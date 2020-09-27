Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday dismissed President Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election, arguing “what the president was saying is that he is not going to concede in advance.”

“We have been transferring the office of the presidency from one person to the next since 1796,” Cotton said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’m confident it’s going to happen again in January 2025, after President Trump finishes his second term.”

Pressed on whether he was alarmed by Trump’s comments, Cotton pointed to the president’s concerns about mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s since said that if there is a clear winner, if the court settles the contested election, that, of course, he will” concede, Cotton said. “But the premise of the question that you just played me is the president’s going to lose. I don’t think the president is going to lose. The president is going to win.”

Trump has repeatedly asserted if he doesn’t win, it will be because of fraudulent mail-in voting and not because more Americans voted against him. His remarks have prompted some Republican lawmakers to affirm the role the peaceful transfer of power has played in U.S. democracy — although, notably, most of them did not mention Trump directly.

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s former national security adviser, on Sunday was one of the few to directly criticize the president over the remarks.

“Well, what I think is, is that it’s a gift to our adversaries — right? — who want to shake our confidence in who we are, shake our confidence in our democratic principles and institutions and processes,” McMaster said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” when asked about Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.