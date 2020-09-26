President Trump will announce Saturday evening his nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting up a bitter confirmation fight in the final weeks of the presidential campaign. At an event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump is expected to name federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett, a deeply conservative jurist in the mold of the late Justice Antonin Justice Scalia, whose confirmation would cement the right’s hold on the nation’s highest court for many years and ensure Trump’s legacy is felt for generations.

Trump will then travel to Harrisburg, Pa., for a campaign rally.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has two virtual events on his schedule, first a meeting with Latino business owners and then a public address to the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

With 38 days until the election …
  • Democratic senators are mapping out how they will fight Trump’s SCOTUS nominee given they have little power to actually derail his pick.
  • Trump is expected to personally attack Biden at the candidates’ first debate on Tuesday, and Biden is being prepped for the anticipated barrage.
  • A majority of Americans, 57 percent, say the winner of November’s presidential election should choose the next Supreme Court justice, while 38 percent say Trump should fill the seat.
  • Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points nationally, 51 percent to 43 percent, according to a Washington Post average of polls. Biden’s margin is the same in Michigan and Pennsylvania and smaller in other key states: seven points in Wisconsin, five in Arizona and one in Florida.
September 26, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT

Barr told Trump about investigation into discarded Pennsylvania ballots

By Amy Gardner, Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey

Attorney General William P. Barr personally told President Trump this week about an investigation into nine discarded mail ballots in northeastern Pennsylvania that the president later touted as evidence of widespread election fraud, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal administration discussions.

The conversation came as Trump has fixated on the subject of voter fraud with aides, administration officials said, asking for information on the topic and updates from his campaign advisers and legal team about voting lawsuits. He has repeatedly lambasted voting by mail as susceptible to widespread fraud, despite evidence to the contrary.

The Justice Department made a public announcement about the Pennsylvania case Thursday after the president discussed it in a radio interview. The statement drew sharp criticism from voting-law experts, who questioned the timing and the details released, such as the fact that most of the ballots were cast for Trump.

September 26, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT

Some Democrats worry that pro-Biden super PACs are prioritizing white voters over minorities

By Michelle Lee

Some Democratic strategists are raising the alarm about the millions of dollars being spent by super PACs in support of nominee Joe Biden, saying too much is being spent on White swing voters while not enough is being devoted to driving up turnout among voters of color.

The complaints are perennial, but they carry new resonance this year, as Biden has struggled to inspire enthusiasm among young Black voters and Latinos.

Many in the liberal wing of the Democratic Party have urged leadership to pay closer attention to voters of color, who they say increasingly form the backbone of the party but cannot be taken for granted. This month, a prominent Democratic donor publicly scrutinized super PAC spending, urging groups to change course as the election nears.