Meanwhile, controversy continues over Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transition of power and his repeated attempts to undermine the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, even as he urges his own supporters to take advantage of absentee voting ahead of Election Day.
Pelosi maintains Biden shouldn’t debate Trump, says the president can’t tell the truth
With the first debate between Trump and Biden just days away, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday reiterated her view that Biden shouldn’t bother, asserting Trump has no ability to tell the truth.
Asked during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” whether she stands by her assessment from last month that Biden shouldn’t participate, Pelosi said, “I do.”
“Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent,” she said of Biden. “I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth. … He and his henchmen are a danger, with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him — you know, why bother? He doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to our Constitution.”
The first of three debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled for Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” is moderating.
Biden, Harris to pay respects to Ginsburg at Capitol
Both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), plan to be in Washington on Friday to pay their respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
After two days at the Supreme Court, Ginsburg’s casket will appear in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, where an invitation-only memorial will be held and where she will lie in state atop the catafalque, built for President Abraham Lincoln’s casket in 1865.
Ginsburg will be the first woman in history to receive the honor. (Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was given a lying-in-honor tribute in Statuary Hall in 2005.)
Trump and Pence both visited the Supreme Court this week while Ginsburg lay in repose there.
Biden has no additional events scheduled on Friday.
In the afternoon, Harris is scheduled to speak virtually to the 111th NAACP National Convention. The campaign says she will “discuss racial injustice, the global pandemic and the Biden-Harris vision for the future of America.”
Jill Biden, Joe Biden’s wife, plans to campaign in Maine on his behalf on Friday afternoon. According to the campaign, her schedule includes meetings with loggers, blueberry farmers, nurses, educators, small-business owners and lobstermen and lobsterwomen.
Trump plans stops in Florida, Georgia and Virginia
Trump has full day of events scheduled Friday, with stops in Florida, Georgia and Virginia — as well as a fundraiser at his hotel in Washington.
According to the White House, Trump plans to hold a late-morning “Latinos for Trump Roundtable” in Doral, Fla. Florida is widely considered a must-win state for Trump, and his campaign has been ramping up appeals to Latino voters in recent weeks.
Trump heads next to Atlanta, where the White House says he will deliver an address on “Black Economic Empowerment.” Recent polls have shown Trump and Biden in a dead heat in Georgia, a state that Trump carried in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump then plans to return to Washington for a couple of hours to attend a fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel.
He will then head back out, traveling on Air Force One to Newport News, Va., where a rally is planned at an airport hangar. While the rally is being staged in Virginia, campaign officials say it is largely designed to target rural voters in neighboring North Carolina, a key battleground state.
Plans for the rally have been panned by state and local health officials in Virginia, who fear it could spread the coronavirus.
Supreme Court vacancy spotlights possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
Vicki Ringer received a text from a friend last Friday night that read simply, “OMG RBG,” informing her that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died.
“My gut just dropped,” said Ringer, 52, a South Carolina Democrat who advocates for abortion rights. Immediately, she thought of the implications of a Supreme Court vacancy so close to the election. “I felt like, we don’t have the luxury of depression or mourning or panic,” she said. “What we have to do is double down on our efforts.”
With less than six weeks until Election Day, Ginsburg’s death has thrust a longtime hypothetical to the forefront of many voters’ minds: the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion. The threat has galvanized a swath of Democratic voters, especially women, while some Republicans are hoping to seize their “best chance in decades” to strike down the ruling and let individual states regulate abortion.
Philadelphia election official warns ‘naked ballots’ may lead to tens of thousands of rejected votes
The top election official in Philadelphia is warning that a minor technicality in a new state Supreme Court ruling could cause as many as 100,000 mailed ballots to be rejected statewide in the November election, a potentially significant statistic for a state that Trump won by about 44,000 votes in 2016.
Lisa Deeley, the Democratic chairwoman of Philadelphia’s election board, warned in a letter to lawmakers this week that the court’s requirement of an additional envelope for voters to mail back with their ballots could disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters in her city and many more statewide.
At issue is the use of “secrecy envelopes,” which are designed to protect the privacy of the voter. A voter returning an absentee ballot must insert the ballot into the secrecy envelope, and then insert that envelope into a larger envelope that carries the mailing address and postage.
Analysis: The House seats most likely to flip in November
Less than six weeks out from the election, House Republicans have a chance to pick up a handful of seats, but it’s not realistic for them to take back the majority from Democrats.
And there’s a possibility Democrats could add to their majority. Democrats are starting to see suburban districts across the nation become more competitive as Trump threatens to be a liability for vulnerable Republicans. But there are a number of endangered Democrats who could lose simply because they won in such conservative districts last time, and Republicans see opportunity in Virginia and South Florida.
Here are the 10 competitive House seats most likely to flip parties, updated from our rankings in July. Three on this list have not been on it before. And we’re taking off one seat that was previously in our top five: Rep. Joe Cunningham (D) in South Carolina’s 1st District, where it looks like he’s consolidating enough support and money to be reelected, or at least stay out of the top 10.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that Trump’s tax bill gave companies ‘a reward for offshoring jobs’
Biden has repeatedly claimed this month that Trump and fellow Republicans gave a tax break in 2017 to companies that go overseas and import their products back into the United States even though their headquarters remain in the country.
At The Fact Checker, we have learned that the more complex an issue is, the more likely a politician is to stretch some facts. In particular, if policy experts are fiercely debating a complex issue, a politician is often likely to assert the debate already has been settled in his favor.
Corporate taxes, especially in the international realm, are highly complex.
White House starts outreach to key senators on Supreme Court pick
The White House has started its outreach to key senators who will play influential roles in the confirmation fight for Trump’s yet-to-be-named nominee to the Supreme Court, a sign that the administration is preparing to move rapidly once the president reveals his pick Saturday afternoon.
White House officials have asked several members, both Democratic and Republican, of the Senate Judiciary Committee if they would like to meet personally with the nominee starting next week, according to two officials directly familiar with the invitations.
The administration has not disclosed the identity of the nominee in its outreach to senators, but Trump’s choice is widely believed to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.
The courtesy one-on-one meetings between a Supreme Court nominee and senators are a traditional fixture of the confirmation process. Depending on the senator, the visits range from quick photo ops to lengthy, in-depth discussions about a nominee’s judicial philosophy.
Justice Dept. statement on mail-in ballot investigation appalls election law experts
The Justice Department alarmed voting-law experts Thursday by announcing an investigation into nine discarded ballots found in northeastern Pennsylvania, a case immediately seized upon by the Trump campaign as evidence of a dark Democratic conspiracy to tamper with the presidential election.
Trump also appeared to cite the case, telling reporters at the White House that ballots were found “in a wastepaper basket in some location. . . . We want to make sure that the election is honest, and I’m not sure that it can be.”
The president’s comments marked his latest attempt to stoke uncertainty and alarm about the legitimacy of the upcoming election.
Trump pledges to send $200 drug discount cards to Medicare recipients weeks before election; funding source unclear
Trump unexpectedly announced Thursday that his administration will send $200 discount cards to 33 million older Americans to help them defray the cost of prescription drugs — appealing to a significant voting constituency weeks before the November elections.
The president tucked the announcement into a speech that he portrayed as his health-care vision, without including specifics about how the government would pay for it or which of the nation’s Medicare recipients would receive it. White House officials said the price tag, about $7 billion, could be paid for through an experimental program to lower Medicare drug prices that remains merely a proposal.
The idea of a drug card was not mentioned in a briefing for journalists detailing highlights of the president’s planned remarks about two hours before his speech to an audience of professionals and supporters in Charlotte.