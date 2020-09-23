Biden again brushed back against any criticism that he is mentally or physically unfit for the presidency, pointing instead at President Trump’s own challenges ahead of their debate next week.

“Watch me. Look at him,” Biden said in an interview with WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C. “I’m not the guy who, by the way, said that the problem with the Civil — with the Revolutionary War was we didn’t have enough airports.”

“I’m not the guy who said that the attack that took down the trade towers was on 7/11,” he added.

Biden also poked fun at Trump’s struggle to walk down the ramp after delivering a commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

“I’m not the guy who says inject bleach in your arm,” Biden said. “And I do know the difference between truth and lies, between good and bad, between hope and fear. Just watch me. And make your decision.”

Asked about his debate preparations, Biden said “I’m used to dealing with bullies.”

“Again, just watch me,” he said. “I’ve not been a bad debater. We’ll see. I’m going to insist we talk about the president’s failures. He’s going to want to make it personal. He’s going to want to get in the mosh pit.”

During the interview, Biden also again declined to take a position on adding more Supreme Court justices. He has been opposed to the concept in the past, but some Democrats are arguing they should threaten to expand the court if Republicans fill the Supreme Court vacancy.

“What I’m not going to do, I hope you’ll understand, is play the president’s game,” Biden said. “He wants to change the subject.”

“What I am going to say is that I urge the Democrats to go out and campaign like the devil to make it clear what the president has done, what he’s attempting to do — and he’s probably going to be able to do — and make it clear that that’s going to cause women their health care, because they’re going to take away the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said, referring to the confirmation as a foregone conclusion.

He said Democrats should focus on that threat to health care, which will again be before the Supreme Court just after the election.