On Thursday, Biden leaned heavily on his middle-class roots as he made his pitch at a town hall in Pennsylvania, while Trump staged a lengthy rally in Wisconsin, another key battleground state.
Biden, Trump both heading to Minnesota on Friday
On Friday, the road to the White House runs through Minnesota, with both Biden and Trump planning visits to the Midwestern battleground state.
Biden, according to his campaign, is visiting Duluth, Minn., where he plans to tour a union training center and deliver remarks.
Later Friday, Trump is scheduled to attend a “Great American Comeback Event” in Bemidji, Minn.
The two trips coincide with the start of in-person early voting in the state.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly carried Minnesota over Trump. This year, polls have shown Biden with a more comfortable lead. In a Washington Post average of recent surveys, the Democratic candidate is up by 11 percentage points.
Pence heading to Arizona as Trump campaign maintains heavy focus on state
Vice President Pence is heading to Arizona on Friday for a “Veterans for Trump” event, as the Republican campaign maintains a heavy focus on the Western battleground state.
Pence is scheduled to appear in Litchfield Park, Ariz., a community outside Phoenix.
In 2016, Trump carried Arizona by more than three percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. But Biden maintains a five-percentage point lead this year, according to a Washington Post average of recent polls.
Trump held a “Latinos for Trump” event in Phoenix on Monday. Both Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, and Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and White House adviser, have also made appearances in Arizona this week.
Harris to address ‘virtual bus tour’ designed to boost Black voter turnout in key states
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, will address the first stop Friday of a “virtual bus tour” designed to increase turnout among Black voters in battleground states.
Friday’s event, which is focused on North Carolina, is the first in a series organized by the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee and the Biden campaign. The series is being billed as the “Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour.”
Since joining Biden’s ticket, Harris has been frequently utilized as an ambassador to the Black community.
Watchdog group calls on FEC to investigate donations to Trump and others by relatives and associates of Louis DeJoy
A pattern of campaign contributions by employees and relatives of Louis DeJoy before he became postmaster general indicates a possible effort to reimburse his associates for donations as recently as 2018, according to a Federal Election Commission complaint filed Thursday by a government watchdog group.
The filing by the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center is the third complaint seeking a state or federal investigation since The Washington Post this month reported allegations that DeJoy and his aides urged employees at New Breed Logistics, his former North Carolina-based company, to write checks and attend fundraisers on behalf of Republican candidates.
DeJoy then defrayed the cost of those political contributions from 2003 to 2014 by boosting employee bonuses, two employees told The Post.
Fact Checker: Joe Biden’s CNN town hall includes an occasional whopper
A Biden town hall does not hit the Pinocchio meter as much as a Trump town hall. Biden tends to stick close to the facts but occasionally gets carried away with some over-exuberance.
Here are five claims that caught our attention during his CNN town hall in Moosic, Pa., moderated by Anderson Cooper.
CNN’s Biden town hall at the drive-in: This is what a pandemic-era campaign looks like on TV
CNN made television history on Thursday night with a voter forum that perfectly illustrated the logistical creativity that has been necessary when holding a presidential election during a global pandemic.
The network hosted the first drive-in town hall event, with registered Pennsylvania voters posing questions to Biden in a stadium parking lot, only a few feet away from parked vehicles.
“Have you ever been to an event like this?” moderator Anderson Cooper asked the former vice president at the beginning of the event, held at a minor league baseball field in Pennsylvania.
Former model accuses Trump of assault during 1990s tennis tournament
A former model on Thursday became the latest woman to accuse Trump of assault, telling the Guardian newspaper that Trump groped and kissed her against her will outside a bathroom at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in 1997.
Amy Dorris, who was 24 at the time of the alleged incident, told the Guardian that her encounter with Trump left her feeling “sick” and “violated” and that she has struggled for years with whether she should speak publicly, including before the 2016 election.
Dorris did not return calls from The Washington Post, but her account was corroborated by her mother, Katherine Dorris, who said Dorris confided in her about the incident at the time it happened. Separately, a friend of Dorris’s, Caron Bernstein, told The Post that she was authorized by Dorris to speak on her behalf and to confirm that the details in the Guardian piece were accurate.