The campaigns of President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are both focusing Tuesday on Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago. Trump is headed to Pennsylvania, while Biden is dispatching his running mate, Kamala D. Harris, to Michigan, while he holds fundraisers.

During a stop in Flint, Mich., Harris is expected to highlight fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed nearly 200,000 lives in the United States. Vice President Pence plans to campaign in New Hampshire, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton narrowly won in 2016.

Meanwhile, the battle over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues, with a leading Republican claiming that the party has the votes to install a Trump nominee before the election.

With 42 days until Election Day …
  • Biden’s moderation contrasts with Democratic rage as a fight looms over the Supreme Court vacancy.
  • Democrats are largely powerless to stop the GOP from confirming Trump’s Supreme Court choice.
  • Trump says he will announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week after meeting with a top candidate for Ginsburg’s seat.
  • Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points nationally, 51 percent to 43 percent, according to a Washington Post average of polls. Biden’s margin is the same in Michigan and smaller in other key states: seven points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, six in Arizona and two in Florida.
  • How to vote in your state: The Post’s guide to registering and casting your ballot.
September 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Analysis: Republicans say Supreme Court vote timing could energize base — or risk the Senate majority

The death of Ginsburg set off a bomb in the 2020 election campaign — and both parties are convinced they will benefit politically from the vacancy on the Supreme Court.

But there’s some disagreement among Republicans over timing — and the best way to provide a jolt to Trump’s faltering election campaign without endangering the GOP’s Senate majority further.

Trump, for one, told reporters that he will announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week and expressed a preference for holding a vote on the nominee before the election.

While some GOP lawmakers, strategists and Hill staffers agree it’s in the best interest of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold the vote as quickly as possible, others want to schedule the vote for after Election Day to avoid forcing the hands of Senate Republicans in tight races.

By Jacqueline Alemany
September 22, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Graham says Republicans have ‘got the votes’ to confirm Ginsburg successor before election

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a television interview Monday night that Republicans have “got the votes” to confirm a Ginsburg replacement before the election.

Graham, whose committee has jurisdiction over the confirmation process, offered his assessment during an appearance on Fox News, voicing confidence that GOP senators will rally around a nominee Trump has yet to announce.

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”

So far, two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they believe Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democrats would need to persuade two more GOP senators to block a choice by Trump before then.

By John Wagner
September 22, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT

‘It affects virtually nobody’: Trump incorrectly claims covid-19 isn’t a risk for young people

As the American death toll from the novel coronavirus approaches 200,000, Trump on Monday night incorrectly claimed at a campaign rally that covid-19 “affects virtually nobody” under the age of 18, again downplaying the extent of the pandemic and contradicting his previous statements that the virus poses a risk to “plenty of young people.”

In front of a crowd of mostly maskless supporters not adhering to social distancing in Swanton, Ohio, Trump suggested only older Americans with heart problems and preexisting conditions truly need to fear the virus.

“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects,” the president said. “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”

By Timothy Bella