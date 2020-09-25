Less than six weeks out from the election, House Republicans have a chance to pick up a handful of seats, but it’s not realistic for them to take back the majority from Democrats.

And there’s a possibility Democrats could add to their majority. Democrats are starting to see suburban districts across the nation become more competitive as Trump threatens to be a liability for vulnerable Republicans. But there are a number of endangered Democrats who could lose simply because they won in such conservative districts last time, and Republicans see opportunity in Virginia and South Florida.