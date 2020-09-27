His remarks underscored Democrats’ strategy of focusing on the effect that Barrett’s confirmation would have on the Affordable Care Act. Republicans, meanwhile, are eyeing Oct. 12 as the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Barrett’s nomination.
New polls show Biden and Trump tied in North Carolina, Georgia
New polling by CBS News shows Biden and Trump locked in a virtual tie in two key states — Georgia and North Carolina — with a majority of Democratic voters in both states saying the Supreme Court fight has made them more energized about voting in November.
Trump is winning the support of 47 percent of likely voters in Georgia, while 46 percent back Biden, according to the survey. In North Carolina, 46 percent of likely voters back Trump and 48 percent support Biden.
Sixty percent of likely Democratic voters in both states say the debate over the Supreme Court makes them more motivated to vote in November. Forty-six percent of likely GOP voters in Georgia and 47 percent in North Carolina said the same.
The poll also shows that 58 percent of likely voters in North Carolina approve of the Affordable Care Act, while 42 percent disapprove. Those figures could help explain why Democrats are focusing on health care — rather than on abortion rights — in the battle over Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Last month, a CBS News poll showed Biden taking 48 percent to Trump’s 44 percent among likely voters in North Carolina, while in Georgia, Biden took 46 percent to Trump’s 45 percent.
In South Carolina’s Senate race, former state Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison is winning the support of 44 percent of likely voters, compared with 45 percent for Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R). And in North Carolina, former state senator Cal Cunningham (D) is leading Sen. Thom Tillis (R) 48 percent to 38 percent.
The latest CBS News polls were conducted Sept. 22-25 and have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points in Georgia and 3.6 percentage points in North Carolina.
Biden says health-care coverage at risk as he implores Senate Republicans not to move forward on Barrett
Biden pilloried Trump for naming a Supreme Court pick just about a month before the presidential election, and he implored Senate Republicans to defer a confirmation vote until the election is decided.
Moving forward on Barrett, Biden said Sunday in Wilmington, Del., “would be an irreversible step toward the brink. And a betrayal of a single quality that America is born and built on: The people decide.”
“Just because you have the power to do something doesn’t absolve you of your responsibility to do right by the American people,” he added. “Uphold your constitutional duty, summon your conscience, stand up for the people, stand up for our cherished system of checks and balances.”
Biden declined several questions about whether he would support installing additional justices on the Supreme Court if Republicans proceed with the Barrett confirmation, a threat that some Democrats have been weighing as a way to make the consequences clear to the Republicans.
“The American public will vote on the Senate races this election, and they’ll vote Republicans out of office,” he said. “That’s the consequence.”
Biden largely focused on the potential threat to the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court hears another challenge to President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law in the week after Election Day.
“Before Justice Ginsburg could be laid to rest and after 100,000 Americans had already cast their ballots, the president nominated a successor to her seat,” Biden said. “It’s no mystery about what’s happening here. President Trump is trying to throw out the Affordable Care Act, and he’s been trying to do it for the last four years.”
Biden pointed to Barrett’s past objections to the ACA and said Trump’s goal in nominating her is to dispatch with the law altogether.
“More than 100 million people with preexisting conditions like asthma, diabetes and cancer could once again be denied coverage,” Biden said. “Complications from covid-19 like lung scarring and heart damage could become the next flood of preexisting conditions used as an excuse to deny coverage to millions of people.”
Meadows defends Pa. ballot investigation, questions need for stricter coronavirus vaccine standards
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows denied that Trump is undermining confidence in the election process by repeatedly suggesting there will be widespread voter fraud.
“I don’t know that he’s publicly undermining confidence as much as promoting the facts,” Meadows said Sunday morning on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud; a Washington Post analysis found that Trump has peddled false claims or imaginary threats about voting by mail at least 100 times this year.
Meadows said Trump believes the Justice Department’s recently announced investigation into a handful of discarded mail-in ballots warrants a widespread look at the possibility of voter fraud happening in other places, too.
Last week, the Justice Department said it is investigating nine discarded ballots found in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign immediately seized upon the news to claim evidence of a Democratic conspiracy to tamper with the election.
Meadows didn’t answer directly when pressed by host Margaret Brennan on whether Trump has confidence in FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.
“They need to investigate it and make sure that the voting populace makes sure that their vote counts and no one else’s does,” Meadows said. “We want to make sure he’s doing his job. There are different degrees of confidence in different Cabinet members. And, certainly, he’s still there.”
Meadows also questioned whether the Food and Drug Administration should issue stricter standards for approving a coronavirus vaccine. The move could help shore up public trust in the vaccine development process, but Trump has publicly threatened to block the guidance, which is being considered by the White House Office of Management and Budget.
According to a report by The Post, Meadows told FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Wednesday that the agency must provide a detailed justification for the new guidance. Asked by Brennan about that conversation, Meadows didn’t deny it took place and reiterated his skepticism that stricter guidance is needed.
“We’re trying to make sure that the guidance we give is not a inhibitor to getting things out fast but it also doesn’t detract from it,” he said.
Booker says Supreme Court will be ‘further delegitimized’ if Barrett participates in any election-related decisions
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Sunday he plans to meet with Barrett but argued that, if confirmed to the Supreme Court, the newest justice should recuse herself from any decisions related to the November election.
If she does not, Booker said, the Supreme Court “will be further delegitimized.”
“It’s my intention to do so,” the senator said when asked on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” whether he intends to meet with Barrett. “I think you know my spirit, which is to sit down and meet with people and talk to them. And I’m going to make it very clear. One of the things I want to ask her is, will she recuse herself in terms of any election issues that come before us, because if she does not recuse herself, I fear that the court will be further delegitimized.”
Booker noted Trump has suggested he won’t accept the results of the election unless he wins and that he plans to take the matter to the Supreme Court if he loses.
“My larger hope is that the Republican Party realizes they’re undermining their legitimacy [and] the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, and that they stop what they’re doing and wait until the American public has spoken in this election,” Booker told host Chuck Todd.
‘I think I prepare every day’: Trump declines to detail preparations for debate against Biden
President Trump on Sunday declined to detail the steps he is taking to prepare for his first presidential debate next week against Joe Biden, suggesting serving as president every day gives him all the preparation he needs.
“I think I prepare every day,” Trump said in a “Fox & Friends” interview that aired Sunday morning. “I think, you know, when you’re president, you sort of see everything that they’re going to be asking. And they may disagree with you, but we’ve done a great job.”
The president went on to defend his record on handling the economy, the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, without providing any specifics on his debate preparation.
Trump and Biden are set to face off Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland in a 90-minute debate moderated by Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace.
In contrast to Trump, Biden last week took some time off the campaign trail to prepare for this week’s debate.
Trump also on Sunday weighed in on the Supreme Court confirmation process, saying he believes Barrett will be confirmed “probably long before the election” but also argued “you have all the way to January 20th.”
“So, I mean, who would not do this?” he said on “Fox & Friends.” “They say, ‘Well, why didn’t you wait for the next —.’ Well, elections have consequences. And we won the election. We have the Senate. We have the presidency.”
Cotton says ‘of course’ Trump will concede if Supreme Court rules that he lost the election
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday dismissed President Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election, arguing “what the president was saying is that he is not going to concede in advance.”
“We have been transferring the office of the presidency from one person to the next since 1796,” Cotton said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’m confident it’s going to happen again in January 2025, after President Trump finishes his second term.”
Pressed on whether he was alarmed by Trump’s comments, Cotton pointed to the president’s concerns about mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s since said that if there is a clear winner, if the court settles the contested election, that, of course, he will” concede, Cotton said. “But the premise of the question that you just played me is the president’s going to lose. I don’t think the president is going to lose. The president is going to win.”
Trump has repeatedly asserted if he doesn’t win, it will be because of fraudulent mail-in voting and not because more Americans voted against him. His remarks have prompted some Republican lawmakers to affirm the role the peaceful transfer of power has played in U.S. democracy — although, notably, most of them did not mention Trump directly.
Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s former national security adviser, on Sunday was one of the few to directly criticize the president over the remarks.
“Well, what I think is, is that it’s a gift to our adversaries — right? — who want to shake our confidence in who we are, shake our confidence in our democratic principles and institutions and processes,” McMaster said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” when asked about Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
McMaster noted that Russia, in particular, “has engaged in this campaign of disruption, disinformation and denial. And if the Russians can just use our own words against us, that’s the best way to pull us apart from one another.”
Trump wants Supreme Court nominee seated quickly to ‘overturn the Affordable Care Act,’ Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that President Trump and Republicans want Amy Coney Barrett confirmed quickly so she can “overturn the Affordable Care Act,” keeping the focus on health care rather than on the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision ahead of the November election.
“What I am concerned about is anyone that President Trump would have appointed was there to undo the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That is why he was in such a hurry, so he could have been in place for the oral arguments which begin November 10. … If you have a preexisting medical condition, that benefit will be gone."
She urged Americans to “vote, vote, vote,” describing it as “the antidote” to “whatever he does.”
“Vote for affordable care. Vote for your preexisting condition. Vote for your safety. And vote for your health,” Pelosi said.
The speaker also defended Barrett against attacks on her Catholic faith, arguing the judge’s religion should not be an issue. Like Barrett, Pelosi, too, is Catholic.
“I think it’s appropriate for people … to ask her about how faithful she would be to the Constitution of the United States, whatever her faith,” Pelosi said. “It doesn’t matter what her faith is or what religion she believes in. What matters is, does she believe in the Constitution of the United States? Does she believe in the precedent on the Supreme Court that has upheld the Affordable Care Act?”
In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) echoed Pelosi’s comments about health care, highlighting Barrett’s past statements on the Affordable Care Act.
“For me, this is all about in the middle of a … once-in-a-lifetime health pandemic,” Stabenow said. “It’s very clear from her writings, multiple writings, that she will be the vote that takes away health care for millions of Americans, including people — 130 million people and counting with preexisting conditions.”
Donald Trump, facing financial ruin, sought control of his elderly father’s estate. The family fight was epic.
Trump was facing financial disaster in 1990 when he came up with an audacious plan to exert control over his father’s estate.
His creditors threatened to force him into personal bankruptcy, and his first wife, Ivana, wanted “a billion dollars” in a divorce settlement, Trump said in a deposition. So he sent an accountant and a lawyer to see his father, Fred Trump Sr., who was told he needed to immediately sign a document changing the will according to his son’s wishes, according to depositions from family members.
It was a fragile moment for the senior Trump, who was 85 and had built a real estate empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He would soon be diagnosed with cognitive problems, such as being unable to recall things he was told 30 minutes earlier or remember his birth date, according to his medical records, which were included in a related court case.
Now, those records and other sources of information about the episode obtained by The Washington Post reveal the extent of Trump Sr.’s cognitive impairment and how his son’s effort to change his father’s will tore apart the Trump family, which continues to reverberate today.
Former homeland security secretary Tom Ridge backs Biden for president
Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and the country’s first homeland security secretary, said Sunday that he is backing Biden for president.
Ridge, who was homeland security secretary under President George W. Bush, opposed Trump as early as 2015, when he supported former Florida governor Jeb Bush (R) for president and told NBC News’s Chuck Todd that Trump was “an embarrassment to the country.”
In an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer published Sunday, Ridge went further, urging his fellow Pennsylvanians to join him in voting for Biden in November and noting that it “will be my first vote for a Democratic candidate for president of the United States.”
Trump, Ridge said, “lacks the empathy, integrity, intellect and maturity to lead” and “sows division along political, racial and religious lines.”
“And he routinely dismisses the opinions of experts who know far more about the subject at hand than he does — intelligence, military, and public health,” he said. “Our country has paid dearly in lives lost, social unrest, economic hardship and our standing in the world.”
He praised Biden as a leader who has “the experience and empathy necessary to help us navigate not only the pandemic, but also other issues that have fractured our nation, including social injustice, income inequality and immigration reform."
Ridge also questioned the direction the Republican Party has taken, while also declaring that he stands by the conservative principles that have been “exhorted by my party’s forebears — Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan.”
“Those principles have been indispensable to me in deciding to extend my hand of support to Joe Biden, who I believe absolutely must be America’s next president,” he said.
Also backing Biden on Sunday was actor and pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who announced his endorsement in a video posted to Twitter.
“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris,” he tweeted. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”
Analysis: What’s next in the Supreme Court confirmation process for Amy Coney Barrett
Senate Republicans are unified enough that Trump can expect to get Barrett on the Supreme Court in a matter of weeks.
Despite polling showing public opinion is against them moving forward, as well as their own opposition to filling a vacancy in an election year in 2016, Republicans see the opportunity to firm up the court’s conservative majority as too good to pass up. And there’s nothing in the Constitution or the rules of the Senate that prevents them from doing so.
Getting enough support from enough Republican senators to move forward was the first and, possibly, biggest hurdle, but there is still a process they have to go through to put Barrett on the court. As we saw with Trump’s 2018 nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh, the unforeseen can slow that process. Here’s what we can expect now that Trump has selected his nominee.
Amy Coney Barrett, a disciple of Justice Scalia, is poised to push the Supreme Court further right
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 upheld tax subsidies in the health-care program known as Obamacare, Barrett was asked to discuss the 6-to-3 ruling on a national radio broadcast.
The decision written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. ensured that millions of Americans would continue to have health insurance. Barrett, of the University of Notre Dame Law School, however, was not impressed.
While acknowledging on the NPR program “On Point” that “it’s clearly a good result that these millions of Americans won’t lose their tax subsidies,” she tore apart the decision, saying, “The dissent has the better of the legal argument.”
Post-ABC poll: Biden maintains lead over Trump nationally in stable presidential race
After two political conventions, the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, economic dislocation, more racial upheaval and a coming battle over a Supreme Court vacancy, the race for the White House remains stable, with Biden holding a steady lead over Trump, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), his running mate, lead Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters, statistically unchanged from the 12-point margin in a poll taken in August just before Democrats and Republicans held their conventions. Biden and Harris also have a 10-point advantage among likely voters, 54 percent to 44 percent.
Biden’s lead narrows to six points among likely voters (49 percent to 43 percent) and among registered voters (47 percent to 41 percent) when Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins are included as response options in the survey.