Maybe the debates will help, but for now, Karen and Marlin Boltz remain genuinely stymied. The couple voted for Trump four years ago, but they can’t stand how he has divided the country and emboldened white supremacists. They like Joe Biden but recoil at the idea of higher taxes and bigger spending.

The Boltzes, who live in a rural area half an hour outside Pittsburgh, find themselves squarely between their children. Their son who lives next door is more conservative than they are and supports Trump. Their daughter in Seattle and their son in Chicago, whom they hope to see soon happily married to his male partner, are adamant that Trump be removed.

“It’s an interesting place to sit as parents,” said Marlin, 63 and recently retired after a long career at a machine manufacturing company. “We consider ourselves as moderate. Conservative on fiscal issues and liberal on same-sex marriage. There are no candidates that fit. If I had a spreadsheet, I’d be trying to fill it out to say: Who do I think can pull the country back together? I have never been this undecided this close to an election.”