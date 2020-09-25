Meanwhile, controversy continues over Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transition of power and his repeated attempts to undermine the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, even as he urges his own supporters to take advantage of absentee voting ahead of Election Day.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that Trump’s tax bill gave companies ‘a reward for offshoring jobs’
Biden has repeatedly claimed this month that Trump and fellow Republicans gave a tax break in 2017 to companies that go overseas and import their products back into the United States even though their headquarters remain in the country.
At The Fact Checker, we have learned that the more complex an issue is, the more likely a politician is to stretch some facts. In particular, if policy experts are fiercely debating a complex issue, a politician is often likely to assert the debate already has been settled in his favor.
Corporate taxes, especially in the international realm, are highly complex.
White House starts outreach to key senators on Supreme Court pick
The White House has started its outreach to key senators who will play influential roles in the confirmation fight for Trump’s yet-to-be-named nominee to the Supreme Court, a sign that the administration is preparing to move rapidly once the president reveals his pick Saturday afternoon.
White House officials have asked several members, both Democratic and Republican, of the Senate Judiciary Committee if they would like to meet personally with the nominee starting next week, according to two officials directly familiar with the invitations.
The administration has not disclosed the identity of the nominee in its outreach to senators, but Trump’s choice is widely believed to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.
The courtesy one-on-one meetings between a Supreme Court nominee and senators are a traditional fixture of the confirmation process. Depending on the senator, the visits range from quick photo ops to lengthy, in-depth discussions about a nominee’s judicial philosophy.
Justice Dept. statement on mail-in ballot investigation appalls election law experts
The Justice Department alarmed voting-law experts Thursday by announcing an investigation into nine discarded ballots found in northeastern Pennsylvania, a case immediately seized upon by the Trump campaign as evidence of a dark Democratic conspiracy to tamper with the presidential election.
Trump also appeared to cite the case, telling reporters at the White House that ballots were found “in a wastepaper basket in some location. . . . We want to make sure that the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be.”
The president’s comments marked his latest attempt to stoke uncertainty and alarm about the legitimacy of the upcoming election.
Trump pledges to send $200 drug discount cards to Medicare recipients weeks before election; funding source unclear
Trump unexpectedly announced Thursday that his administration will send $200 discount cards to 33 million older Americans to help them defray the cost of prescription drugs — appealing to a significant voting constituency weeks before the November elections.
The president tucked the announcement into a speech that he portrayed as his health-care vision, without including specifics about how the government would pay for it or which of the nation’s Medicare recipients would receive it. White House officials said the price tag, about $7 billion, could be paid for through an experimental program to lower Medicare drug prices that remains merely a proposal.
The idea of a drug card was not mentioned in a briefing for journalists detailing highlights of the presidents’s planned remarks about two hours before his speech to an audience of professionals and supporters in Charlotte.