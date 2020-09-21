Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday, indicating that he will wait until after her funeral services this week. He said there is “plenty of time” for the Senate to confirm his pick before the election.

During a phone-in interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump said he is still looking at five candidates, all women.

“You like to go young because they’re there for a long time,” he said.

Asked if he would like to see the Senate confirm his nominee before the election, Trump said he thinks there is ample time to do so.

His assessment of the timetable came shortly after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg “in the coming days.”

McEnany noted that Ginsberg was confirmed 42 days after she was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton.

There are 43 days until Election Day this year.

“It can be done,” McEnany said.