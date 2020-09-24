Democratic lawmakers and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) responded sharply on Wednesday night to Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power, condemning the president’s comments about a foundational tenet of democracy.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who led the House’s impeachment inquiry against Trump, tweeted: “This is how democracy dies.”

“A president so desperate to cling to power that he won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power. That he seeks to throw out millions of votes. And a Republican Party too craven to say a word. But we will fight back. America belongs to the people,” Schiff tweeted.

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and the sole GOP senator to vote for removing Trump from office during the impeachment process, criticized the president’s comments as “both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus,” Romney wrote on Twitter, referring to efforts by the president of that country to remain in power after a recent election that Western leaders have called fraudulent. “Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

While other congressional Republicans said nothing, many Democratic lawmakers were quick to condemn the president and call on their GOP colleagues to do the same.

“The peaceful transfer of power is the very foundation of our democracy and our constitutional system. This is not a joke. It’s chilling,” Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said. “Republicans in Congress need to speak up now — for the sake of our democracy.

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who ran for president in this year’s Democratic primaries, wrote: “Members of all parties must condemn this open assault on our democracy. No context can excuse this. No talking points from the podium tomorrow can erase it. We are well past the point where partisanship must give way to patriotism.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) accused Trump of laying the groundwork since July to reject the election results and noted that she has been seeking assurance from Pentagon officials that they would ensure the transfer of power if Trump loses and refuses to concede.

“The President can’t successfully refuse to accept the results of the election without a number of very senior officials aiding him,” she tweeted. “To the Attorney General, Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Homeland Security: History is coming for you, and you will have to make a choice.”

Others held up the president’s comments as motivation for people to vote.