Trump will then travel to Harrisburg, Pa., for a campaign rally.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has two virtual events on his schedule, first a meeting with Latino business owners and then a public address to the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Trump says the 'only way’ he will lose is if Democrats cheat
Trump held his first campaign rally in Virginia this year on Friday night, telling his supporters there that he’d make a “heavy play” for the state that he lost in 2016.
Virginia has become increasingly more Democratic, with the vote-rich areas outside Washington, D.C. tending to be more liberal than the rest of the state. Hillary Clinton won the state by five points four years ago.
“I was told not to go for Virginia. We did really well last time and I never came and never did anything, and we did really well,” Trump said.
Trump actually held three campaign rallies in Virginia during the 2016 general election, including one two days before the election.
“I said, ‘Why didn’t I go for Virginia?' But it’s traditionally not a Republican state over the last number of decades, and I said, 'Why not? You have a crazy governor, and every time I see it, every two weeks he’s trying to take your guns away, right?” Trump said, referring to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
Trump also revisited his refusal to say whether he’d support a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. The president claimed that the “only way” he loses is if the Democrats cheat and said he’s not going to support a transition if there was cheating. There is no evidence of widespread corruption or fraud in connection with mail-in voting, as Trump claims.
“The only way we’re going to lose is if there’s mischief, and it’ll have to be on a big scale, so be careful,” Trump said. “We do want a very friendly transition, but we don’t want to be cheated and be stupid and say, ‘Oh, let’s, we’ll go and we’ll do a transition,’ and we know that there were thousands and thousands of ballots that made the difference through cheating. We’re not going to stand for it.”
Barr told Trump about investigation into discarded Pennsylvania ballots
Attorney General William P. Barr personally told President Trump this week about an investigation into nine discarded mail ballots in northeastern Pennsylvania that the president later touted as evidence of widespread election fraud, according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal administration discussions.
The conversation came as Trump has fixated on the subject of voter fraud with aides, administration officials said, asking for information on the topic and updates from his campaign advisers and legal team about voting lawsuits. He has repeatedly lambasted voting by mail as susceptible to widespread fraud, despite evidence to the contrary.
The Justice Department made a public announcement about the Pennsylvania case Thursday after the president discussed it in a radio interview. The statement drew sharp criticism from voting-law experts, who questioned the timing and the details released, such as the fact that most of the ballots were cast for Trump.
Some Democrats worry that pro-Biden super PACs are prioritizing white voters over minorities
Some Democratic strategists are raising the alarm about the millions of dollars being spent by super PACs in support of nominee Joe Biden, saying too much is being spent on White swing voters while not enough is being devoted to driving up turnout among voters of color.
The complaints are perennial, but they carry new resonance this year, as Biden has struggled to inspire enthusiasm among young Black voters and Latinos.
Many in the liberal wing of the Democratic Party have urged leadership to pay closer attention to voters of color, who they say increasingly form the backbone of the party but cannot be taken for granted. This month, a prominent Democratic donor publicly scrutinized super PAC spending, urging groups to change course as the election nears.
