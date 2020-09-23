Post-ABC polls: Trump and Biden in tight races in Florida, Arizona
Trump and Biden are locked in close races in Florida and Arizona, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls in two Sun Belt battlegrounds the president won in 2016 that are crucial to his hopes for reelection in November.
In Florida, likely voters split 51 percent for Trump to 47 percent for Biden, while registered voters split 47 percent for Trump to 48 percent for Biden.
In Arizona, Trump’s margin is even smaller at 49 percent to Biden’s 48 percent among likely voters. Among Arizona’s registered voters, Trump is at 47 percent and Biden at 49 percent.
All these differences are within the polls’ margins of sampling error.
Fact Checker: Joe Biden and the claim he ‘opposed taking out Osama bin Laden'
A reader contacted The Fact Checker to report having recently visited an area near Pittsburgh and to request a fact check. “Before the holiday we saw on TV wall-to-wall ads — trust me, every hour on all stations — on how Vice President Biden opposed taking out Osama bin Laden,” the reader wrote. “Some of these ads are with wounded veterans or relatives of deceased soldiers pronouncing Biden ‘too soft’ to lead, unwilling to stand up, etc. The theme is clear.”
These ads are being aired by Preserve America PAC, which has said it would air a $30 million advertising blitz attacking Joe Biden. There are four ads, such as this one, mostly featuring wounded veterans but also the parents of Kayla Mueller, a human rights activist killed in Syria in 2015.
Biden is vulnerable on bin Laden, mostly because of the way he has described his own advice to President Barack Obama. Earlier this year, we gave Biden Three Pinocchios when he denied that he told Obama not to go after the al-Qaeda leader at the time Obama’s advisers were debating the issue.
But these ads have an opposite problem — they flatly say Biden opposed killing bin Laden.