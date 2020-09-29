Biden campaign presses Facebook to more aggressively police Trump content
The Biden campaign is pressing Facebook to become more aggressive in policing content posted by Trump on the platform about the integrity of mail-in voting and other matters.
In a letter Monday to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon contends the company has not followed through on a pledge this month to “fight misinformation” about the voting process.
“Rather than seeing progress, we have seen regression,” O’Malley Dillon said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post. “Facebook’s continued promise of future action is serving as nothing more than an excuse for inaction. Millions of people are voting. Meanwhile, your platform is the nation’s foremost propagator of disinformation about the voting process. This state of affairs cannot be reconciled with a single public statement your company has made about these issues.”
“By now Mr. Trump clearly understands that Facebook will not hold him to their clearly stated policies,” she added in the three-page letter.
Among other things, Trump has pressed the notion in recent weeks that people who vote by mail should follow up at the polls to make sure their ballots were counted and vote again if not.
Sixty percent of Americans oppose fully overturning Roe v. Wade, survey shows
Sixty percent of Americans say they do not support the Supreme Court fully overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide, according to a new poll released Tuesday by NBC News and SurveyMonkey.
The issue has come to the fore with Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a move expected to shift the court further to the right on social issues.
The NBC-SurveyMonkey poll shows that Democrats overwhelmingly support the 1973 court decision, with 86 percent saying it shouldn’t be overturned, while 12 percent believe it should be overturned.
Support is almost as strong among independents. Seventy-one percent want to preserve the ruling, while 25 percent want to see it overturned.
Republicans, meanwhile, are divided nearly evenly, with 50 percent supporting overturning the decision and 47 percent saying it shouldn’t be overturned.
Analysis: Climate change left off debate list even though polls show it’s a growing concern among voters
Polls show many voters say they care about climate change. But they probably won’t be hearing much about it during the first presidential debate, moderated by a Fox News host.
Chris Wallace, who will be questioning Trump and Biden, has declined to make the rise in global temperatures a topic of discussion Tuesday evening, despite surveys showing it is a growing concern for those going to the polls on Nov. 3 — at least among Democratic voters.
Instead the Fox News host has indicated he will ask the candidates about the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, election integrity and “race and violence in our cities.”
Georgia voters head to polls for special election to fill John Lewis’s seat — temporarily
Voters in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a special election to fill the seat of Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon and longtime congressman who died in July.
The election will choose a person who will take the Georgia Democrat’s seat for just a few weeks, with a term that ends Jan. 3. Seven candidates are running, although none will be on the November ballot to replace Lewis in the next Congress.
The winner must receive at least 50 percent of the vote under the Peach State’s special election rules. If none of the candidates reaches that threshold, then the top two vote-getters will proceed to a runoff on Dec. 1.
Amy Coney Barrett to begin courtesy calls on Capitol Hill as GOP pushes her confirmation before election
Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, is scheduled to begin making courtesy calls on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Senate Republicans push to confirm her before Election Day.
A series of meetings is slated to begin with a joint gathering with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has promised a vote on Trump’s nominee, and Vice President Pence.
Barrett’s dance card also includes a meeting later Tuesday with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who will preside over her confirmation hearings.
According to a senior administration official, Barrett will also meet with a handful of other Republican senators, including Ted Cruz (Tex.), Charles E. Grassley (Iowa), Rick Scott (Fla.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Mike Lee (Utah), Corey Gardner (Colo.) and John Thune (S.D.). The administration official requested anonymity to share a schedule that had not been released publicly.
Several Democrats have already said they will not meet with Barrett. They are unhappy with Trump’s decision to move forward with a nominee so close to the election.
Trump, Biden keep schedules clear ahead of first debate; Jill Biden to campaign for husband in Michigan
Neither Trump nor Biden has advertised public events ahead of their faceoff in Cleveland on Tuesday, as both tend to late-hour debate preparations.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to depart Washington early in the afternoon en route to Cleveland.
Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, plan to meet in Cleveland later in the day after Jill Biden campaigns on her husband’s behalf in the battleground state of Michigan.
According to the campaign, she will tour a farm in Central Lake, Mich., and attend a voter mobilization event with Chasten Buttigieg, husband of former Democrat presidential aspirant Pete Buttigieg, in Traverse City.
Pence to host debate watch party in Pennsylvania
Vice President Pence is planning to host a debate watch party Tuesday night in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
According to his office, Pence and his wife plan to travel late in the afternoon to Lilitz, Pa., which bills itself as “the coolest small town in America.”
He will then deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event before hosting supporters to watch Trump and Biden duke it out.
In 2016, Trump carried Pennsylvania by less than one percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton. A Washington Post-ABC News poll shows Biden leading Trump 54 percent to 45 percent among the Keystone State’s likely voters.
Biden to launch train tour after debate
WILMINGTON, Del. — Joe Biden plans to leave the Cleveland presidential debate via one of his favorite modes of locomotion: a train.
The Biden “Build Back Better Train Tour” departs from Cleveland on Wednesday and will make five stops, including in Alliance, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Greensburg, Pa.; and Latrobe, Pa., and ending in Johnstown, Pa., according to the campaign.
The trip is meant to help Biden connect with voters who supported Trump in 2016 and to give the Democratic nominee a chance to “talk about what he will do as president to create jobs, support working families and build our economy back better,” according to the Biden campaign.
Analysis: Trump campaign lowers expectation for three states he flipped in 2016
Trump campaign officials believe their boss can be reelected without winning any of the battleground states he so sensationally snatched in 2016 to capture the White House. Those states include Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to two campaign officials.
“Look at the electoral votes,” a Trump campaign official said. “President Trump will win Florida — dead certain — and he’ll win [North Carolina]. If he holds all of the other states he won in 2016 but leave out Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — and add Minnesota to the list … he only needs to win one of them to be reelected while Biden has to win all four.”
“We want to win Pennsylvania, and we believe we will, but by no means does [Trump] have to win Pennsylvania,” the Trump campaign official added. “There are many paths to victory — some include Pennsylvania and some don’t.”
Post-ABC poll: Biden leads Trump in battleground state of Pennsylvania
Biden leads Trump in the contested battleground of Pennsylvania, buoyed by strong support in the Philadelphia suburbs and his competitiveness in the state’s western counties that were a Trump stronghold in 2016, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Biden’s support stands at 54 percent to Trump’s 45 percent among the Keystone State’s likely voters and 54 percent to 44 percent among its registered voters. Biden’s current edge among likely voters appears sizable but is not definitive, given the five-point margin of error that applies to each candidate’s support. Other polls of Pennsylvania this month have found Biden leading Trump by an average of eight points.
With five weeks until Election Day, the poll finds that 53 percent of Pennsylvania’s registered voters approve of Trump’s management of the economy, but 57 percent disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, and that issue appears to sway more voters than does the economy. Trump’s overall approval rating in the state among registered voters is 43 percent positive and 55 percent negative, with 49 percent saying they disapprove “strongly.”
Harris asks Trump: ‘Who do you owe the money to?’
Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), said Monday night she is concerned that Trump’s personal debt may pose a risk to national security and asked the president directly — over the airwaves, at least — about his creditors.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that aired late Monday, Harris responded to the New York Times report that the president’s tax returns show he has $421 million in personal debt coming due soon.
“Who does he owe the money to? Tell us, who do you owe the money to?” Harris said. “Do you owe debt to any foreign nation? … Do you owe anybody money who is impacted by decisions you make as president of the United States? We need to know that.”
Harris first addressed the revelations in Trump’s tax returns at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday afternoon, breaking into laughter and shaking her head when she told the crowd Trump had reportedly paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. She told O’Donnell that when she first heard the number, she thought it was incorrect.
“The first thing I said, I said, ‘Did you say 750 point zero zero dollars? I honestly couldn’t believe it. Literally, I thought someone left out three zeros after a comma,” Harris said.
“It’s so unfair. I guess that’s how I feel mostly about it. It’s just not right. You’ve got teachers, you’ve got firefighters, you’ve got front-line workers, you’ve got people doing God’s work to protect and lift us up paying more in taxes than the self-professed billionaire? It’s inexcusable, and it’s completely, patently unfair.”
Later in the interview, when the topic shifted to Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Harris again dodged the question of whether she and Joe Biden would support expanding the number of judges on that court if Democrats seize control of the legislature for 2021. She would not say whether she thinks Coney Barrett should recuse herself from any cases involving Trump if her confirmation goes through, something other Senate Democrats have suggested.
“Let’s wait to see,” Harris said.
Nearly three-quarters of voters plan to watch first debate, poll finds
Nearly three-quarters of the country’s registered voters plan to watch the first presidential debate live from Cleveland on Tuesday night, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Many of them might be tuning in for entertainment more than help in deciding how to vote, however.
While 74 percent say they plan to watch, just 3 percent say they are very likely to hear something that will affect their vote. Ten percent say that is somewhat likely, while 87 percent say that is not likely.
The findings are similar to those in 2016 ahead of the first faceoff between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. That year, 75 percent said they planned to tune in to the first debate, and few said their votes were likely to change.
The Monmouth poll also finds that 46 percent of registered voters approve of Trump’s plan to try to fill the Supreme Court vacancy by the election, while 51 percent disapprove.
Fact Checker: The tale of the tape of Trump, Biden and the facts
Both Trump and Biden enter Tuesday night’s debate with histories of making false, misleading or exaggerated statements, often well-documented by The Fact Checker.
Biden’s first presidential campaign in 1987 imploded after charges of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record. Trump, from his first appearance in the media nearly half a century ago, has routinely embellished and misled about his achievements and finances. As president, Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading statements, according to The Fact Checker’s database.
But not all falsehoods are equal, and there are significant differences between the two men in how they mangle the facts. Here’s the tale of the tape in how Trump and Biden measure up before their first presidential debate.
New Yorkers get absentee ballots with the wrong return envelope
This year, Brooklyn resident Kabeer Malhotra requested an absentee ballot for the first time, hoping to avoid the perils of a voting booth during the coronavirus pandemic. But when he tore open his ballot on Monday, he found an alarming error: a return envelope with someone else’s name printed on the front.
Malhotra wasn’t alone. Scores of New Yorkers reported on Monday that they had received mixed-up return envelopes, which could invalidate their votes if they tried to mail them in.
The mass error comes soon after New York City struggled mightily to tally a flood of absentee ballots in June primaries, leaving some races undecided for weeks. As GOP critics relentlessly assail the security of mail-in voting, the latest mishap — which Trump highlighted in retweets on Monday evening — will only add fuel to that argument, Malhotra worries.