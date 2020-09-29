Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), said Monday night she is concerned that Trump’s personal debt may pose a risk to national security and asked the president directly — over the airwaves, at least — about his creditors.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that aired late Monday, Harris responded to the New York Times report that the president’s tax returns show he has $421 million in personal debt coming due soon.

“Who does he owe the money to? Tell us, who do you owe the money to?” Harris said. “Do you owe debt to any foreign nation? … Do you owe anybody money who is impacted by decisions you make as president of the United States? We need to know that.”

Harris first addressed the revelations in Trump’s tax returns at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday afternoon, breaking into laughter and shaking her head when she told the crowd Trump had reportedly paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. She told O’Donnell that when she first heard the number, she thought it was incorrect.

“The first thing I said, I said, ‘Did you say 750 point zero zero dollars? I honestly couldn’t believe it. Literally, I thought someone left out three zeros after a comma,” Harris said.

“It’s so unfair. I guess that’s how I feel mostly about it. It’s just not right. You’ve got teachers, you’ve got firefighters, you’ve got front-line workers, you’ve got people doing God’s work to protect and lift us up paying more in taxes than the self-professed billionaire? It’s inexcusable, and it’s completely, patently unfair.”

Later in the interview, when the topic shifted to Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Harris again dodged the question of whether she and Joe Biden would support expanding the number of judges on that court if Democrats seize control of the legislature for 2021. She would not say whether she thinks Coney Barrett should recuse herself from any cases involving Trump if her confirmation goes through, something other Senate Democrats have suggested.