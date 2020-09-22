Meanwhile, the battle over replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues, with a leading Republican claiming the party has the votes to install a Trump nominee before the election.
Trump says confirmation proceedings will show ‘how incompetent’ Harris is
President Trump took aim Tuesday at Kamala Harris, predicting in a tweet that the coming confirmation process for his Supreme Court nominee would “show how incompetent she is.”
If Trump and fellow Republicans press forward with trying to confirm a nominee before the election — as Trump has said wants to do — Biden’s running mate will be in the spotlight as a member of the Judiciary Committee.
In past confirmation proceedings and other Judiciary Committee hearings, Harris has proved to be an aggressive questioner.
On Tuesday, Trump retweeted an ABC News tweet advertising a story with the headline: “Kamala Harris is poised to become a leading figure in the Democratic opposition to Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court pick.”
“Great news. It will show how incompetent she is!” Trump added in his own words.
In another tweet Tuesday morning, he also confirmed plans to unveil his nominee Saturday.
“I will be announcing my Supreme Court Nominee on Saturday, at the White House! Exact time TBA,” he wrote.
Trump accuses the U.N. of coddling China in virtual annual address
President Trump is accusing the United Nations of coddling China over its response to the coronavirus outbreak that began in that country, as well as China’s environmental record.
In excerpts of Trump’s address to be aired Tuesday, the president also defended the U.S. announcement that it will withdraw from the U.N. global health body, the World Health Organization. World leaders are addressing the annual gathering virtually this year, although Trump had wanted to speak in person.
“In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world,” Trump said in a recorded address.
“The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization — which is virtually controlled by China — falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” he said. “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease,” he added.
“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions.”
In a variation of his frequent criticism that China, the world’s most populous country, gets special treatment that disadvantages the United States, Trump turned criticism of his decision to withdraw from the U.N.-backed Paris climate accords back on his critics.
“Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America, and I will not stand for it."
Before Trump spoke, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres delivered a plea for a united global front against the coronavirus pandemic.
“We must be united. We have seen when countries go in their own direction, the virus goes in every direction,” Guterres said. “Populism and nationalism have failed. Those approaches to contain the virus have often made things manifestly worse."
Analysis: What is court packing, and why are some Democrats seriously considering it?
Expanding the Supreme Court to more than nine seats sounds like a radical idea, and the term for it, “court packing,” sounds derisive because it has created controversy every time it has come up. But it has been attempted — and done — in U.S. history.
Now the idea is back in the political mainstream as some Democrats, frustrated that the Supreme Court could get even more conservative in the coming months, push Biden to consider it if he wins the White House and Democrats take back the Senate majority.
Biden seems reluctant — he hasn’t acknowledged Democratic calls to do this since Ginsburg died — but there is a world in which he may warm to it and attempt to push through legislation.
Meadows downplays any potential fallout for GOP senators who support quick confirmation of a Trump court nominee
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday downplayed any potential political fallout for endangered Republican senators who vote to replace Ginsburg with a Trump nominee before the election.
“Generally Republicans like to confirm Republican nominees,” Meadows told reporters outside the White House. “I’ve found when Republicans vote like Republicans, it normally works pretty well for them.”
Democrats are trying to paint Republicans as hypocritical for pressing ahead with a Trump nominee so close to the election when in 2016 the GOP majority blocked an Obama court nominee from consideration.
“The political ramifications of that are certainly a consideration, but it shouldn’t be a priority for the administration, and I can tell you it’s not,” Meadows said, adding that the White House is committed to moving “as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.”
So far, just two Senate Republicans have said the Senate should wait until after the election: Susan Collins (Maine), who faces a difficult reelection battle in a Democratic-leaning state, and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), who publicly broke with Trump after his actions during this summer’s racial justice protests.
Meadows also said that he does not plan to attend a Senate GOP luncheon Tuesday at which the nomination process will be discussed.
He said senators need to have “a real family discussion,” adding, “I don’t know that it would be appropriate for me to be there.”
Analysis: Here’s why two former Republican EPA chiefs are backing Biden over Trump
Two former Republican heads of the Environmental Protection Agency are rebuking President Trump over his record on climate change and other issues — and are backing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for president.
Christine Todd Whitman and William K. Reilly say they are crossing party lines because Trump and his EPA deputies lack respect for the agency's science and history.
“There has been nothing like an administration on the environment in the last 50 years to compare with a dereliction that characterizes this administration,” Reilly, who served as President George H.W. Bush’s EPA administrator, told reporters in a call organized by the Biden campaign.
By contrast, both say they worked well with Biden when he was a senator and support his plan to curb the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Biden hits Trump for 200,000 coronavirus deaths in radio ad
The Biden campaign is marking the milestone of 200,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus with a radio ad that takes aim at Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
“Donald Trump says we’re not safe in Biden’s America, but we’re living in Trump’s America now, and 200,000 Americans have died from the virus that he lied about,” the narrator says, before vowing “Biden will protect the American people, putting our safety above all else.”
The 60-second spot also features excerpts of a Biden speech in Pittsburgh last month in which he argued Trump is not committed to the safety of Americans and has fomented violence.
The Biden campaign said the radio ad is airing in nine battleground states. It was one of two ads unveiled Tuesday. The other is meant to appeal to rural voters.
Analysis: Nevada dealt a major blow to Trump’s plan to stymie mail-in voting
The Trump campaign is batting close to zero in its effort to halt states from sending ballots directly to all their registered voters before November’s election.
The harshest blow yet came Monday when a federal judge threw out a case that aimed to stop Nevada from mailing ballots directly to voters. The judge said the campaign had no legal standing to make its arguments and the issue should be resolved by state lawmakers, not in a court fight.
That case, which Trump’s campaign filed with much fanfare in August, marked its best chance to roll back mail voting in a state that’s even remotely competitive. The defeat marks a major blow for the president, who has relentlessly attacked mail voting using baseless rationales.
New poll shows dead heat in Iowa, a state Trump easily won four years ago
Trump and Biden are locked in a dead heat in Iowa — a state Trump won by more than nine percentage points four years ago — according to a new poll.
Forty-seven percent of likely voters say they would support Trump, while 47 percent say they would support Biden, a Des Moines Register-Mediacom poll published Tuesday finds.
In the poll, another 4 percent say they would vote for someone else, while 3 percent are unsure.
In 2016, Trump carried Iowa over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 51.2 percent to 41.7 percent.
The new poll shows a stark gender divide driving the race: Trump leads by 21 percentage points with men, while Biden leads by 20 percentage points with women.
“I don’t know that there’s any race in the history of presidential polling in Iowa that shows this kind of division,” J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., the firm that conducted the poll, told the Register.
Harris heading to Michigan to highlight fallout from pandemic, encourage voting
Harris plans to travel to Michigan on Tuesday, with stops in Flint and Detroit.
According to the Biden campaign, Harris will tour small businesses in Flint that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic before heading to Detroit. The campaign has repeatedly sought to highlight what it characterizes as Trump’s mishandling of the public health crisis.
In Detroit, Harris is scheduled to hold a “Shop Talk” roundtable conversation with Black men and participate in a voter mobilization event two days before Michigan voters can start casting ballots in person. Democrats are trying to drive up turnout in Michigan to avoid repeating their loss from four years ago.
In 2016, Trump carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state shows Biden with an eight-point advantage this year.
Biden plans to attend fundraisers on Tuesday, according to his campaign, which did not provide details.
Trump set to go to Pennsylvania for campaign rally
Trump plans to hold a rally Tuesday night at Pittsburgh International Airport, making his fourth trip this month to Pennsylvania, a Rust Belt state that also has been heavily targeted by the Biden campaign.
According to the White House, Trump will hold a “Great American Comeback” event at the airport, which has become a preferred venue as he campaigns during the pandemic. The Pittsburgh airport is located in Moon Township, Penn.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by less than one percentage point.
A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden with a lead of seven percentage points.
Pence, meanwhile, plans on Tuesday to head to New Hampshire, a state Clinton narrowly carried in 2016. He is scheduled to appear at an afternoon rally in Gilford.
Mike Bloomberg raises $16 million to allow former felons to vote in Florida
Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team have raised more than $16 million to pay the court fines and fees of nearly 32,000 Black and Hispanic Florida voters with felony convictions, an effort aimed at boosting turnout for Biden.
The money will go to fund a program organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to pay the fines, fees and restitution costs for former prisoners who are registered to vote in Florida but barred by law from participating in the election because of those outstanding debts.
Bloomberg, who has committed at least $100 million to electing Biden in the state, raised the money from individuals and foundations over the last week, his advisers said. He saw the donations as a more cost-effective way of adding votes to the Democratic column than investing money to persuade voters who already have the right to vote, a Bloomberg memo said.
Analysis: The numbers to know on the Supreme Court fight
By now, you have a sense of the broad contours of the Supreme Court political battle that started with Ginsburg’s death: Trump and Senate Republican leaders want to fill the vacancy before the election.
Democrats say the seat should not be filled until after the presidential inauguration, pointing out that Republicans in 2016 blocked an election-year appointment because they said voters should have a say.
We have some numbers that are useful to keep in mind as you watch what happens next.
Analysis: Republicans say Supreme Court vote timing could energize base — or risk the Senate majority
The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg set off a bomb in the 2020 election campaign — and both parties are convinced they will benefit politically from the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
But there’s some disagreement among Republicans over timing — and the best way to provide a jolt to President Trump’s election campaign without endangering the GOP’s Senate majority further.
Trump, for one, told reporters he will announce his Supreme Court pick by the end of the week and expressed a preference for holding a vote on the nominee before the election.
While some GOP lawmakers, strategists and Hill staffers agree it is in the best interest of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold the vote as quickly as possible, others want to schedule the vote for after Election Day to avoid forcing the hands of Senate Republicans in tight races.
Graham says Republicans have ‘got the votes’ to confirm Ginsburg successor before election
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said in a television interview Monday night that Republicans have “got the votes” to confirm a Ginsburg replacement before the election.
Graham, whose committee has jurisdiction over the confirmation process, offered his assessment during an appearance on Fox News, voicing confidence that GOP senators will rally around a nominee Trump has yet to announce.
“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election,” Graham told host Sean Hannity. “We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”
So far, two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have said they believe Ginsburg’s replacement should be nominated by the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Democrats would need to persuade two more GOP senators to block a choice by Trump before then.