Analysis: What’s next in the Supreme Court confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett
Senate Republicans are unified enough that Trump can expect to get Barrett on the Supreme Court in a matter of weeks.
Despite polling showing public opinion is against them moving forward, as well as their own opposition to filling a vacancy in an election year in 2016, Republicans see the opportunity to firm up the court’s conservative majority as too good to pass up. And there’s nothing in the Constitution or the rules of the Senate that prevents t
hem from doing so.
Getting enough support from enough Republican senators to move forward was the first and, possibly, biggest hurdle, but there is still a process they have to go through to put Barrett on the court. As we saw with Trump’s 2018 nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, the unforeseen can slow that process. Here’s what we can expect now that Trump has selected his nominee.
Amy Coney Barrett, a disciple of Justice Scalia, is poised to push the Supreme Court further right
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 upheld tax subsidies in the health-care program known as Obamacare, Barrett was asked to discuss the 6-to-3 ruling on a national radio broadcast.
The decision written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ensured that millions of Americans would continue to have health insurance. Barrett, of the University of Notre Dame Law School, however, was not impressed.
While acknowledging on the NPR program “On Point” that “it’s clearly a good result that these millions of Americans won’t lose their tax subsidies,” she tore apart the decision, saying, “The dissent has the better of the legal argument.”
Post-ABC poll: Biden maintains lead over Trump nationally in stable presidential race
After two political conventions, the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, economic dislocation, more racial upheaval and a coming battle over a Supreme Court vacancy, the race for the White House remains stable, with Biden holding a steady lead over Trump, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), his running mate, lead Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters, statistically unchanged from the 12-point margin in a poll taken in August just before Democrats and Republicans held their conventions. Biden and Harris also have a 10-point advantage among likely voters, 54 percent to 44 percent.
Biden’s lead narrows to six points among likely voters (49 percent to 43 percent) and among registered voters (47 percent to 41 percent) when Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins are included as response options in the survey.