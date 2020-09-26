Trump held his first campaign rally in Virginia this year on Friday night, telling his supporters there he’d make a “heavy play” for the state he lost in 2016.

Virginia has become increasingly more Democratic, with the vote-rich areas outside Washington, D.C., tending to be more liberal than the rest of the state. Hillary Clinton won the state by five points four years ago.

“I was told not to go for Virginia. We did really well last time and I never came and never did anything, and we did really well,” Trump said.

Trump actually held three campaign rallies in Virginia during the 2016 general election, including one two days before the election.

“I said, ‘Why didn’t I go for Virginia?' But it’s traditionally not a Republican state over the last number of decades, and I said, 'Why not? You have a crazy governor, and every time I see it, every two weeks he’s trying to take your guns away, right?” Trump said, referring to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

Trump also revisited his refusal to say whether he would support a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. The president claimed that the “only way” he loses is if the Democrats cheat and said he’s not going to support a transition if there was cheating.

Trump has actively sought to delegitimize the results of the election, falsely claiming universal mail-in voting intended to protect people amid the coronavirus pandemic is ripe for corruption although there is no evidence this is true. In the five states that already allowed universal mail-in voting, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington, there have been no issues with widespread fraud.

“The only way we’re going to lose is if there’s mischief, and it’ll have to be on a big scale, so be careful,” Trump said. “We do want a very friendly transition, but we don’t want to be cheated and be stupid and say, ‘Oh, let’s, we’ll go and we’ll do a transition,’ and we know that there were thousands and thousands of ballots that made the difference through cheating. We’re not going to stand for it.”

This attack claiming Democrats are trying to cheat is also baseless when it is the president who has sought to limit resources to the U.S. Postal Service to curtail its ability to handle the influx of mailed ballots.