Trump says he will name a nominee Friday or Saturday, says ‘plenty of time’ for Senate vote before election
Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday, indicating that he will wait until after her funeral services this week. He said there is “plenty of time” for the Senate to confirm his pick before the election.
During a phone-in interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump said he is still looking at five candidates, all women.
“You like to go young because they’re there for a long time,” he said.
Asked if he would like to see the Senate confirm his nominee before the election, Trump said he thinks there is ample time to do so.
His assessment of the timetable came shortly after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg “in the coming days.”
McEnany noted that Ginsberg was confirmed 42 days after she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton.
There are 43 days until Election Day this year.
“It can be done,” McEnany said.
Since 1975, it has taken an average of 71 days for a president’s nominee to be confirmed on the Senate floor.
Biden returning to Wisconsin on Monday
Biden is scheduled to return to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Monday, as the Democratic ticket continues to try to shore up support in Rust Belt states unexpectedly carried by Trump four years ago.
According to his campaign, Biden will deliver remarks in Manitowoc, Wis., a city on the eastern side of the state on Lake Michigan.
In 2016, Trump carried Wisconsin over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. In a Post average of recent polls from the state this year, Biden was leading Trump by seven percentage points.
Both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have made trips to Wisconsin in recent weeks.
Trump heading to Ohio for pair of campaign events
Trump plans to touch down in the battleground state of Ohio on Monday for a pair of campaign events at which he is certain to touch on the future of the Supreme Court.
According to the White House, Trump will deliver late-afternoon remarks in Dayton on “fighting for the American worker” before heading to Swanton for a rally at the airport there.
In 2016, Trump carried Ohio by more than eight percentage points against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The Post average of recent polls from Ohio this year shows Trump and Biden in a dead heat.
At Trump’s last campaign rally — Saturday night in Fayetteville, N.C. — he told the crowd he would nominate a woman to the Supreme Court after jokingly polling the crowd of supporters over whether he should pick a man or a woman. As he spoke, he basked in loud repeated chants of “Fill that seat!”
Young voters have high interest in election, poll finds
Young voters are showing significant interest in the upcoming election, raising the likelihood that they will turn out to vote at levels not seen since the 2008 presidential election, according to a poll released Monday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
The poll finds that 63 percent of 18-to-29-year-olds plan to “definitely be voting,” compared with 47 percent during the same time before the 2016 presidential election.
“The Gen-Z generation is facing a once-in-a-lifetime experience of a global pandemic, economic instability and racial reckoning,” said Mark Gearan, director of the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. “Young Americans are seeing firsthand how their government impacts their day-to-day lives, and they are ready to make their voice heard in this election.”
Biden entered September with $466 million, the campaign said — outpacing Trump
Biden gained a significant cash lead last month thanks to a record-breaking fundraising boost, entering September with a staggering $466 million compared to Trump’s $325 million, according to figures from the campaigns.
The latest cash-on-hand figures mark the first time Biden has gained a cash advantage over Trump by posting a $141 million lead, a stunning reversal of campaign resources buoyed last month by his vice-presidential announcement, the Democratic National Convention and an aggressive fundraising schedule featuring high-profile surrogates.
Meanwhile, Democratic donors posted a record in low-dollar contributions this weekend, spurred by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.
Since Ginsburg’s death Friday evening, Democratic donors have given more than $100 million through ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democrats and left-leaning organizations, according to the group.
Barbara Lagoa, Cuban American judge, rises on Trump’s Supreme Court list as allies emphasize Florida campaign edge
A broad cross-section of Florida Republicans, from acolytes of President Trump to former top aides to Jeb Bush, lined up over the weekend behind Barbara Lagoa, propelling the federal judge and Miami-born daughter of Cuban exiles to the top of the shortlist of potential successors for the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The swift ascension of the judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to serious consideration by members of Trump’s team, along with Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th Circuit and several others, reflects the blunt political calculations informing the White House’s decision-making 45 days from an election that could turn on the outcome in Florida, which has never sent a justice to the nation’s highest court.
The president, facing a tight race in the state, whose electoral college votes are seen as critical for his path to reelection, is intensifying his courtship of Hispanics, especially the heavily Republican Cuban American community in South Florida.
Within 48 hours of Ginsburg’s death, a push for Lagoa, 52, has taken shape in the battleground state, drawing on years of goodwill that she and her husband have built in Florida’s legal and political circles and their extensive ties to the Federalist Society, the influential conservative legal group.
Fact Checker: Trump’s falsehoods about Biden’s plan for prisons
In recent rallies, President Trump has claimed Joe Biden wants prisons closed and he wants to provide free federal housing for former inmates.
Once again, Trump is mischaracterizing Biden’s positions with wild exaggerations. Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president, says he would end the federal government’s use of private prisons and increase funding for halfway houses and transitional programs for former prisoners.
What Trump is describing — an emptying of prisons and free housing for all former inmates — is a flat-out false rendition of Biden’s plan, going far beyond the usual license politicians take on the campaign trail.