulators at the Food and Drug Administration.
“We’re going to have something in a matter of weeks,” Trump said. “If it wasn’t me, if it was someday else, they’d say: ‘Oh, this is unbelievable. The vaccine is going to be here so early.' … This is all done by the Democrats. They’re very upset that we’ve done such a good job with the vaccine.”
Poll underscores stark choice on U.S. engagement
Americans broadly support continued U.S. engagement with the rest of the world, but Republicans and Democrats differ sharply over how that engagement should take place and what the nation’s foreign policy priorities should be, according to a survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
In the past, foreign policy differences between the parties were often at the margins. Today they are wider than at any time in recent memory, a gap that has reached new levels under Trump. The council’s annual survey underscores the degree to which these conflicting views set up a stark choice in the November election between the nationalistic doctrine favored by Trump and the more traditional, collaborative strategy espoused by Biden.
“In November,” the council report notes, “voters will not only decide who will become the next U.S. president, but also they will help determine the path U.S. foreign policy takes — either working in partnership with the international community or moving toward a greater degree of national self-reliance.”
Trump says election results may never be determined because of mail-in ballots
Trump continued his attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, asserting that the “massive” number of ballots being sent to voters could result in an unresolved election.
“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want,” Trump tweeted. “Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”
Under the Constitution, the terms of both Trump and Vice President Pence are set to end at noon on Jan. 20.
Trump has railed for weeks about states that are sending mail-in ballots to all voters amid the pandemic, often making unsubstantiated claims.
“The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE,” he said in a subsequent tweet on Thursday. “Otherwise, MAYHEM!!!”
Trump returning to Wisconsin for campaign rally
Trump is scheduled to return to Wisconsin for a rally on Thursday, underscoring the importance of the Rust Belt states that proved key to his election four years ago.
According to the White House, Trump plans to stage a “Great American Comeback Event” at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wis.
In 2016, Trump carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Wednesday showed Biden with a narrow edge in the battleground state, where protests erupted after last month’s police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The poll shows Biden with 52 percent to 46 percent for Trump among likely voters.
That is roughly in line with a Post average of recent polls from the state that put Biden’s advantage at seven points.
Vice President Pence appeared in Wisconsin earlier this week, staging a rally in Janesville where he echoed Trump’s law-and-order message and touted the administration’s response to the pandemic.
Earlier Thursday, Trump is scheduled to participate in a credentialing ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington and deliver remarks at the White House Conference on American History.
Biden to face live audience in Pa. town hall
Biden is scheduled to face voters Thursday night in a CNN town hall broadcast from Scranton, Pa., his childhood hometown and part of a key battleground state in the race against Trump.
According to CNN, the event will be hosted by Anderson Cooper and feature a socially distanced live audience. It will be Biden’s first prime-time town hall since accepting the Democratic nomination.
Earlier this week, Trump participated in a similar event hosted by ABC News.
Biden’s schedule on Thursday also includes a call with Senate Democrats and a virtual Rosh Hashanah event.
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), also plans to be in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the campaign.
Her schedule includes a “Sister to Sister, Mobilizing in Action” conversation and talks with Latino leaders and elected officials.
House poised to pass measure condemning Trump’s use of the term ‘China virus’
With just weeks until the election, the Democratic-led House is poised to pass a thinly veiled rebuke of Trump when it votes Thursday on a measure condemning “all forms of anti-Asian sentiment” related to the covid-19, including the use of terms such as the “China virus” and “Kung Flu.”
The resolution makes no mention of Trump, but its lead sponsor, Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), made clear it targeted the president when she introduced it in March.
“The increased use of anti-Asian rhetoric, particularly from our nation’s leaders such as the president, and their use of terms like ‘Chinese virus,’ ‘Wuhan virus’ and ‘Kung-flu,’ is not only irresponsible, reckless and downright disgusting, it threatens the safety of the Asian American community,” Meng said at the time. “Such language demeans, disparages and scapegoats Asian Americans.”
The resolution cites a dramatic increase in reports of hate crimes against those of Asian descent since January and says anti-Asian rhetoric has resulted in Asian Americans being “harassed, assaulted, and scapegoated” for the pandemic.
Fact Checker: Trump’s most popular YouTube ad is a stew of manipulated video
Trump’s YouTube channel is a force of nature. There are more than 900 videos, with the top five all earning more than 12 million views. Biden’s YouTube channel has far fewer videos — and viewers. His most popular video has only 3 million views.
The tone of the videos is much different, too. Biden’s most popular videos are generally positive; Trump’s are apocalyptic.
Then president’s most popular video at the moment, with more than 21.5 million views, is a jumbled stew of allegations about Biden and China. It mixes images of closed factories, quotes from Biden and misleading claims about Biden’s son Hunter and his involvement with a Chinese investment fund.
In reversal, Congress will receive in-person intelligence briefings before the 2020 election
A standoff between the Trump administration’s spy chief and Capitol Hill over election security briefings appears to be over, after the heads of the congressional intelligence committees announced Wednesday that they had agreed to schedule in-person briefings before the 2020 election.
The decision represents an apparent about-face from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which said last month that lawmakers would be informed of election threats in writing only, out of concern that sensitive information might be leaked to the public.
The decision sparked protests from Democrats and some Republicans on the Hill, who stressed that the congressional intelligence panels needed to be able to engage directly with the country’s top intelligence officials about threats to the 2020 presidential election, especially considering the stakes of the contest.
After consulting with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe last month, acting Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that briefings with his committee would continue. But whether Ratcliffe would also brief the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee remained unresolved.
The House committee’s chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), said in a statement Wednesday night that Ratcliffe had “committed to providing the cancelled in-person briefing to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees,” adding that they were working to confirm a date and time for those sessions.
Lawmakers are expected to be in Washington until the start of October, after which they are scheduled to return to their home districts for the last weeks of the campaign season.
In a joint statement, Rubio and Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said Wednesday that their panel would “continue receiving briefings, including in-person, on all oversight topics.”
The panels made their announcements Wednesday, after Ratcliffe met behind closed doors with the Gang of Eight, a group of the top Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as well as the chairs and ranking members of the two intelligence committees.