Trump spent part of his Sunday getting ready for his first debate with Biden, but White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that he has largely prepared by taking “vicious” and “unfair” questions from reporters.

During an appearance on Fox New’s “Fox & Friends,” McEnany was asked to share a window into Trump’s preparations ahead of Tuesday night’s scheduled debate in Cleveland, to be moderated by Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday.” Trump told reporters Sunday that his personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie have been assisting him.

“The president went through a number of topics during his preparation yesterday, but as he has said vocally and publicly, his debate prep happens each and every day when he is at that podium, taking questions, vicious questions, unfair questions from a media that is very biased, when he goes to the plane and he gaggles on the way there and on the way back,” she said. “He takes more questions than any president in history.”

While the Trump team has criticized Biden for taking time off the campaign trail to get ready for the debate, McEnany predicted that for Trump it would be “a debate that is quite easy when you have so many accomplishments to share.”

During the interview, McEnany was also asked about the New York Times report that Trump has largely avoided paying income taxes for years.