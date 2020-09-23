The Latino vote will play a significant role in determining the winner of the presidential race, and in Florida and Arizona it accounted for about one-fifth of votes in each state in 2016. Two polls from The Post and ABC released Wednesday shed light on how Hispanic voters in those states see the two candidates.

In Florida, Hispanic registered voters split 52 percent for Biden and 39 percent for Trump, an advantage that doesn’t reach statistical significance due to sample size. Florida’s Hispanic population includes a large portion of citizens with Cuban heritage who lean more Republican, along with Puerto Ricans and Hispanics of other ancestries. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Florida’s Hispanic vote by a wider 62 percent to 35 percent margin, according to network exit polling.

In Arizona, Biden leads Trump among Latino registered voters 61 percent to 34 percent. Four years ago, Clinton carried the Latino vote there 61 percent to 31 percent, according to network exit polls.

Beyond vote choice, will Hispanic voters turn out to vote this fall?

Most Latino voters in both states say they are closely paying attention to the presidential race — 86 percent in Florida and 77 percent in Arizona. But while about 6 in 10 White registered voters in each say they are following the election “very closely,” that drops to 45 percent of Latino voters in Florida and 38 percent of Latino voters in Arizona.