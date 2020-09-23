A snapshot of Latino voters in Florida and Arizona
The Latino vote will play a significant role in determining the winner of the presidential race, and in Florida and Arizona it accounted for about one-fifth of votes in each state in 2016. Two polls from The Post and ABC released Wednesday shed light on how Hispanic voters in those states see the two candidates.
In Florida, Hispanic registered voters split 52 percent for Biden and 39 percent for Trump, an advantage that doesn’t reach statistical significance due to sample size. Florida’s Hispanic population includes a large portion of citizens with Cuban heritage who lean more Republican, along with Puerto Ricans and Hispanics of other ancestries. In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried Florida’s Hispanic vote by a wider 62 percent to 35 percent margin, according to network exit polling.
In Arizona, Biden leads Trump among Latino registered voters 61 percent to 34 percent. Four years ago, Clinton carried the Latino vote there 61 percent to 31 percent, according to network exit polls.
Beyond vote choice, will Hispanic voters turn out to vote this fall?
Most Latino voters in both states say they are closely paying attention to the presidential race — 86 percent in Florida and 77 percent in Arizona. But while about 6 in 10 White registered voters in each say they are following the election “very closely,” that drops to 45 percent of Latino voters in Florida and 38 percent of Latino voters in Arizona.
And in both states, Latino voters are somewhat less likely to say they are “absolutely certain to vote” than White voters — 78 percent of registered Latino voters in Florida say they’re certain to vote, compared with 92 percent of White voters. In Arizona, 89 percent of White voters say they are certain to vote, more than the 75 percent of Hispanic voters who say the same.
Analysis: Getting a coronavirus vaccine approved before Election Day will be impossible
The door was cracked open — although barely — for the Trump administration to clear a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day.
Now, the Food and Drug Administration appears to be slamming it shut.
The agency is expected to release a tough new standard for granting emergency use authorization of a coronavirus vaccine. It’s an effort to boost Americans’ trust in the vaccine development process, after Trump repeatedly linked it with his election prospects and Democratic candidates suggested they would not trust a vaccine developed under his administration.
Trump takes shots at Biden and the late John McCain after Cindy McCain endorses the Democratic candidate
President Trump reacted Wednesday to the news that Cindy McCain has endorsed Joe Biden, claiming in a tweet that he hardly knows the widow of John McCain and taking shots at both Biden and the late Republican senator from Arizona.
“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog,” Trump wrote. “So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”
His tweet came shortly after Cindy McCain appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and said she hopes her endorsement will help persuade Republican suburban women, in particular, to support Biden as well.
“We should show a little bit of courage and step across the line and vote for Joe Biden,” McCain said.
“I do believe he’ll make a wonderful president,” McCain said of Biden. “Joe has great empathy for people in this country, people that are struggling, people that are struggling, certainly not just through the covid crisis but all along the way.”
She made no mention of Trump during the interview.
Biden heading to North Carolina for first time since Democratic primary
Joe Biden is heading to North Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since the spring in a bid to bolster African American support in a state that President Trump carried four years ago but that appears highly competitive this year.
According to his campaign, Biden will attend a “Biden for President Black economic summit” in Charlotte. African American turnout is a key to the race for the Democratic ticket.
While Biden has not visited the Tar Heel State since the Democratic primary, Trump has made it a priority. He is scheduled to deliver remarks on health care in Charlotte on Thursday. That will be his fifth trip to the state in the past month.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina against Democrat Hillary Clinton, 49.8 percent to 46.2 percent. A Washington Post average of recent polls from the state this year shows Biden with a lead of two percentage points.
Trump to honor Bay of Pigs veterans at White House, in event that could affect his standing in Florida
President Trump plans to remain in Washington on Wednesday, but is hosting a White House event with political overtones that could affect his standing in the key battleground state of Florida.
According to the White House, the president will deliver remarks in the morning in honor of veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion, a failed operation in 1961 by Cuban exiles opposed to Fidel Castro’s revolution that was covertly financed and directed by the U.S. government.
Trump has made outreach to Cuban Americans a key component of his campaign in Florida, a state he almost certainly must win to prevail in the electoral college.
Later Wednesday, Trump is scheduled to host a discussion with state attorneys general on protecting consumers from social media abuses.
Analysis: Biden faces challenge with Latino voters in Florida, as Trump makes inroads
A Washington Post-ABC News poll out Wednesday morning illustrates Joe Biden’s challenge wooing Latino voters as top Democrats in that community voice fresh concerns about Biden’s sluggish outreach.
As Biden makes a concerted push to reach these voters in the final stretch, the poll shows Florida’s Latino vote splits 52 percent for the Democratic nominee and 39 percent for President Trump among registered voters, an advantage that does not reach statistical significance because of a small sample size.
Still, for perspective, he is underperforming compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016: The last Democratic nominee carried Florida’s Latino vote by 62 percent to 35 percent, according to network exit polls.
Senate GOP report calls Hunter Biden’s board position ‘problematic,’ but fails to demonstrate it changed Obama administration policy
A pair of Senate Republican committee chairmen released a report Wednesday arguing Hunter Biden’s board position with a Ukrainian energy company was “awkward,” “problematic” and interfered with “efficient execution of policy” for the Obama administration, but offered few specific examples it affected Joe Biden’s actions as vice president and failed to demonstrate it changed the administration’s policy toward Ukraine.
Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) co-authored the report, which comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 election between Trump and Joe Biden.
The GOP report concludes “Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine,” while charging he and other Biden relatives “cashed in on Joe Biden’s vice presidency.”
Post-ABC polls: Trump and Biden in tight races in Florida, Arizona
Trump and Biden are locked in close races in Florida and Arizona, according to a pair of Washington Post-ABC News polls in two Sun Belt battlegrounds the president won in 2016 that are crucial to his hopes for reelection in November.
In Florida, likely voters split 51 percent for Trump to 47 percent for Biden, while registered voters split 47 percent for Trump to 48 percent for Biden.
In Arizona, Trump’s margin is even smaller at 49 percent to Biden’s 48 percent among likely voters. Among Arizona’s registered voters, Trump is at 47 percent and Biden at 49 percent.
All these differences are within the polls’ margins of sampling error.
Fact Checker: Joe Biden and the claim he ‘opposed taking out Osama bin Laden'
A reader contacted The Fact Checker to report having recently visited an area near Pittsburgh and to request a fact check. “Before the holiday we saw on TV wall-to-wall ads — trust me, every hour on all stations — on how Vice President Biden opposed taking out Osama bin Laden,” the reader wrote. “Some of these ads are with wounded veterans or relatives of deceased soldiers pronouncing Biden ‘too soft’ to lead, unwilling to stand up, etc. The theme is clear.”
These ads are being aired by Preserve America PAC, which has said it would air a $30 million advertising blitz attacking Joe Biden. There are four ads, such as this one, mostly featuring wounded veterans but also the parents of Kayla Mueller, a human rights activist killed in Syria in 2015.
Biden is vulnerable on bin Laden, mostly because of the way he has described his advice to President Barack Obama. Earlier this year, we gave Biden Three Pinocchios when he denied that he told Obama not to go after the al-Qaeda leader at the time Obama’s advisers were debating the issue.
But these ads have an opposite problem — they flatly say Biden opposed killing bin Laden.