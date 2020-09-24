The campaign is playing out amid multiple controversies, including Trump’s refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses, his efforts to replace Ginsburg before the election and renewed unrest in response to a grand jury decision regarding a police shooting in Kentucky.
108,000 web-delivered ballots must be hand-copied by Maryland poll workers to be counted
The rush to vote from home this year left Maryland election judges with a burden that plagues no other state in the country: ballots delivered online cannot be read by the state’s scanning machines.
To be counted, each of those ballots must instead be hand-copied by election judges onto a cardstock ballot.
Each week, more requests for those Web-delivered ballots are rolling into election offices around the state, dramatically increasing the pressure on a system built for a far different type of election.
A month ahead of the deadline, more than 108,000 people have requested Web-delivered blank ballots — nearly twice the volume of the previous election. About 890,000 voters have asked for ballots to be mailed to them.
GOP lawmakers step forward to assure peaceful transition if Trump loses
Several prominent Republican lawmakers stepped forward Thursday to offer assurances that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump loses the election, following an uproar over an appearance by the president on Wednesday in which he refused to commit to one.
“People wonder about the peaceful transfer of power,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) said during an appearance on Fox News. “I can assure you it will be peaceful. Now, we may have litigation about who won the election, but the court will decide, and if the Republicans lose, we will accept that result.”
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) echoed that sentiment in a tweet, writing: “As we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election.”
“It may take longer than usual to know the outcome, but it will be a valid one,” he added. “And at noon on Jan 20, 2021 we will peacefully swear in the President.”
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted the “peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic.”
“America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath,” she said.
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), who serves as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, also referenced his oath to support the Constitution in tweets.
“Regardless of how divided our country is right now, when elections are over and winners are declared, we must all commit ourselves to the Constitution and accept the results,” he said.
Harris on Taylor: ‘We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name’
After telling reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon that she had not had time to review the charging decisions in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala D. Harris weighed in with a tweeted statement late Wednesday night.
“Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants,” Harris tweeted, a couple hours after Joe Biden issued a statement.
Harris’s hours of silence on the ruling, explained in part by the fact she was entering a closed intelligence briefing as the news broke, contrasted with the more immediate, more forceful language of other Democratic Party leaders, and with her own prior rhetoric on a need to charge the officers involved in shooting Taylor.
Not long afterward, Harris followed Biden’s lead in condemning the shooting of two Louisville police officers amid unrest in the wake of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s charging decision.
“@JoeBiden and I are keeping the police officers who were shot in Louisville in our hearts, wishing them a swift and speedy recovery. Violence is not the answer and we must find a way to express our grief, anger, and demands in ways that reflect the world we wish to see,” she wrote.
Before and after she was named to the Democratic ticket, Harris consistently called for an investigation into Taylor’s death.
In May, Harris and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) penned a letter to Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband demanding the Justice Department pursue an independent investigation into the killing and determine whether the Louisville police department has engaged in a pattern or practice of constitutional violations.
In August, Harris tweeted: “We must keep saying her name and demanding justice because the police who killed her still have not been charged.”
Biden continues outreach to military veterans with another ad knocking Trump for reported comments
The Biden campaign continued its outreach to military veterans with the debut Thursday of a television ad that features a soldier who lost his legs in combat criticizing President Trump in the wake of an Atlantic report — which Trump denies — that he called injured soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”
“I gave two legs for this country,” Cedric King, a retired Army master sergeant, says in the ad. “I got friends that never came back home. The guys who had their caskets draped with our nation’s colors — those are the real heroes. And you mean to tell me you call them ‘suckers,’ ‘losers?’ With all due respect, I think you missed it on this one.”
According to the Biden campaign, the ad will air on television and digital platforms in battleground states with a high number of military veterans, including Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
Trump to ‘pay respects’ to Ginsburg at Supreme Court, rally supporters in Florida
President Trump has a full day of events scheduled Thursday, including a morning visit to the Supreme Court to “pay respects” to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who is lying in repose, and an evening campaign rally in Jacksonville, Fla.
In between, Trump plans to deliver a speech in Charlotte, outlining his health-care goals for a second term.
Both North Carolina and Florida are key to Trump’s reelection hopes. In 2016, Trump narrowly carried both states over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Washington Post averages of recent polls from the two state this year show Biden leading by two percentage points in North Carolina and one percentage point in Florida.
Trump to deliver speech broadly outlining health-care goals for a second term
President Trump is scheduled to deliver a speech Thursday in Charlotte, broadly outlining how he would approach health-care policy in a second term, though the speech is likely to be light on details.
Instead, Trump will tout the administration’s efforts to lower drug prices, address surprise medical bills and improve health-care price transparency, according to two senior administration officials and an outside lobbyist familiar with the plans.
He is expected to mostly avoid speaking about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, something he has long promised to do but a position that is unpopular with voters.
Advisers also expect Trump to sign an executive order promising to protect people with preexisting conditions as part of Thursday’s event, though the administration has not detailed how this objective could be achieved without the safeguards in President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 health-care law, according to another senior administration official.
Nearly 500 former senior military, civilian leaders signal support for Biden
Nearly 500 retired senior military officers, as well as former Cabinet secretaries, service chiefs and other officials, have signed an open letter in support of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, saying he has “the character, principles, wisdom and leadership necessary to address a world on fire.”
The letter, published Thursday morning by National Security Leaders for Biden, is the latest in calls for Trump’s defeat in the November election.
“We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the United States,” it says. “We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors and senior civilian national security leaders. We are Republicans and Democrats, and Independents. We love our country."
As Trump exudes pandemic optimism, Democrats still see worry — and an advantage
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Standing in front of thousands of unmasked supporters packed together on an airport tarmac here Saturday night, Trump gave his regularly rosy assessment of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re rounding the turn,” Trump said to cheers. “We’re rounding the corner of the pandemic.”
The president is betting his political future on convincing voters that a recent dip in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths signals a coming end to the national nightmare — and is a reason to reassess his handling of the pandemic and vote for him.
Pence, Ivanka Trump to highlight law-and-order message in Minnesota visit
Vice President Pence and Ivanka Trump, a presidential daughter and White House adviser, are scheduled to appear in Minneapolis on Thursday at what is being billed as a “Cops for Trump Listening Session.”
The event is expected to underscore the Republican ticket’s emphasis on law and order in the wake of nationwide protests against racial injustice, including the May death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The event comes a day after a Kentucky grand jury determined that two officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor were justified in firing their weapons into her apartment, while another was charged with recklessly firing rounds into her apartment that endangered people in a neighboring unit. The outcome has inflamed racial protests nationwide.
Early Thursday, President Trump tweeted “LAW & ORDER!” after Louisville police reported that two officers had been shot downtown on Wednesday night as protests were underway.
Prior to his event with Ivanka Trump, Pence plans to stage a “Made in America Event” at a manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wis.
Analysis: Democrats hope Ginsburg’s passing will galvanize youth vote on reproductive rights
This is the moment that many of the pink-hatted protesters storming cities in 2017 feared at the start of Trump’s administration: His anticipated appointment of a third justice would make the Supreme Court the most conservative it has been since 1950.
And a new 6-3 majority means that the right’s decades-long mission to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide would finally be within reach.
While Democrats are virtually powerless to stop the GOP-controlled Senate from confirming Trump’s pick, many see the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a chance to galvanize the party’s base — specifically younger voters and progressives whom Biden initially struggled to attract — on the issue of abortion rights.
Democrats, and Mitt Romney, blast Trump over refusal to guarantee peaceful transition
Democratic lawmakers and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) responded sharply on Wednesday night to Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power, condemning the president’s comments about a foundational tenet of democracy.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who led the House’s impeachment inquiry against Trump, tweeted: “This is how democracy dies.”
“A president so desperate to cling to power that he won’t commit to a peaceful transition of power. That he seeks to throw out millions of votes. And a Republican Party too craven to say a word. But we will fight back. America belongs to the people,” Schiff tweeted.
Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and the sole GOP senator to vote for removing Trump from office during the impeachment process, criticized the president’s comments as “both unthinkable and unacceptable.”
“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus,” Romney wrote on Twitter, referring to efforts by the president of that country to remain in power after a recent election that Western leaders have called fraudulent. “Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”
While other congressional Republicans said nothing, many Democratic lawmakers were quick to condemn the president and call on their GOP colleagues to do the same.
“The peaceful transfer of power is the very foundation of our democracy and our constitutional system. This is not a joke. It’s chilling,” Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said. “Republicans in Congress need to speak up now — for the sake of our democracy.
Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), who ran for president in this year’s Democratic primaries, wrote: “Members of all parties must condemn this open assault on our democracy. No context can excuse this. No talking points from the podium tomorrow can erase it. We are well past the point where partisanship must give way to patriotism.”
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) accused Trump of laying the groundwork since July to reject the election results and noted that she has been seeking assurance from Pentagon officials that they would ensure the transfer of power if Trump loses and refuses to concede.
“The President can’t successfully refuse to accept the results of the election without a number of very senior officials aiding him,” she tweeted. “To the Attorney General, Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Homeland Security: History is coming for you, and you will have to make a choice.”
Others held up the president’s comments as motivation for people to vote.
“Trump is already using the myth of mail-in ballot fraud as an excuse to not accept the results of the election” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) “To defeat him, we need the largest mobilization possible and a decisive margin. Our democracy is at stake.”
Fact Checker: Three Trump ads in Spanish, many distortions
With Florida an intense battleground in the presidential election, President Trump’s campaign has been running ads in Spanish-speaking television markets and uploading them to YouTube (“Donald J. Trump En Español”).
In many cases, the ads simply repeat false or misleading claims first uttered in English about his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
We previously fact-checked Trump’s “Goya” campaign ad. Now we’re taking a crack at three more Spanish-language ads.
Judge orders Eric Trump to meet with N.Y. attorney general’s investigators by Oct. 7
NEW YORK — A state judge on Wednesday ordered Eric Trump to be deposed no later than Oct. 7 in the New York attorney general’s examination of the Trump Organization’s financial practices, rejecting a protest by President Trump’s son, who has said he is too busy to meet with investigators until after November’s election.
The ruling was handed down by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron after nearly two hours of arguments in a lawsuit brought by state investigators conducting the civil investigation.
The president’s company is managed now by his two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom have taken active roles in their father’s reelection efforts. An attorney for Eric Trump said during Wednesday’s hearing that the president’s son travels nearly seven days a week to make campaign-related appearances.