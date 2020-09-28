Trump scheduled to deliver remarks on coronavirus testing
One the eve of the first presidential debate, Trump is scheduled Monday to deliver an update on the country’s coronavirus testing strategy, addressing an issue that Biden has sought to frame as a central reason that Trump should be removed from office.
Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks from the Rose Garden after the number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States topped 7 million over the weekend. More than 204,000 covid-19 fatalities have been recorded nationwide.
Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States would have fewer cases relative to other nations if it did not conduct as much testing.
Biden campaign seizes on Trump taxes report with new digital ad focused on how much other Americans pay
Biden’s campaign seized Sunday night on a New York Times report that Trump largely avoided paying federal income taxes, releasing a new digital ad that highlights how much Americans in several professions typically pay.
Set to somber piano music, the ad cites statistics showing elementary school teachers paying $7,239, firefighters paying $5,283, construction managers paying $16,447 and registered nurses paying $10,216.
The ad then cuts to a photo of Trump deplaning from Air Force One and cites the Times reporting that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and the same amount in 2017.
The report said that Trump paid no taxes at all in several previous years, largely because his business empire has reported losing more money than it made.
Trump suggested naming his daughter Ivanka as his running mate in 2016, according to new book by Rick Gates
As Trump’s top campaign aides began a discussion in June 2016 about whom the presumptive Republican presidential nominee should select as his running mate, the candidate piped up with an idea.
“I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP?” Trump asked the assembled group, according to a new book by his former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates that is set to be published Oct. 13. “Ivanka should be vice president,” he added.
In Gates’s telling, Trump’s suggestion of naming to the ticket his then-34-year-old daughter — a fashion and real estate executive who had never held elected office — was no passing fancy.
Biden campaign mocks Trump’s drug-testing demand
Trump on Sunday demanded that Biden be subjected to a drug test for the first presidential debate this week, once more suggesting without evidence that his Democratic opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.
After Biden laughed off the request at a news conference, his campaign slammed Trump’s demand, suggesting it shows the president’s best case for the upcoming debates is “made in urine.”
“Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a Sunday statement to Politico. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.”
The Undecideds: Sure, Biden and Trump are very different. But maybe neither is right for the job.
Maybe the debates will help, but for now, Karen and Marlin Boltz remain genuinely stymied. The couple voted for Trump four years ago, but they can’t stand how he has divided the country and emboldened white supremacists. They like Joe Biden but recoil at the idea of higher taxes and bigger spending.
The Boltzes, who live in a rural area half an hour outside Pittsburgh, find themselves squarely between their children. Their son who lives next door is more conservative than they are and supports Trump. Their daughter in Seattle and their son in Chicago, whom they hope to see soon happily married to his male partner, are adamant that Trump be removed.
“It’s an interesting place to sit as parents,” said Marlin, 63 and recently retired after a long career at a machine manufacturing company. “We consider ourselves as moderate. Conservative on fiscal issues and liberal on same-sex marriage. There are no candidates that fit. If I had a spreadsheet, I’d be trying to fill it out to say: Who do I think can pull the country back together? I have never been this undecided this close to an election.”
When the first of three debates between Trump and Biden begins Tuesday evening, as many as 1 in 10 voters — enough to swing the election either way — will still be searching for the thing that finally seals their choice. National polls in recent days have reported that anywhere from 3 percent to 11 percent of voters are unsure or might yet switch sides.
Former Trump campaign manager taken to hospital after report of suicide threat, police say
Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, was taken to a hospital on Sunday after authorities received a call that he was threatening suicide at his Florida home, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement.
Parscale, who ran Trump’s campaign until July, was taken willingly to the hospital by police under a Florida law that allows authorities to detain people they think pose a danger to themselves.
“Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home,” Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw said. “The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.”
The Trump campaign issued a statement in support of Parscale.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett spoke at program founded to inspire a ‘distinctly Christian worldview in every area of law’
Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, publicly grappled decades ago with the tension Catholic judges can face between their religious values and the law. She has since said that she would never bend the law to meet her Catholic faith.
But her role as a speaker at a training program for Christian law school students drew scrutiny three years ago when Trump nominated her to be a federal appellate judge. It may do so again now — as part of broader questioning about how she would balance faith and law — as she seeks confirmation to the nation’s high court.
Barrett was a paid speaker five times, starting in 2011, at the Blackstone Legal Fellowship, a summer program established to inspire a “distinctly Christian worldview in every area of law,” tax filings show. It was founded to show students “how God can use them as judges, law professors and practicing attorneys to help keep the door open for the spread of the Gospel in America.”