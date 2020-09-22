President Trump is accusing the United Nations of coddling China over its response to the coronavirus outbreak that began in that country, as well as China’s environmental record.

In excerpts of Trump’s address to be aired Tuesday, the president also defended the U.S. announcement that it will withdraw from the U.N. global health body, the World Health Organization. World leaders are addressing the annual gathering virtually this year, although Trump had wanted to speak in person.

“In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world,” Trump said in a recorded address.

“The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization — which is virtually controlled by China — falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” he said. “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,” he added.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”

In a variation of his frequent criticism that China, the world’s most populous country, gets special treatment that disadvantages the United States, Trump turned criticism of his decision to withdraw from the U.N.-backed Paris climate accords back on his critics.

“Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America, and I will not stand for it."

Before Trump spoke, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres delivered a plea for a united global front against the coronavirus pandemic.