Meanwhile, the battle over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues, with a leading Republican claiming the party has the votes to install a Trump nominee before the election.
New poll shows dead heat in Iowa, a state Trump easily won four years ago
Trump and Biden are locked in a dead heat in Iowa — a state Trump won by more than nine percentage points four years ago — according to a new poll.
Forty-seven percent of likely voters say they would support Trump, while 47 percent say they would support Biden, a Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll published Tuesday finds.
In the poll, another 4 percent say they would vote for someone else, while 3 percent are unsure.
In 2016, Trump carried Iowa over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 51.2 percent to 41.7 percent.
The new poll shows a stark gender divide driving the race: Trump leads by 21 percentage points with men, while Biden leads by 20 percentage points with women.
“I don’t know that there’s any race in the history of presidential polling in Iowa that shows this kind of division,” J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., the firm that conducted the poll, told the Register.
Harris heading to Michigan to highlight fallout from pandemic, encourage voting
Harris plans to travel to Michigan on Tuesday, with stops in Flint and Detroit.
According to the Biden campaign, Harris will tour small businesses in Flint that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic before heading to Detroit. The campaign has repeatedly sought to highlight what it characterizes as Trump’s mishandling of the public health crisis.
In Detroit, Harris is scheduled to hold a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation with Black men and participate in a voter mobilization event two days before Michigan voters can start casting ballots in person. Democrats are trying to drive up turnout in Michigan to avoid repeating their loss from four years ago.
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden with an eight-point advantage this year.
Biden plans to attend fundraisers on Tuesday, according to his campaign, which did not provide details.
Trump heading to Pennsylvania for campaign rally
Trump plans to hold a rally Tuesday night at Pittsburgh International Airport, making his fourth trip this month to Pennsylvania, a Rust Belt state that also has been heavily targeted by the Biden campaign.
According to the White House, Trump will hold a “Great American Comeback” event at the airport, which has become a preferred venue as he campaigns during the pandemic. The Pittsburgh airport is located in Moon Township, Penn.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden with a lead of seven percentage points.
Pence, meanwhile, plans on Tuesday to head to New Hampshire, a state Clinton narrowly carried in 2016. He is scheduled to appear at an afternoon rally in Gilford.
Mike Bloomberg raises $16 million to allow former felons to vote in Florida
Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team have raised more than $16 million to pay the court fines and fees of nearly 32,000 Black and Hispanic Florida voters with felony convictions, an effort aimed at boosting turnout for Biden.
The money will go to fund a program organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay the fines, fees and restitution costs for former prisoners who are registered to vote in Florida but barred by law from participating in the election because of those outstanding debts.
Bloomberg, who has committed at least $100 million to electing Biden in the state, raised the money from individuals and foundations over the last week, his advisers said. He saw the donations as a more cost-effective way of adding votes to the Democratic column than investing money to persuade voters who already have the right to vote, a Bloomberg memo said.
Analysis: The numbers to know on the Supreme Court fight
By now, you have a sense of the broad contours of the Supreme Court political battle that started with Ginsburg’s death: Trump and Senate Republican leaders want to fill the vacancy before the election.
Democrats say the seat should not be filled until after the presidential inauguration, pointing out that Republicans in 2016 blocked an election-year appointment because they said voters should have a say.
We have some numbers that are useful to keep in mind as you watch what happens next.
Analysis: Republicans say Supreme Court vote timing could energize base — or risk the Senate majority
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg set off a bomb in the 2020 election campaign — and both parties are convinced they will benefit politically from the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
But there’s some disagreement among Republicans over timing — and the best way to provide a jolt to President Trump’s election campaign without endangering the GOP’s Senate majority further.
Trump, for one, told reporters he will announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week and expressed a preference for holding a vote on the nominee before the election.
While some GOP lawmakers, strategists and Hill staffers agree it is in the best interest of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold the vote as quickly as possible, others want to schedule the vote for after Election Day to avoid forcing the hands of Senate Republicans in tight races.
Graham says Republicans have ‘got the votes’ to confirm Ginsburg successor before election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a television interview Monday night that Republicans have “got the votes” to confirm a Ginsburg replacement before the election.
Graham, whose committee has jurisdiction over the confirmation process, offered his assessment during an appearance on Fox News, voicing confidence that GOP senators will rally around a nominee Trump has yet to announce.
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”
So far, two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they believe Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democrats would need to persuade two more GOP senators to block a choice by Trump before then.
‘It affects virtually nobody’: Trump incorrectly claims covid-19 isn’t a risk for young people
As the American death toll from the novel coronavirus approaches 200,000, Trump on Monday night incorrectly claimed at a campaign rally that covid-19 “affects virtually nobody” under the age of 18, again downplaying the extent of the pandemic and contradicting his previous statements that the virus poses a risk to “plenty of young people.”
In front of a crowd of mostly maskless supporters not adhering to social distancing in Swanton, Ohio, Trump suggested only older Americans with heart problems and preexisting conditions truly need to fear the virus.
“It affects elderly people, elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really affects,” the president said. “In some states, thousands of people — nobody young. Below the age of 18, like, nobody. They have a strong immune system, who knows? Take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It’s an amazing thing.”