Nearly three-quarters of the country’s registered voters plan to watch the first presidential debate live from Cleveland on Tuesday night, according to a Monmouth University poll.

Many of them might be tuning in for entertainment more than help in deciding how to vote, however.

While 74 percent say they plan to watch, just 3 percent say they are very likely to hear something that will affect their vote. Ten percent say that is somewhat likely, while 87 percent say that is not likely.

The findings are similar to those in 2016 ahead of the first faceoff between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. That year, 75 percent said they planned to tune in to the first debate, and few said their votes were likely to change.