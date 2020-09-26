Trump held his first campaign rally in Virginia this year on Friday night, telling his supporters there that he’d make a “heavy play” for the state that he lost in 2016.

Virginia has become increasingly more Democratic, with the vote-rich areas outside Washington, D.C. tending to be more liberal than the rest of the state. Hillary Clinton won the state by five points four years ago.

“I was told not to go for Virginia. We did really well last time and I never came and never did anything, and we did really well,” Trump said.

Trump actually held three campaign rallies in Virginia during the 2016 general election, including one two days before the election.

“I said, ‘Why didn’t I go for Virginia?' But it’s traditionally not a Republican state over the last number of decades, and I said, 'Why not? You have a crazy governor, and every time I see it, every two weeks he’s trying to take your guns away, right?” Trump said, referring to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

Trump also revisited his refusal to say whether he’d support a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. The president claimed that the “only way” he loses is if the Democrats cheat and said he’s not going to support a transition if there was cheating. There is no evidence of widespread corruption or fraud in connection with mail-in voting, as Trump claims.