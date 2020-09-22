Meanwhile, the battle over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues, with a leading Republican claiming that the party has the votes to install a Trump nominee before the election.
Analysis: Republicans say Supreme Court vote timing could energize base — or risk the Senate majority
The death of Ginsburg set off a bomb in the 2020 election campaign — and both parties are convinced they will benefit politically from the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
But there’s some disagreement among Republicans over timing — and the best way to provide a jolt to Trump’s faltering election campaign without endangering the GOP’s Senate majority further.
Trump, for one, told reporters that he will announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week and expressed a preference for holding a vote on the nominee before the election.
While some GOP lawmakers, strategists and Hill staffers agree it’s in the best interest of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold the vote as quickly as possible, others want to schedule the vote for after Election Day to avoid forcing the hands of Senate Republicans in tight races.
Graham says Republicans have ‘got the votes’ to confirm Ginsburg successor before election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a television interview Monday night that Republicans have “got the votes” to confirm a Ginsburg replacement before the election.
Graham, whose committee has jurisdiction over the confirmation process, offered his assessment during an appearance on Fox News, voicing confidence that GOP senators will rally around a nominee Trump has yet to announce.
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”
So far, two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they believe Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democrats would need to persuade two more GOP senators to block a choice by Trump before then.
‘It affects virtually nobody’: Trump incorrectly claims covid-19 isn’t a risk for young people
As the American death toll from the novel coronavirus approaches 200,000, Trump on Monday night incorrectly claimed at a campaign rally that covid-19 “affects virtually nobody” under the age of 18, again downplaying the extent of the pandemic and contradicting his previous statements that the virus poses a risk to “plenty of young people.”
In front of a crowd of mostly maskless supporters not adhering to social distancing in Swanton, Ohio, Trump suggested only older Americans with heart problems and preexisting conditions truly need to fear the virus.
“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects,” the president said. “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”