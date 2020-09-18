A former model on Thursday became the latest woman to accuse Trump of assault, telling the Guardian newspaper that Trump groped and kissed her against her will outside a bathroom at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1997.

Amy Dorris, who was 24 at the time of the alleged incident, told the Guardian that her encounter with Trump left her feeling “sick” and “violated” and that she has struggled for years with whether she should speak publicly, including before the 2016 election.